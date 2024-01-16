Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
PDI: No Pain, No Gain

Jan. 16, 2024 9:54 AM ETPIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (PDI)5 Comments
Quad 7 Capital profile picture
Quad 7 Capital
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund has seen a total return of over 20% in the past three months since our call.
  • Investors can expect to receive their entire investment back in dividends in ~7 years at the current yield, making it a strong income powerhouse.
  • PDI has a diversified portfolio of fixed income securities and has a long history of providing a high level of income to investors.
  • There is leverage and credit risk, but there are 20 years of payment history to investors.
Boxing: Extremely powerful punch

Dmytro Aksonov

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI) is a name that we called for a buy 3 months ago in October 2023. Recall that this is a closed-end mutual fund, or CEF. PIMCO Dynamic Income fund, herein referred to as

This article was written by

Quad 7 Capital profile picture
Quad 7 Capital
40.23K Followers

Quad 7 Capital is a team of 9 analysts with a wide range of experience sharing investment opportunities for nearly 12 years. They are best known for the February 2020 call to sell everything & go short, & have been on average 95% long 5% short since May 2020. The broader company has expertise in business, policy, economics, mathematics, game theory, & the sciences. They share both long & short trades & invest personally in equities they discuss within their investing group Bad Beat Investing, focused on short- & medium-term investments, income generation, special-situations, & momentum trades. Rather than just give you trades, they focus on teaching investors to become proficient traders through their playbook.

Benefits of Bad Beat Investing include: Learning how to understand the pinball nature of markets, execute well-researched written trade ideas per week, use 4 chat rooms, receive daily analyst call summaries, learning options trading, & extensive trading tools.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PDI either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

f
fairplayphil
Today, 10:39 AM
got quite a bit of PDI in my trad.ira when PCI merged. had PDI in my roth, was under water but dollar cost averaged down when it was selling in the $16's. so over all in good shape. and agree this is a great income investment for my retirement. won't be long til i get my purchase price back from dividends
u
usiah
Today, 10:32 AM
The largest position of the PMCOs I hold. Will continue holding.

Retired income investor
K
KEEPYOURMONEY
Today, 10:22 AM
Love PDI PHK AWF HTY check out PSEC also !
new2investing9999 profile picture
new2investing9999
Today, 10:33 AM
@KEEPYOURMONEY PSEC a BDC, its ok.
new2investing9999 profile picture
new2investing9999
Today, 10:14 AM
Been a winner since that call for sure, still more upside but income so strong long term!
