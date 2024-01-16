Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

2024 Emerging Market Fixed Income Outlook: Back With A Vengeance

Jan. 16, 2024 2:30 AM ETEMLC, LEMB, EBND, ELD, KBND, CEW, FEMB, CBON, PCY, EMB, EMCB, EMHY, HYEM, CEMB, VWOB, EMTL, JPMB, KHYB, ESEB, EMBD, EMHC, EFIX, AEMB, FAIL, PGDDF, AYTEF, JEMTF, HEEM, TEI, EDF, EDD, EDI, EMD, MSD
Principal Financial Group profile picture
Principal Financial Group
843 Followers

Summary

  • The emerging market fundamental situation, while not overly exciting, has remained satisfactory for emerging market debt investors.
  • Commodity prices and EM macro stability have endured and broadly resisted the test of both a slowing China and an unprecedented tightening of global financial conditions.
  • The EM Corporate credit universe has undergone quite a shift in composition in recent years.
  • 2024 will be the most intense in 20 years for elections globally.

emerging market

tum3123

By Damien Buchet, CFA, Chief investment officer, Principal Finisterre

Upon entering a New Year, we find ourselves in a somewhat similar market situation as the end of last year, still hoping for better times for global fixed-income assets amid legacy pressures

This article was written by

Principal Financial Group profile picture
Principal Financial Group
843 Followers
The Principal Financial Group (The Principal®) is a global investment management leader offering retirement services, insurance solutions and asset management. The Principal offers businesses, individuals and institutional clients a wide range of financial products and services, including retirement, asset management and insurance through its diverse family of financial services companies. Founded in 1879 and a member of the FORTUNE 500®, the Principal Financial Group has $519.3 billion in assets under management1 and serves some 19.7 million customers worldwide from offices in Asia, Australia, Europe, Latin America and the United States. Principal Financial Group, Inc. is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol PFG. For more information, visit www.principal.com. Insurance products issued by Principal National Life Insurance Co (except in NY) and Principal Life Insurance Co. Plan administrative services offered by Principal Life. Principal Funds, Inc. is distributed by Principal Funds Distributor, Inc. Securities offered through Princor Financial Services Corp., 800/247-1737, Member SIPC and/or independent broker/dealers. Principal National, Principal Life, Principal Funds Distributor, Inc. and Princor® are members of the Principal Financial Group®, Des Moines, IA 50392. Investing involves market risk, including possible loss of principal.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EMLC--
VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF
LEMB--
iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF
EBND--
SPDR® Bloomberg Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF
ELD--
WisdomTree Emerging Markets Local Debt Fund ETF
KBND--
Krane Shares China Credit Index ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.