Aspen Insurance IPO: What Preferred C Conversion Could Mean For Investors

Retired Investor
Summary

  • The company's underwriting income and net income to shareholders have seen significant increases. Aspen's financials show strong performance and its ratings indicate a strong company.
  • Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited is planning for a common stock IPO with a targeted valuation of $4 billion.
  • If the Issuer executes the IPO, I believe that will strengthen this preferred. The risk is the new fixed rate of 9.5+% coupon makes being Called very high.
Insurance claim form and insurance policy

DNY59

Introduction

I first came across the Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited PFD SHS 5.95 (NYSE:AHL.PR.C) when I reviewed the Apollo Global Management, Inc. NT 7.625% 53 (APOS) and compared it against several of its subsidiary

Retired Investor has been investing since the 1980s and has a background in data analysis and pension fund management. He writes articles to help others prepare for retirement by investing in CEFs, ETFs, BDCs, and REITs. He is a long only investor and shares strategies for trading options with a focus on cash-secured-puts.

He is a contributing author to the investing group Hoya Capital Income Builder. Hoya specializes in the portfolio management of publicly traded real estate securities and dividend ETFs. Learn more.

Comments (1)

Tom W Dorsey profile picture
Tom W Dorsey
Today, 10:25 AM
Comments (1.59K)
Thanks for the update. I guess all good things must come to an end. I would love to hold both AHL C and AHL D forever.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own.

