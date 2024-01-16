Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
American Express: Undervalued And Misjudged In The Banking Sector Comparison

Jan. 16, 2024 4:36 AM ETAmerican Express Company (AXP) Stock
Honghao Sun, CFA profile picture
Honghao Sun, CFA
146 Followers

Summary

  • American Express, often grouped with Visa and Mastercard, is undervalued in the market due to the inaccurate comparisons with traditional banks due to its status as a bank holding company.
  • The bank holding company status actually benefits American Express from diversified revenue streams, lower borrowing costs, and access to federal reserve funding.
  • American Express reported robust results in its financial metrics like network volume, cards-in-force, and strong free cash flow compared to Visa and Mastercard.
  • Despite these advantages and strong performance, American Express faces risks including changes in partner policies and increasing delinquencies, which investors should consider when evaluating its long-term potential.

American Express Credit Card

funky-data

American Express (NYSE:AXP) is often compared with Visa (V) and Mastercard (MA). However, American Express' valuation is usually at half of what Visa and Mastercard are valued at due to misconception of American Express' status as

This article was written by

As a seasoned investor with a decade of experience and coveted designations of CPA, CA, and CFA, I bring a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the table. My investment strategy is guided by a well-defined portfolio approach that balances a mix of GICs/Bonds, Index Funds, and select Individual Stocks. I am passionate about sharing my insights and financial analysis, keeping you up-to-date on the companies in my portfolio and those that I closely follow. Whether you're a seasoned investor or just starting out, I'm excited to share my expertise and help you reach your financial goals.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

Nestor Capital profile picture
Nestor Capital
Today, 5:32 AM
Comments (3)
You make a few good points but as I see it the valuation difference is more likely driven by the start differences in ROE and ROIC between AXP & V/MA. The latter pair boast significantly higher levels of profitability, also if you look at the net income generation per employee they are generating vastly more than AXP.
The observation on lower cost of funding I also don't see as relevant as V/MA has essentially no meaningful debt and can easily generate enough CFO to fund their business, plus the marginal cost of adding new customers is close to zero vs the marginal cost for AXP which naturally entails member benefits. So V/MA you get the additional customer volumes pretty much dropping straight to the bottom line.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

