Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Wipro: Potential Upside Ahead

Jan. 16, 2024 4:36 AM ETWipro Limited (WIT) Stock
High Watermark Investments profile picture
High Watermark Investments
1.89K Followers

Summary

  • Wipro's stock rallied by almost 17% after reporting better than consensus Q3 2024 results.
  • The management's view of the change in discretionary spending outlook is encouraging.
  • WIT has the potential to return 25% over the next few quarters.

Beautiful flower growing out of crack in asphalt, space for text. Hope concept

Liudmila Chernetska/iStock via Getty Images

Summary

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) reported its Q3 2024 results on Friday (12th Jan 24) and the stock rallied by almost 17%.

While the market was enthused by the better-than-consensus report, we were encouraged by

This article was written by

High Watermark Investments profile picture
High Watermark Investments
1.89K Followers
HWI is a combination of human and algorithmic intelligence looking at obvious, but missed opportunities across sectors.Our calls are generally long term and based on rigorous analysis behind them.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About WIT Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on WIT

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
WIT
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.