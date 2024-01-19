DNY59

Introduction

I first came across the Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited PFD SHS 5.95 (NYSE:AHL.PR.C) when I reviewed the Apollo Global Management, Inc. NT 7.625% 53 (APOS) and compared it against several of its subsidiary preferred stock, one of which was the originally issued by Aspen. Aspen went private in 2019, after funds affiliated to Apollo Global Management (APO) agreed to buy it in an all-cash deal valued at $2.6 billion.

According to a late December press release, Aspen is planning for a common stock IPO; details are not available yet. The company did not disclose details about the size of the offering, but is reportedly targeting a $4 billion valuation. The only share count I found showed 60m Class A; 10m Class B shares.

The new fixed rate on the AHL-C is almost 9.6%. The issue is currently eligible to be Called and it is priced above Par so new investors face a small capital loss if that happens.

If the Issuer executes the IPO, I believe that will strengthen this preferred. The risk is the new fixed rate of 9.5+% coupon makes being Called very high. With that understanding, I give it a Buy rating.

Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited description

Seeking Alpha describes this Apollo Global Management subsidiary as:

Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance and reinsurance businesses in Australia/Asia, the Caribbean, Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. Its insurance products include U.S. primary casualty, excess casualty, environmental, international, and railroad liability; cyber, management, and professional indemnity and lines liability; inland and ocean marine; U.S property; and credit and political risks, crisis management, energy and construction, UK property and construction, and specie insurances. The company's reinsurance products include agriculture, engineering and technical lines, marine, energy and terrorism, mortgage, special risks, property, and casualty insurances.

Aspen does currently has institutional shareholders and reports its own financials. It's a good bet that the preferred covered here, plus two others will be part of the "going public" offering. Here is the latest financials available.

Thanks to a drop in Underwriting Expenses that more than offset the Net Earned Premium decline, Underwriting Income saw a 30+% increase. Net Income to Shareholders saw over a 7X increase. All the Loss and Expense ratios improved compared to the same period last year.

The above shows that the Total Shareholders' Equity exceeds the value of all three preferred stocks by over 3X. Third quarter results showed more improvement over the same period in 2022, with an adjusted combined ratio of 91.7% and operating income of $79 million, resulting in an annualized operating return on average equity of 20.7% for the nine months ended September 30, 2023.

Ratings show a strong company.

Preferred C review

The box at the top explains how the fixed rate was set. As the LIBOR rate was available when the C Pfd starting floating on 7/1/23, they used the original floating formula to set the coupon at 9.59343%. Here is the risk though highly unlikely: if the 3-mo LIBOR comes back, the coupon rate will revert to using that to set the coupon again. That said, I think investors would have a better chance at picking the winner numbers for Powerball than that happening! The downside of having a fixed coupon over 9.5%, is the risk of being Called is much higher.

I have to say it's odd that they did not go to SOFR unless the view was rates would still be climbing, which was the majority view last summer.

Recent payment history

The 9/14/23 is easy to calculate, it's the quarterly rate based of the new coupon for the $25 face value. I failed to find or figure out why the December payment was bigger. The obvious answer being it covered more days is not the answer, assuming it is even the case. I based the yield in the following table on the $.5996 quarterly rate.

Comparing all three AHL preferreds

Factor AHL C AHL D AHL E Issued 4-29-13 9-13-16 8-6-19 Issue size $275m $225m $250m Coupon 9.59343% 5.625% 5.625% Price $25.45 $20.61 $19.74 Yield 9.42% 6.76% 7.12% Call date 7-1-23 1-1-27 10-1-24 YTC NA 12.8% 40.0% Click to enlarge

All are non-cumulative, have a BB+ rating, and are eligible for the 15% tax rate.

I would bet on the Pfd C being Called soon or just after the IPO brings cash into the coffers. If any of the current institutional holders keep shares, they would want to retire that issue with its high coupon rate. I estimate that just under half the over-Par price reflects the value of the next dividend payment. Investors should keep abreast of any news on the timing of the IPO and then judge if any of the price the Pfd C has is at risk if Called. That said, the higher yield compared to the other two preferreds would make it the Buy amongst these choices. As for others, the current yields are comparable to similar preferreds so how one feels about whether the IPO will occur and the strength afterwards would determine if they are buys. I strong IPO result could improve the ratings and thus boost their price. In that case, I would favor AHL D over AHL E for the much longer Call protection.

Portfolio strategy

Part of my overall investment strategy is building and maintaining a fixed income ladder that does includes a few preferred stocks even though most have no maturity date. With my wanting my exposure to any one Issuer, I recently was looking for new ones to take advantage of what could be a peak in this interest-rate cycle. While I found the APOS Note but didn't want a 30-year Note.

With a belief that Apollo would not attempt an IPO for its Aspen Insurance Holdings unit unless they knew it would be warmly received, that results in a Buy rating for the AHL C, with a caveat that I also believe it could be a short-lived investment as I see it being Called no later than a few months after the IPO completes. It could get Called even if the IPO isn't followed through or gets delayed. For investors more assurance, the AHL D could be an attractive choice.

