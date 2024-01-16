Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Preferred Stock Double Digit Returns With PFFA

D.S. Leach & C.E. Leach profile picture
D.S. Leach & C.E. Leach
6.43K Followers

Summary

  • Fixed to floating rate preferred stocks have provided great returns over the last 16 months and will likely continue.
  • There are yet double-digit returns to be had in the next roughly 18 months.
  • The PFFA ETF is a good option for securing those double digit returns.

Fixed Income

DNY59

Introduction

The last roughly 16 months have provided investors with a once in a generation, and maybe once in a lifetime, opportunity to make high double digit returns investing in preferred stock and bonds. These two types of securities generally offer

This article was written by

D.S. Leach & C.E. Leach profile picture
D.S. Leach & C.E. Leach
6.43K Followers
Dirk Leach  Bachelor of Science in Nuclear Engineering from University of Michigan (Summa Cum Laude)  Master of Science in Environmental Engineering from Washington State University  Executive MBA Program at Stanford University  41 year career in nuclear engineering, nuclear facility construction, US government contracting, DOE weapons complex, DOD contingency response and forward operating base design and construction.  Avid investor for more than 40 years, most of that time with the Vanguard Group. ***************************************************************************************************Carole Leach  Bachelor of Science Mechanical Engineering from Carnegie-Mellon University  Master of Science in Environmental Engineering from Washington State University  35 year career spanning the areas of commercial nuclear power engineering services, nuclear waste clean-up engineering, management, and technical consulting with a focus on safety.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MBINP, MBINO, RITM.PR.A, RITM.PR.B, RITM.PR.C, AGNCM, ET.PR.C, ET.PR.D, MFA.PR.C, FHN.PR.D, CIM.PR.D, PFFR, PFFA, AGNCO, NLY.PR.I, RF.PR.B, CFG.PR.D, ACR.PR.C, ALL.PR.B, TWO.PR.C either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About PFFA ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on PFFA

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
PFFA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.