Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Wall Street Breakfast: End Of The Peace Dividend

Jan. 16, 2024 7:16 AM ET3 Comments
Wall Street Breakfast profile picture
Wall Street Breakfast
5.75M Followers

Listen on the go! A daily podcast of Wall Street Breakfast will be available by 8:00 a.m. on Seeking Alpha, iTunes, Spotify.

Getty Images

End of the peace dividend

There are more warnings that the world is entering a new era of collective defense, and 2024 may mark that inflexion point. One of the world's most important trade arteries in the Red Sea is becoming too risky to navigate, with fresh attacks hitting American-owned ships despite retaliatory airstrikes by U.S. and U.K. military forces. Overnight, Iran's Revolutionary Guards also launched ballistic missiles and armed drones at the Erbil airport in northern Iraq, where U.S. and other international forces are stationed.

Quote: "Now is the time for all allied and democratic nations across the world to ensure their defense spending is growing," U.K. Defense Secretary Grant Shapps declared at the Lancaster House in London. "Because, as discussed, the era of the peace dividend is over. In five years' time, we could be looking at multiple theaters involving Russia, China, Iran and North Korea." As a result, Britain will be sending some 20,000 personnel to lead NATO's latest Exercise Steadfast Defender, marking one of military alliance's largest deployments since the end of the Cold War.

"We find ourselves at the dawn of a new era," Shapps continued. "The Berlin Wall a distant memory and we have come full circle, moving from a post-war to a pre-war world. An age of idealism has been replaced by a period of hard-headed realism. Today, our adversaries are busily rebuilding their barriers. Old enemies are reanimated. New foes are taking shape. Battle lines are being redrawn. The tanks are literally on Europe's Ukrainian lawn. And the foundations of the world order are being shaken to their core."

"We stand at this crossroads - whether to surrender to a sea of troubles, or do everything we can to deter the danger. I believe that, in reality, it's no choice at all. To guarantee our freedoms, we must be prepared."

What to watch: The call for increases in defense spending comes at a time when many Western economies are being pressured by giant debt loads and higher interest rates. Over the past few decades, European countries have cut back even further due to budget deficit rules and a reliance on the U.S. security umbrella, and rechanneling funds away from areas like health, education and infrastructure - or implementing higher taxes and spending cuts - won't be popular. While Donald Trump just inked a decisive win in Iowa as the 2024 presidential race begins, American military spending is likely to rise at an exponential rate no matter who is in office, with the defense budget increasing every year since 2016. (17 comments)

Out of oxygen

Masimo (MASI) has been locked in a high-profile patent infringement battle against Apple (AAPL), with an appeals court backing two prior decisions by a patent tribunal that had sided with the medical technology firm. Apple has now said it will abandon the blood oxygen feature on its smartwatches to circumvent a U.S. ban on its devices if a court appeal fails. The U.S. Customs and Border Protection agency just approved the company's workaround as “Apple’s redesign falls outside the scope” of an import embargo. In other news, Microsoft (MSFT) has surpassed Apple as the world's most valuable publicly traded company in a move previously flagged on Wall Street Breakfast. (23 comments)

Kicking the can

Aiming to avert a partial shutdown, U.S. lawmakers have agreed on yet another temporary spending bill. The stopgap spending measure would extend funds for some government agencies through March 1, while others would be funded through March 8. The Senate will start procedural votes on the bill today, with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer calling for bipartisan cooperation to quickly pass the continuing resolution and send it to President Biden's desk before Friday's funding deadline. Some hardline Republicans are pushing back on the latest bill, with the House Freedom Caucus saying, "This is what surrender looks like." (25 comments)

More control

Tesla (TSLA) CEO Elon Musk is uncomfortable growing the electric vehicle maker into a robotics and artificial intelligence leader unless he owns at least 25% of its voting shares, nearly double his current 13% stake. "If I have 25%, it means I am influential," he wrote on X. "Unless that is the case, I would prefer to build products outside of Tesla." Musk's intent to have more voting power will add to the pressure on the company's board, which is already concerned over his compensation, as well as his split focus on multiple businesses. In the past, Musk has also suggested that a large portion of Tesla's value depends on AI and robotics. (17 comments)

Today's Markets

In Asia, Japan -0.8%. Hong Kong -2.2%. China +0.3%. India -0.3%.
In Europe, at midday, London -0.5%. Paris -0.6%. Frankfurt -0.6%.
Futures at 6:30, Dow -0.5%. S&P -0.5%. Nasdaq -0.7%. Crude +0.6% to $73.14. Gold -0.4% to $2,044.10. Bitcoin +0.5% to $42,795.
Ten-year Treasury Yield +6 bps to 4.01%.

Today's Economic Calendar

8:30 Empire State Mfg Survey
11:00 Fed's Waller Speech

Companies reporting earnings today »

What else is happening...

Google, Amazon among tech firms starting 2024 with layoffs.

State attorneys general urge DEA to reschedule marijuana.

Boeing (BA) changes quality controls after 737 Max mishap.

Chinese military, universities are still buying Nvidia chips.

IMF: AI will affect almost 40% of jobs around the world.

Why is ether (ETH-USD) now the winning crypto trade?

Disney (DIS) in advanced talks with NFL for ESPN stake.

Uber (UBER) is closing alcohol delivery service Drizly.

Costco, Sam's Club (WMT) are a big hit in China.

SA Quant's top industrial picks ahead of Q4 earnings.

This article was written by

Wall Street Breakfast profile picture
Wall Street Breakfast
5.75M Followers
Wall Street Breakfast, Seeking Alpha's flagship daily business news summary, is a one-page summary that gives you a rapid overview of the day's key financial news. It is designed for easy readability on the site or by email (including mobile devices), and is published before 7:30 AM ET every market day. Wall Street Breakfast's readership of over 3.4 million includes many from the investment banking and fund management industries. Sign up here to receive the Wall Street Breakfast in your inbox every business day.Check out our Podcast RSS feed

Recommended For You

Comments (3)

deercreekvols profile picture
deercreekvols
Today, 7:34 AM
Comments (25.42K)
It appears that Monday holidays mean that Survey Mondays will not be moved to Tuesday. Too bad. Surveys are always appreciated.

Elon Musk in the news. Thanks for the update.

Big weekend for the NFL as some Super Bowl hopefuls are now on vacation and others advance through the Wild Card round. Mother Nature impacted a few games as playing conditions were challenging. Big winners are the networks, advertisers, and the NFL, of course.

NFL/ESPN news broke the other day. Interesting to see how things play out. Always a few negative comments and they are expected, but those who know the impact of the NFL should take notice of what has been happen with these talks.

More later-

Have a great day everyone and remember: Let's be careful out there.
Bee202 profile picture
Bee202
Today, 7:23 AM
Comments (335)
This article was already published today at 5:25 AM ET by Yoel Minkoff

Why is it being published again under a new name?
Political Comments profile picture
Political Comments
Today, 7:17 AM
Comments (1.37K)
Dear Readers,

We recognize that politics often intersects with the financial news of the day, so we invite you to click here - seekingalpha.com/... - to join the separate political discussion.

Purely political comments on this Wall Street Breakfast article will be removed by moderators.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.