Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

UnitedHealth: The Crown Jewel Of U.S. Health Insurance

White Star Research profile picture
White Star Research
250 Followers

Summary

  • UNH is the largest healthcare company globally, providing medical insurance through its UnitedHealthcare division and primary care, PBM and data analytics through its Optum business.
  • Since Q1 21, UNH's insurance plans outperformed the industry by a wide margin with ~22% vs ~14% total $/member growth and an on average 360bps lower MLR.
  • Leveraging Optum, UNH's margins are roughly double that of industry peers with significant future headroom due to high-growth data analytics and primary care adding 20-30bps of annual segment margin expansion.
  • Strong cash generation and potential relevering to 2.5x EBITDA could allow UNH to deploy up to $66bn towards share buybacks (~14% of current market cap) or value-accretive M&A in the coming years.
  • On the back of its best-in-class profile and undemanding current valuation at ~14% discount to 3Y average, I initiate UNH with a Buy rating and a PT of $635 (22% upside to current).

UnitedHealth Group Headquarters Building

Wolterk

Company Overview

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) is the largest health insurer in the US and the largest healthcare company globally with a current market cap of $482bn and FY23 revenues of $372bn. It currently operates through 2 segments which are roughly

This article was written by

White Star Research profile picture
White Star Research
250 Followers
Finance Professional with strong Interest in Markets and Macro focusing on Long-Only Large Cap Growth at a Reasonable Price

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of UNH, CVS either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

Peterstrategy profile picture
Peterstrategy
Today, 8:57 AM
Comments (74)
I agree, UNH is great company, BUT there's a new problem, an MLR of 85% this Q. More worrisome, UNH said to expect a MLR of 84% going forward through 24. this may be shocking to some> UNH is a MEDICAID COMPANY based on numbers of pmpm members, exceeding the high profile MA. United has indicated the duals [very complex health issues and mostly poverty level] with an average 2.4X MA rate are a target enrollment. Duals in Medicaid runs about 17% of Medicaid nationally. this 17%ish accounts for near 33% of ALL Medicare spend. UNH indicated Medicaid enrollment declined for the Q due to states disenrollment. what that means is the number of high cost duals as a percentage increased a major driver of the 85% MLR. can the rest of the company produce net revenue to offset increased MLR?? MLR solutions will take time to build out.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About UNH Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on UNH

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
UNH
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.