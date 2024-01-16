Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Doximity: Downside Is Contained, While Upside Depends On Management's Game Plan

Jan. 16, 2024 9:11 AM ETDoximity, Inc. (DOCS) Stock
Amrita Roy profile picture
Amrita Roy
52 Followers

Summary

  • Doximity is a digital platform for US medical professionals. In 2023, the stock declined -15%, underperforming the S&P 500.
  • The company is experiencing a slowdown in revenue growth and declining net revenue retention rates.
  • The stock's valuation reflects the worst-case scenario, but further clarity on the management's game plan is needed to assess the upside potential.

Telehealth doctor woman, connect digital tablet and virtual healthcare analysis, medical service and planning online. Happy portrait of wellness worker, medicine research and clinic internet results

Moyo Studio

Introduction and Investment Thesis

Doximity (NYSE:DOCS) is a digital platform for US medical professionals that enables them to be more productive and provide better care for their patients. The company stock declined -15% in 2023, severely underperforming the S&P 500

This article was written by

Amrita Roy profile picture
Amrita Roy
52 Followers
Amrita runs a boutique family office fund in beautiful Vancouver, where she leads the investment strategy for the family fund. The fund's objective is to invest capital in sustainable, growth-driven companies that maximize shareholder equity by meeting their growth-oriented goals. In addition, she also started her own award-winning newsletter, The Pragmatic Optimist, on Substack, which focuses on portfolio strategy, valuation, and macroeconomics in concert with her husband Uttam Dey who is also a contributor on Seeking Alpha. Prior to cofounding her fund, Amrita worked for 5 years in high-growth supply-chain start-ups in downtown San Francisco, where she led strategy. During her time in the Bay Area, she also worked with venture capital firms and start-ups, where her efforts led her to grow the user acquisition business. During this time, she was introduced to investment portfolios and was able to maximize returns for clients during the pandemic. The cornerstone of Amritas work rests on democratizing financial literacy for everyone and breaking down financial jargon and complex macroeconomic concepts into formats that are easily digestible but more empowering than the typical investment thesis. Her newsletter has been featured as the Top Newsletter in Finance on Substack and she aims to bring her ideas to Seeking Alpha as well.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About DOCS Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on DOCS

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
DOCS
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.