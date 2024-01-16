Wall Street Breakfast: End Of The Peace Dividend

End of the peace dividend

There are more warnings that the world is entering a new era of collective defense, and 2024 may mark that inflexion point. One of the world's most important trade arteries in the Red Sea is becoming too risky to navigate, with fresh attacks hitting American-owned ships despite retaliatory airstrikes by U.S. and U.K. military forces. Overnight, Iran's Revolutionary Guards also launched ballistic missiles and armed drones at the Erbil airport in northern Iraq, where U.S. and other international forces are stationed.



Quote: "Now is the time for all allied and democratic nations across the world to ensure their defense spending is growing," U.K. Defense Secretary Grant Shapps declared at the Lancaster House in London. "Because, as discussed, the era of the peace dividend is over. In five years' time, we could be looking at multiple theaters involving Russia, China, Iran and North Korea." As a result, Britain will be sending some 20,000 personnel to lead NATO's latest Exercise Steadfast Defender, marking one of military alliance's largest deployments since the end of the Cold War.



"We find ourselves at the dawn of a new era," Shapps continued. "The Berlin Wall a distant memory and we have come full circle, moving from a post-war to a pre-war world. An age of idealism has been replaced by a period of hard-headed realism. Today, our adversaries are busily rebuilding their barriers. Old enemies are reanimated. New foes are taking shape. Battle lines are being redrawn. The tanks are literally on Europe's Ukrainian lawn. And the foundations of the world order are being shaken to their core."



"We stand at this crossroads - whether to surrender to a sea of troubles, or do everything we can to deter the danger. I believe that, in reality, it's no choice at all. To guarantee our freedoms, we must be prepared."



What to watch: The call for increases in defense spending comes at a time when many Western economies are being pressured by giant debt loads and higher interest rates. Over the past few decades, European countries have cut back even further due to budget deficit rules and a reliance on the U.S. security umbrella, and rechanneling funds away from areas like health, education and infrastructure - or implementing higher taxes and spending cuts - won't be popular. While Donald Trump just inked a decisive win in Iowa as the 2024 presidential race begins, American military spending is likely to rise at an exponential rate no matter who is in office, with the defense budget increasing every year since 2016. (17 comments)

Out of oxygen

Masimo (MASI) has been locked in a high-profile patent infringement battle against Apple (AAPL), with an appeals court backing two prior decisions by a patent tribunal that had sided with the medical technology firm. Apple has now said it will abandon the blood oxygen feature on its smartwatches to circumvent a U.S. ban on its devices if a court appeal fails. The U.S. Customs and Border Protection agency just approved the company's workaround as “Apple’s redesign falls outside the scope” of an import embargo. In other news, Microsoft (MSFT) has surpassed Apple as the world's most valuable publicly traded company in a move previously flagged on Wall Street Breakfast. (23 comments)

Kicking the can

Aiming to avert a partial shutdown, U.S. lawmakers have agreed on yet another temporary spending bill. The stopgap spending measure would extend funds for some government agencies through March 1, while others would be funded through March 8. The Senate will start procedural votes on the bill today, with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer calling for bipartisan cooperation to quickly pass the continuing resolution and send it to President Biden's desk before Friday's funding deadline. Some hardline Republicans are pushing back on the latest bill, with the House Freedom Caucus saying, "This is what surrender looks like." (25 comments)

More control

Tesla (TSLA) CEO Elon Musk is uncomfortable growing the electric vehicle maker into a robotics and artificial intelligence leader unless he owns at least 25% of its voting shares, nearly double his current 13% stake. "If I have 25%, it means I am influential," he wrote on X. "Unless that is the case, I would prefer to build products outside of Tesla." Musk's intent to have more voting power will add to the pressure on the company's board, which is already concerned over his compensation, as well as his split focus on multiple businesses. In the past, Musk has also suggested that a large portion of Tesla's value depends on AI and robotics. (17 comments)