Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

SARK: Early Buy Rating, As ARKK Is Leaking

Sungarden Investment Publishing profile picture
Sungarden Investment Publishing
3.42K Followers

Summary

  • The article discusses the concept of shorting ARKK by investing in SARK, which mirrors the performance of ARKK inversely.
  • SARK allows investors to benefit from the weakening performance and enthusiasm of ARKK.
  • I highlight the potential advantages of shorting ARKK through SARK.

Bitcoin 2022 Conference Draws Cryptocurrency Industry Professionals And Investors To Miami

Marco Bello

With all of the amazing press and hype directed at ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) and its media favorite, Cathie Wood, you would think that ETF would have a better total return over the past 5 years and 5 months

This article was written by

Sungarden Investment Publishing profile picture
Sungarden Investment Publishing
3.42K Followers
The stock market tells us a story…we just have to listen! That’s the mission of Sungarden Investment Publishing (SIP).Founder Rob Isbitts applies his more than 30 years of hands-on investing experience to dissect the market, bust common myths and simplify the investment process for his audience.We also encourage you to visit our website, ETFYourself.com, where Rob's ETF research system and model portfolios are offered directly to subscribers seeking a more detailed, interactive experience. Our firm is the successor to Sungarden Investment Management, which advised high net worth clients until 2020 when the firm was sold. As you can tell from our work here and elsewhere, we decided not to retire!

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SARK either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Also own ARKK puts in small size.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

JF1970 profile picture
JF1970
Today, 9:49 AM
Comments (671)
SARK has been a very useful trading vehicle.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About SARK ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on SARK

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SARK
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.