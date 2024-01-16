SCHD: Why This Loser Of 2023 May Transform Into 2024's Winner

wildpixel

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF™ (NYSEARCA:SCHD) has provided investors with a horrible relative performance in 2023, aligned with my argument that dividend stocks are very unattractive in an environment of elevated interest rates. For the trailing, SCHD stock has lost about 2% in value, while the S&P 500 (SP500) 20% gain. The tech and growth heavy Nasdaq 100 (QQQ) even returned 49%.

Seeking Alpha

Looking into 2024, however, SCHD's fortunes may be poised for a notable shift, as a confluence of economic factors and market dynamics may strengthen demand for dividend assets. Specifically, I point out that the projection of falling interest rates may greatly improve the relative attractiveness of dividend-paying stocks vs. fixed income securities, especially as the yield on the 10 year treasury may drop below the 3.5% implied yield seen in SCHD. Meanwhile, SCHD's exposure to macro-sensitive sectors such as Industrials (18% allocation), Financials (15% allocation) and Consumer Discretionary (15% allocation) may benefit from a better than expected cyclical growth backdrop in the U.S.

Aligned with these considerations, I update may recommendation for SCHD to "Buy".

Fed Pivot Supports Relative Attractiveness Of Dividend Stocks

The economic landscape of 2024 is characterized by (likely) sharply falling interest rates, a response to downtrending inflation and the need for stabilizing economic growth. In such an environment, the allure of dividend stocks increases. This is because lower benchmark interest rates typically lead to lower yields on fixed-income securities like bonds, making them less attractive compared to dividend stocks.

With regard to my optimism about the rate backdrop in 2024, I point out that outlook is bolstered by the Federal Open Market Committee's recent announcement on December 13, which caught market observers off guard. The FOMC presented a notable decrease in inflation forecasts coupled with an increase in GDP growth projections. This scenario reinforces the likelihood of a "Soft Landing" for the world's largest economy, paving the way for upcoming rate cuts. For context, the FOMC's current projections indicate approximately 75 basis points in rate cuts for 2024, a notable dovish shift from the 25 basis points anticipated in September.

FOMC Projections - December

Interestingly, traders appear to be more proactive than the Federal Reserve in forecasting rate reductions. A significant number of traders are predicting that the Fed will initiate rate cuts as soon as March, as the CME FedWatch Tool indicates a 75% likelihood of a 25 basis point reduction in rates. By year end 2024, traders are pricing in a potential reduction of up to 175 basis points by the end of 2024, suggesting an anticipated rate around 3.5%.

CME

Thus, reflecting on the market's rate projections, there is a solid probability that by end of year 2024, the fed funds rate may have dropped towards, or below SCHD's implied dividend yield, which is currently trending around 3.5%. This should strongly improve the ETFs relative attractiveness compared to fixed income securities, such as Treasuries.

As rates drop, dividend stocks are also decreasing their risk profile, as there is reduced pressure to eliminate payouts amidst challenging financial conditions, and a restrictive funding environment.

Improving Macro Benefits The Growth Component

Investors should note that companies within SCHD's investment portfolio not only has a focus on paying dividends but also on growing them. In a lower interest rate environment and accelerating economic growth, SCHD's investment companies could therefore see enhanced cash flows, potentially leading to increased dividend payouts. Supporting this thesis, I point once again to the FOMC's recent projection, indicating a downward revision in inflation estimates and an upward revision in GDP growth forecasts for 2024.

FOMC projections Dec 2023 SCHD prospectus

It is noteworthy to point out that SCHD has quite strong asset allocation exposure to macro-sensitive sectors such as Industrials (18% allocation), Financials (15% allocation) and Consumer Discretionary (15% allocation) may benefit from a better than expected cyclical growth backdrop in the U.S.

On that note, it may reasonably be argued that SCHD's portfolio holdings may theoretically deserve an expanding valuation premium, because value accumulation for stocks is also a function of growth. Treasuries, on the other hand, are as "growth-free" as they are "risk-free".

A Note On Valuation

Investors concerned about equities valuation are often pointing to glamour stocks like the "Magnificent Seven", who trade at a significant premium to the market, with an implied P/E of about 30x vs. about 22x for the S&P 500. But the valuation argument is completely different for dividend stocks, including SCHD's holding. Most notably, I point out that the weighted implied P/E on the Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF currently trades around 14.3x P/E, a 30% discount to the broader market. This valuation discrepancy may not only support upside in context of a P/E multiple convergence argument, but also protect against downside due to relative "undervaluation".

Investor Takeaway

Heading into 2024, the outlook for the Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF appears to be on the cusp of a significant change, driven by various economic and market factors that could bolster the appeal of dividend-focused investments. One key factor to consider is the anticipated decrease in interest rates, which could enhance the appeal of dividend-paying stocks compared to fixed-income securities. This is particularly relevant given the potential for the yield on the 10-year Treasury to fall below SCHD’s implied yield of 3.5%. Additionally, SCHD’s substantial investments in sectors sensitive to economic cycles, such as exposure to Industrials, Financials, and Consumer Discretionary, could see a boost from an unexpectedly strong cyclical growth environment in the U.S. All this considered, I now recommend SCHD as a "Buy".