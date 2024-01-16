da-kuk

Thesis

Since its start in 2003, Globant (NYSE:GLOB) has become an important business in technology services by focusing mainly on key technologies like AI and cloud computing across various sectors. Its strategic growth and market focus, coupled with high market expectations reflected in its valuation, present a complex scenario of its potential for future growth amidst competitive challenges. As a result, I hold a neutral position in Globant.

Introduction

In simpler terms, Globant is a business you may know for its presence in technology services. They offer software development, IT consulting, and other tech-related services. Since its start in 2003 in Argentina, Globant has made a name for itself by integrating recent technologies in its projects, like artificial intelligence, cloud computing, user experience design, and big data. They work with quite a lot of companies from different industries, such as finance, healthcare, retail, media, and technology. Their approach often involves using the newest trends and technologies to help businesses adapt to the digital era, improving their operational performance and customer engagement.

Financial Performance

Quarter Ended 2023-09-30 2023-06-30 2023-03-31 2022-12-31 2022-09-30 Revenue 545.28 497.53 472.42 490.72 458.88 Revenue Growth (YoY) 18.83% 15.91% 17.70% 29.20% 34.24% Cost of Revenue 346.98 316.69 304.12 307.2 286.71 Gross Profit 198.3 180.84 168.3 183.52 172.18 Selling, General & Admin 142.53 128.18 119.36 123.8 119.21 Operating Expenses 142.53 127.56 119.36 123.8 119.21 Operating Income 55.77 53.28 48.94 59.72 52.97 Other Expense / Income -3.86 1.17 -1.86 4.42 2.77 Net Income 42.99 36.99 36.42 39.19 35.99 Gross Margin 36.37% 36.35% 35.62% 37.40% 37.52% Operating Margin 10.23% 10.71% 10.36% 12.17% 11.54% Profit Margin 7.88% 7.44% 7.71% 7.99% 7.84% Click to enlarge

Source: Seeking Alpha (Retrieved on 01-14-2024). Financials in millions USD.

Revenue and net income increased a lot over the quarters. I delved deeper into the latest earnings call to see what the factors were for this.

Globant's large increase in revenue was partly due to its strategic growth over various regions and industries. Globant bought Pentalog, which has a strong presence in Europe, especially in France and Romania. Pentalog is a global digital services platform offering software development, digital marketing, and IT skill assessments to companies worldwide. This provided Globant with a more significant foothold in these regions, achieving revenue growth from these markets. By extending their reach into new areas and sectors, they had the opportunity to tap into new markets and client bases. This was a smart thing to do because this geographical and vertical growth meant that their services were accessible to a wider range of customers, thereby increasing the overall demand for what they offer. This increased demand has led to more sales and income.

Another important reason for the increased demand is Globant's focus on high-demand technology areas and digital transformation services. In the evolving tech landscape, there's a growing need for sophisticated solutions in areas like artificial intelligence (AI), cloud computing, digital transformation, analytics, Customer Relationship Management (CRM), and Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) applications. Globant's emphasis on these areas, which in my opinion are at the forefront of technological advancement and business needs, positioned them as a go-to provider for companies looking to innovate and stay competitive. In my opinion, this is confirmed by the fact that the latest earnings call stated that revenue from top clients increased. As a result, profits and sales increased.

Globant's large growth and expansion across various regions and industries, as well as its investment in new technology areas like AI and digital transformation, caused a substantial investment in both human and technical resources. The substantial increase in SG&A expenses indicates that these investments have an upfront cost that can temporarily reduce operating margins.

The future

Globant in their latest earnings call emphasized their ongoing focus on AI, particularly generative AI. Generative AI is massively booming and is expected to attract increasing interest in the future. By integrating AI into its services, Globant positions itself at the forefront of a growing market. This trend caters to the increasing demand for AI-driven solutions in various industries, potentially leading to new projects and customers, thus boosting revenue. Furthermore, Globant is investing in other hot markets.

Furthermore, Globant's emphasis on high-demand technology areas like cloud computing, analytics, CRM, and ERP applications meets the growing market need for these technologies. By specializing in these areas, Globant can attract a larger client base, driving revenue and profitability.

The growth in Globant's operational costs, which as I have stated in the financial performance, currently goes beyond revenue growth and results in lower operating margins. This is caused largely because of the strategic initiatives in expanding new technologies, increasing market share, and recruiting talent. These expensive investments, while impactful in the short term, are finally expected to bring long-term benefits through improved services, wider market presence, and better operational performance, ultimately boosting future profitability.

Challenges

While AI offers significant potential for transforming customer experiences, its rapid development, and the emergence of numerous accessible AI tools mean Globant needs to continuously adapt and innovate. This constant evolution can strain resources and requires a sustained focus on research and development to stay ahead of the curve.

Globant has invested in its human and technical resources and I believe it will keep on doing so to keep on growing. However, the market for technical personnel is very tight. You’re either paying a costly fee for attracting such resources, or you aren’t even able to attract them. Seeing the fact that Globant is growing at the rate that they are doing and from the satisfaction that top clients are showing, they seem to have the key resources. Moreover, the investments currently being made, make it possible for Globant to be able to possess such resources for a long time. The risk that I see here is that the hot markets (AI, digital transformation), won’t be as profitable as expected. Due to the previously mentioned arguments, I don’t see there is a big probability of this happening.

Valuation

Metric Globant Industry Median S&P 500 median Trailing P/S 5.0 2.5 2.69 Trailing P/E 65.81 28.18 25.64 Gross Margin 0.37 0.31 0.41 Quarterly Revenue Growth (YoY) 0.19 0.05 0.04 Quarterly Earnings Growth (YoY) 0.17 0.04 0.05 Expected revenue growth next year (analysts) 0.18 -0.0 0.04 Expected earnings growth next year (analysts) 0.16 0.09 0.09 Click to enlarge

Source: Yahoo Finance. The industry medians are calculated with data available from 13 large market cap companies in the Information Technology Services industry. Data is retrieved on 01-14-2024.

Globant's trailing price-to-sales (P/S) ratio is at 5.0, which is quite a lot higher than the industry median of 2.5 and the S&P 500 median of 2.69. With a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 65.81, Globant also stands well above the industry and S&P 500 averages.

Globant's gross margin, at 0.37, is above the industry median, suggesting effective cost management and a strong value proposition in its services. I expect this efficiency to lead to increased profitability as the company continues to scale.

The company demonstrates a very good year-over-year growth in both quarterly revenue and earnings compared to the industry and S&P 500 standards. This success points to Globant's effective expansion and adoption of new technologies. Analysts are also predicting a marvelous increase in both revenue and earnings for Globant in the upcoming year, exceeding industry norms as well as the market. Based on my previous sections, I believe that these analysts' growth estimates are very realistic.

Overall, I believe that the high valuation is fair based on the growth estimates.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Globant's growth in various areas and its emphasis on important technologies such as AI and digital transformation set the stage for possible growth in the tech sector. Yet, its elevated valuations in terms of P/E and P/S ratios mirror the market's anticipation of substantial future achievements. Facing the need for ongoing innovation and stiff market rivalry are pivotal considerations. For someone neutral, weighing these growth opportunities against the inherent challenges and market perceptions is crucial for assessing Globant's prospects.