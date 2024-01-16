Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

PTC: Resilient Growth But Limited Margin Of Safety

Jan. 16, 2024 4:28 AM ETPTC Inc. (PTC) StockANSS, ROP, ADSK
Bhagyesh Shah, CFA profile picture
Bhagyesh Shah, CFA
334 Followers

Summary

  • PTC Inc. is a leading industrial design software company with a subscription-based model generating over 90% of recurring revenues.
  • The company has sustained margin expansion over the years despite near-term pressure due to macroeconomic factors.
  • We believe there are downside risks to its medium-term goals as the pricing tailwinds and synergies from its acquisition fade and lead to moderate growth.
  • Valuation remains slightly pricey which provides a limited margin of safety. Initiate at Hold.

Asian Business woman working at home office and analyze financial report document. Accounting and Finance concept

Worawee Meepian/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) shares have outperformed its industrial software peers amidst challenging macro environment as a result of its resilient business model; however, has underperformed the broader Technology segment.

The

This article was written by

Bhagyesh Shah, CFA profile picture
Bhagyesh Shah, CFA
334 Followers
Investment analyst with about a decade of experience within Financial Services including a Wall Street Bank. Focused on long term value creation in select stocks that are undercovered and could have a significant growth potential.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About PTC Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on PTC

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
PTC
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.