It is a new year, and I am on the lookout for some new tickers to add to my healthcare portfolios. My first step is amassing a list of undervalued tickers, and then sorting through the ones that offer the best turnaround story, or a showing a great reversal setup on their charts. I am kicking the tires on one of the bigger players in healthcare equipment, Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE:PHG) (commonly known as Philips), which has experienced strong selling pressure over the past few years that was triggered by a product recall. The ticker made a strong rebound throughout 2023 and is approaching some technical levels with impressive momentum. What is more, the company is reporting some growth and appears to have the components needed for a strong resurgence. I believe Philips is worthy of consideration and will be near the top of my watch list as head into 2024.

I intend to provide a brief background on Philips and will recap their recent earnings. In addition, I will go over some risks that investors should be aware of. Finally, I reveal my verdict on PHG and my game plan for 2024.

Background On Philips

Philips has evolved into a diversified conglomerate in healthcare technologies, focusing on improving people's lives through substantial innovations.

Today, Philips operates in three main sectors:

Diagnosis & Treatment

Connected Care & Health Informatics

Personal Health

Philips is an industry leader in devices for image-guided therapy, hospital monitors, ambulance monitors, ultrasound, male grooming, oral health care, and infant feeding.

However, one of Philips' primary attractions is its digital platform technology. The company is not a laggard in the digital health revolution, integrating AI, data analytics, and connectivity to enhance health outcomes. Philips' HealthSuite platform acts as a comprehensive ecosystem supporting various health applications, from diagnosis to treatment planning and monitoring. The HealthSuite platform enables seamless data sharing and collaboration among healthcare professionals, leading to more accurate diagnostics and personalized treatment plans.

Philips Portfolio of Businesses (Philips)

Philips also has an impressive pipeline of products and solutions. The company consistently invests in R&D to address emerging healthcare challenges. A particular area of interest is medical imaging, where Philips continues to introduce advanced diagnostic and imaging equipment, including a helium-free MRI, spectral CT, ultrasound compact 5000, and their Azurion image-guided therapy platform.

Moreover, the company is actively involved in developing telehealth solutions and digital platforms to connect patients with providers remotely. Philips' pipeline does appear to put them ahead of the curve and ready to be competitive in the future of healthcare.

Recent Performance

In Q3 of 2023, Philips reported encouraging financial performance, showcasing respectable sales growth, cash flow, and profitability, across all business segments and regions. Sales increased from EUR 4.31M to EUR 4.471M, with a notable reversal in Comparable Sales Growth (CSG) from -5% to a remarkable 11%. The Adjusted EBITA Margin saw a noteworthy surge from 4.8% to 10.2%, and Operating Cash Flow improved notably, moving from a deficit of EUR 180M to a surplus of EUR 489M.

The Diagnosis & Treatment Segment, a double-digit CSG of 14%, a boost in Adjusted EBITA margin from 10.4% to 12.7%, and notable sales growth in Ultrasound, Diagnostic Imaging, and Image-Guided Therapy. Meanwhile, the Connected Care Segment achieved 10% CSG, a marked improvement in the Adjusted EBITA margin from -7.5% to 3.7%. The Personal Health Segment registered a commendable 7% CSG, with sales growth driven by high-single-digit growth that was recorded in the Personal Care and Oral Healthcare segment, including the successful launch of the Sonicare DiamondClean 7900 Series.

Philips is reporting some year-over-year growth with the best Q3 revenue since 2020.

PHG Quarterly Earnings (Investing.com)

Although the company still hasn’t returned to peak revenues, we can see the trend is up over the past twelve months.

Growth Prospects

Philips has shown some signs of a resurgence over the past year, and they were encouraged enough to raise the full-year outlook. What is more, the Street is also expecting Philips to make a comeback with mid-single-digit revenue growth for the rest of the decade.

Philips Annual Revenue Estimates (Seeking Alpha)

Can Philips Hit Those Marks?

Philips' growth prospects are supported by several factors, including global demand for healthcare solutions, the rise of digital health, and the aging population in developed markets. Its differentiated portfolio positions it well to take advantage of these trends, stretching from high-tech medical devices to consumer health products. Plus, the swelling emphasis on preventive and personalized healthcare also unlocks possibilities for Philips to grow its enterprises. Moreover, the company's strategic partnerships with providers and tech companies also contribute to its growth trajectory.

Therefore, I believe Philips is well positioned to hit the Street’s revenue projections for the remainder of the decade. Indeed, we are not looking at explosive growth, but 4%-6% revenue growth above $20B does start to add up. In fact, one analyst expects Philips will clear $25B in 2028, which is an attractive 0.88x forward price-to-sales.

