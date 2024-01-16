Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
CK Hutchison: Buyback Drought Draws Attention Despite Value Unlocking Potential

Summary

  • CK Hutchison hasn't repurchased any shares in over a year, and the share buyback drought might last till late March when the company reveals its full-year FY 2023 financial performance.
  • There are corporate actions that the Company could take to unlock the value of its shares such as doing a secondary listing in Europe.
  • I keep my Hold rating for CKHUY unchanged, considering both the absence of share repurchases and the potential value-unlocking corporate actions.
Traditional Junk Boat at Dusk

Yongyuan Dai

Elevator Pitch

I still have a Neutral view and Hold rating for CK Hutchison Holdings Limited (OTCPK:CKHUY) [1:HK].

CK Hutchison's Hong Kong-listed shares and OTC shares have increased marginally by +0.5% (source: S&P Capital IQ) and +0.9% (source:

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SAMSONITE INTERNATIONAL [1910:HK] either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

p
pachamama
Today, 7:24 AM
Comments (564)
Thank you for your analysis.
My risk/reward assesment based on the arguments mentioned and taking in consideration the significant dividend would be a buy and patiently wait to see what unfolds
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

