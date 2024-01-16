Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Broadcom: The One That Got Away, But I Still Wouldn't Chase

Jan. 16, 2024 2:00 PM ETBroadcom Inc. (AVGO) Stock4 Comments
JR Research profile picture
JR Research
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Broadcom investors have outperformed their semiconductor peers, demonstrating the company's incredible market leadership.
  • Insiders at Broadcom have sold nearly $58 billion worth of shares over the past month, raising caution over potential overvaluation risks.
  • The company's exposure to the AI hype cycle and robust profitability margins bolster its leading position to continue its long-term uptrend.
  • I didn't assess any sell signal suggesting a need for investors to cut exposure markedly. Despite that, I'm not prepared to chase now even though AVGO got away from me.
  • I explain the critical levels investors should consider as AVGO topped out in mid-December following its earnings surge.
Broadcom Reports Quarterly Earnings

Justin Sullivan

I must admit that Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) stock's performance was so dominant in 2023 that I have failed to participate in its upside since AVGO bottomed out in October 2022. Accordingly, AVGO staged a rebound of nearly 178% through

Comments (4)

u
usiah
Today, 2:38 PM
Comments (14.12K)
Glad to say this is one that didn't get away from me. Bought a couple years ago.

Retired dividend-growth investor
m
marvsadowsky
Today, 2:21 PM
Comments (41)
I think you mean $ 58 MILLION NOT BILLION 🤣🤣
D
Dr. LouX
Today, 2:18 PM
Comments (5.21K)
AVGO: Buy dips. Buy low. Hold. Don't sell.
Gary Kime profile picture
Gary Kime
Today, 2:33 PM
Comments (2.84K)
@Dr. LouX good strategy!