Risks To Consider

While Philips is a captivating turnaround investment opportunity, it is crucial to consider potential risks that could influence the company's performance and sabotage their revival. Regulatory challenges, especially in the healthcare sector, could pose obstacles to product approvals and market access. Changes in reimbursement policies and health regulations in key markets can also impact Philips' revenue streams.

Furthermore, Philips has some strong competition with other major players in the healthcare and tech sectors contending for market share. Philips’s top competition from GE HealthCare (GEHC), Siemens Healthineers (OTCPK:SEMHF), and Medtronic (MDT), each bringing strengths to different market segments.

My biggest risk comes from recalls, which although are quite common in the healthcare equipment industry, they still can cast a dark cloud over the ticker until the company is able to resolve the issue. Phillips has been dealing with a streak of recalls including the 2021 recall of some of their ventilators, BIPAP, and CPAP machines. This recall appears to be due to these machines being damaged after being exposed to cleaning chemicals, posing risks such as damage to the respiratory tract or cancer. The incidents resulted in 105K complaints and 385 reported deaths, which took PHG from trading near all-time highs, down to roughly $11 per share. The company has already agreed to a $479M settlement, however, it does not include “personal injury or medical monitoring claims.” Therefore, the cost of this issue could balloon and will most likely place a dark cloud over the ticker for a prolonged period of time.

Where Does PHG Go?

Despite the risks and unknowns, I still believe Philips offers a great opportunity at these prices. My problem is determining what portfolio would I put PHG in. My Compounding Healthcare “Bio Boom” portfolio is for speculative tickers, which are typically pre-revenue healthcare tickers. My “Bioreactor” portfolio is for healthcare stocks that have a strong track record of growth. Finally, I have my “Healthy Dividends” portfolio, which contains blue-chip dividend tickers. PHG does not offer a dividend, so Healthy Dividends is not an option. However, it is hard to decide if PHG is a speculative or growth ticker. On one hand, Philips does have some uncertainties concerning their recalls and the potential ramifications, but they are a profitable company with an established business. On the other hand, Philips is just restarting a new growth trajectory, so it does not have a long growth record… nor is it robust.

So… Is PHG A Growth Play?

When looking at Philips as a whole… PHG does bring some strong arguments to the table as a growth stock, such as being in the best strategic position in the healthcare and tech sectors, coupled with its ability to innovate. Its diversified portfolio, encompassing professional and consumer health products, offers a matchless advantage to traverse the volatile healthcare setting. The integration of AI and data analytics into the HealthSuite platform exhibits Philips' ability to align with the growing trend of digital transformation in healthcare. This positions the company to get the most out of the swelling demand for integrated health solutions and data-driven analytics in the rapidly evolving healthcare arena.

Then again, Philips has lost their longstanding track record for growth and is not expected to report explosive growth… but it is back to reporting revenue growth, and is expected to do so for the foreseeable future.

So… Is PHG A Speculative Play?

For the most part, Philips is not a speculative ticker because it is a well-established company and is a leader in most of its markets. In addition, the company is committing to R&D and is leading the way in technologies of the future. However, it is the risks and unknowns that create uncertainty about legal expenses, judgments, and their impact on the company’s earnings. Yes, the company might be able to grow their revenues enough to overshadow some of these lingering snags, but I don’t expect the market to fully commit to PHG while some open-ended risks could come to fruition.

So… Where Does PHG Belong?

Honestly, I can’t put PHG in any of my portfolios, however, I still think there is a chance to trade the ticker until some of my requisites are fulfilled.

The ticker has rebounded off the lows is approaching the anchored-VWAP from the all-time highs on the monthly chart and is still bearish on the Go-No-Go on that time frame. So, I believe we still have time to make decision on whether to wait for a potential higher-low to set in, or wait for it to break above the anchored-VWAP.

PHG Quarterly Chart (Trendspider)

When looking at the Daily Chart, we can see the ticker has established some bullish momentum and is now resting right against some resistance.

PHG Daily Chart (Trendspider)

The ticker is bullish on the Go-No-Go on this time frame, so a break above $24 could signal continuation with a potential move to the Monthly 200-day EMA of around $30 per share.

Considering these conditions, I am going to wait and see if PHG has enough momentum to break through this resistance and maintain its current trend. If it does, I would consider starting a small position on the retest of the support/resistance. If the ticker gets rejected, I would look for a potential buy around the volume shelf around $16 per share, and will commit to a larger position.

The goal of this position would be to quickly book profits and immediately move the position to a “House Money” status. Although I would love to amass a larger position to take in advantage of PHG’s long-term upside potential, I don’t want to babysit a ticker that could have several devastating headlines looming that could drop any-day-any-time. I’ll take the risk of holding onto some shares… but it is going to be the market’s money.