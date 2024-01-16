Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
The Growth Bug Bites Occidental Petroleum

Long Player
Long Player
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Occidental Petroleum has announced its second large acquisition in recent years, despite previous statements that they were unlikely to make further acquisitions.
  • Shareholders have yet to see the benefits of the last acquisition in the form of a higher share price and raised dividends.
  • The success of these acquisitions may be necessary for Occidental to return to former stock price levels in a "lower for longer" environment.
  • CrownRock shows far superior free cash flow to just about any public company I follow whether adjusting production and cash flow or just comparing.
  • The dividend will increase in conjunction with the acquisition. Free cash flow per share will also benefit.
The last article about Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) mentioned that management stated they were unlikely to make an acquisition. But the "ink did not dry" on that one before the CrownRock acquisition was announced. This is the second

Long Player
Long Player
20.57K Followers

Long Player believes oil and gas is a boom-bust, cyclical industry. It takes patience, and it certainly helps to have experience. He has been focusing on this industry for years. He is a retired CPA, and holds an MBA and MA.

He leads the investing group Oil & Gas Value Research. He looks for under-followed oil companies and out-of-favor midstream companies that offer compelling opportunities. The group includes an active chat room in which Oil & Gas investors discuss recent information and share ideas. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of OXY FANG VTLE BTE either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor, and this article is not meant to be a recommendation for the purchase or sale of stock. Investors are advised to review all company documents and press releases to see if the company fits their own investment qualifications.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (6)

Today, 6:08 AM
Comments (1)
nice Republic limit everything was so good amazing and nice to be able
Limestone Cowboy profile picture
Limestone Cowboy
Today, 5:51 AM
Comments (2.05K)
All prices are set by percieved scarcity. It's no coincidence that the best land positions are under siege by the majors now. Permian's growth runway is extremely limited for liquids, less so on a BOEPD basis including gas and NGL which are giveaway commodities at these price decks. Vicki sees the trend of increasing capital intensity, less barrels per stimulated foot, and small players being fleeced by service companies who know they need to develop to monetize.

Same story as APC. Buy the dirt, overpay for the flowing production, set the institutional blueprint to lower opex, standardize designs, and lower development costs with methods, engineering, and supply chain heft.

This game of dodgeball is getting interesting. All the fat kids have been tagged.

It's taken 160% weighting on shorts vs longs to keep oil at $70. When Permian fails to keep up with its decline rate, sentiment will change. If Biden's handlers escalate in Yemen, and pull Iran into the ring before the election, sentiment's really going to change.

However, I think the deal is at best so-so until they demonstrate the value of the Barnett play under the position. If you paid full price for everything else and got that for free, then make a tier 1 play and 500+ locations out of it, it becomes a great deal.

And don't forget, as Powell's direction spins around like he's got his head on a baseball bat at an 8 year old's birthday party, QE starts again before the financial system's plumbing totally seizes up. Cash is going to be trash in real terms, and especially if the mag 7 falter, a lot of money is going to be looking for a home.

I'd rather buy oil and gas at single digit PE's and wait for a mean reversion in the market or the supply and demand fundamentals. This can't go on forever.
Today, 5:21 AM
Comments (1.93K)
I remain short. Shareholders getting fleeced again.
Limestone Cowboy profile picture
Limestone Cowboy
Today, 5:53 AM
Comments (2.05K)
@Invest5life Did you like your own comment?
Today, 5:06 AM
Comments (2.53K)
You failed to mention the Buffett factor. Her last acquisition didn’t happen until she flew to Omaha to meet with Buffet who is probably the largest individual shareholder and I firmly believe is going to make a play for OXY. This is the big elephant he has talked about for decades
Today, 5:10 AM
Comments (1.67K)
@Always Bullish Agree. I believe she had Buffet and company run the numbers to confirm this was a good deal for Oxy and him.
