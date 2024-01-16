Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Franklin Covey Q1 Results: Long-Term Thesis Remains Strong

Jan. 16, 2024 1:26 AM ETFranklin Covey Co. (FC) Stock
I.M Investing profile picture
I.M Investing
375 Followers

Summary

  • Franklin Covey is a small cap that has transformed its business from a transaction based to a SaaS model, enabling for predictable cash flow.
  • The company recently reported quarterly results that I will describe as encouraging.
  • AAP sales experienced a 13% growth, improved free cash flow generation, and purchased $16.3 million of shares.
  • My valuation implied a price target of ~$48 by end of fiscal year 2025.
Business women, laptop and and happy team in office for web design, collaboration and training. Planning, digital marketing and coaching by woman leader menor help, explain and support creative goal

Delmaine Donson

Reaffirming The Investment Thesis

In my previous and first article about Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC), I discussed why I was bullish on the company. Since then the stock has underperformed the S&P 500 by roughly 8% and the company reported earnings

This article was written by

I.M Investing profile picture
I.M Investing
375 Followers
I.M Investing is a college sophomore majoring in finance. He looks for high-quality dominant businesses, buys them at an attractive valuation to maximize returns.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I'm not a qualified financial advisor or investing professional. My content and analysis are based on my opinion and are intended to be used and must be used for educational purposes only. No content or analysis constitutes or should be understood as constituting a recommendation to enter into any securities transactions or to engage in any investment strategy. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment based on your own personal circumstances. Readers should always seek the advice of a qualified professional before making any investment decision. Past performance is not indicative of future performance. A reader should not make personal financial or investment decisions based solely upon this analysis.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About FC Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on FC

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FC
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.