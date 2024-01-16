Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

SCHD: Why This Loser Of 2023 May Transform Into 2024's Winner

Jan. 16, 2024 7:24 AM ETSchwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF™ (SCHD)
Cavenagh Research profile picture
Cavenagh Research
7.43K Followers

Summary

  • The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has underperformed in 2023, but its fortunes may shift in 2024.
  • Falling interest rates may make dividend stocks more attractive compared to fixed-income securities.
  • SCHD's exposure to macro-sensitive sectors and potential for increased dividend payouts support a "Buy" recommendation.
  • The implied P/E on the Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF currently trades around 14.3x P/E, a 30% discount to the broader market.

Transform And Succeed

wildpixel

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF™ (NYSEARCA:SCHD) has provided investors with a horrible relative performance in 2023, aligned with my argument that dividend stocks are very unattractive in an environment of elevated interest rates. For the trailing, SCHD

This article was written by

Cavenagh Research profile picture
Cavenagh Research
7.43K Followers
Experience as an investment analyst for a major BB-Bank, as well as private equity consultant for MBB. Currently working towards the CFA charter, having completed I&II. Passion for risk-assets (Growth, Contrarian, Emerging Market) ex-colleague and close friend of Investor Express

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Not financial advice

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About SCHD ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on SCHD

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SCHD
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.