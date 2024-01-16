Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Google: Time To Start Scaling Out (Rating Downgrade)

Summary

  • My earlier 'Strong Buy' stance on Google has played out, generating an alpha of +4.11% over the S&P 500. Now, I am changing my stance to a Neutral/Hold:
  • I believe the earlier thesis about a rebound in Search advertising is already playing out and hence a bull thesis based on the same catalyst is less compelling.
  • On the positive side, the revenue backlog particularly in the Cloud business is showing an acceleration after 10 consecutive quarters of decline.
  • Higher data center costs continue to inhibit margin expansion in the Cloud segment.
  • Given the mixed fundamental signals, I don't see a strong margin of safety in the valuations, or in the technical read of GOOGL vs. the S&P 500.

Full length profile shot of a businessman running fast and carrying a briefcase with money

Ljupco/iStock via Getty Images

Performance Assessment

I've had a 'Strong Buy' stance in Google/Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) (NASDAQ:GOOG) since mid last year. Since publication of that last article on the stock, total shareholder return has been +8.36% compared to +4.25% in the S&P

G
German-Investor
Today, 5:43 AM
Comments (1.77K)
"Time in the market, not timing the market". The case for GOOG became stronger in the last 2-3 quarters, not to mention their progress on the AI-projects or Waymo. You are a trader and not a long-term investor so I would strongly advise people to look at their investment horizont when reading this analysis.
In my view GOOG will have a total return of 12-15% per year in the next 3-5 years and that will beat the S&P500 easily (total return expectiation of 4-7% per year). Therefore GOOG is a great buy at the moment.
