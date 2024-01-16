Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Tesla: What The Market Doesn't See (Rating Upgrade)

Jan. 16, 2024 9:20 AM ETTesla, Inc. (TSLA) StockBYDDF, BYDDY10 Comments
James Foord profile picture
James Foord
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Tesla stock has remained stagnant over the past six months and has recently experienced a 7% decline.
  • The company is facing negative news, including mixed reviews of its Cybertruck, vehicle recalls, and a loss of market share in China.
  • However, the market is not recognizing the long-term potential of Tesla, particularly in its energy, full self-driving, and charging segments.
One Piece Missing From Almost Complete Jigsaw Puzzle

Soulmemoria/iStock via Getty Images

Thesis Summary

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) has seen its stock go nowhere in the last six months. Though there have been ups and downs, the stock is now similarly priced as it was back in August.

Over

This article was written by

James Foord profile picture
James Foord
18.57K Followers

James Foord is an economist by trade and has been analyzing global markets for the past decade. He leads the investing group The Pragmatic Investor where the focus is on building robust and truly diversified portfolios that will continually preserve and increase wealth.

The Pragmatic Investor covers global macro, international equities, commodities, tech and cryptocurrencies and is designed to guide investors of all levels in their journey. Features include a The Pragmatic Investor Portfolio, weekly market update newsletter, actionable trades, technical analysis, and a chat room. Learn more.

Comments (10)

m
martyr1777
Today, 10:45 AM
Comments (11.01K)
"In all honesty, these issues with the Cybertruck should not come as a surprise, as Elon himself has mentioned many times just how complex the production of this car has been."

You are correct, but no for that reason. Because every vehicle TSLA has released has had a shorter range actual range than the one they advertise.

"Fellow SA contributor Luis Stevens recently compared the Megapack business (energy storage) to Amazon (AMZN) Web Services, or AWS. It seems like an apt comparison"

No, it just isn't at all. They are completely different. A tech service and manufacturing are VASTLY different in ever aspect.

"Tesla’s full self-driving ("FSD") is not just a dream pipe, but is actually a business segment that is already arguably contributing $1-3 billion to sales."

Based on what, your pipe? If FSD income is so great why doesn't TSLA itemize it in their earnings showing us just how wonderful it is for their bottom line?
buckiowa profile picture
buckiowa
Today, 10:41 AM
Comments (5.51K)
Unfortunately Electric vehicles are at a stand still in below zero temps. It’s not a year round option for much of the country. Not surprised!
plustick profile picture
plustick
Today, 10:13 AM
Comments (108)
" ... "the market is failing to see the great long-term potential the company still possesses" . complete nonsense. forward p/e is 60 to 100 and not 4-6 like normal carmakers. as a result, the market does see the potential and since the share price has been stagnating in a broad band for more than three years, it is obviously more uncertain than ever as to exactly how high this potential should be valued.
cssys profile picture
cssys
Today, 10:10 AM
Comments (9.74K)
resale are going down at manheim. hertz is going to dump a lot of high mileage rentals very soon
p
pyrotechnic67
Today, 10:01 AM
Comments (2.85K)
Headline this morning - "Chicago-area Tesla charging stations lined with dead cars in freezing cold: 'A bunch of dead robots out here'" - ROFL.
I
Investigator123
Today, 9:48 AM
Comments (20)
When you think it will bottom out?
seeking.theta profile picture
seeking.theta
Today, 10:06 AM
Comments (2.82K)
@Investigator123 tons of support around $69
Durwood Dugger profile picture
Durwood Dugger
Today, 9:35 AM
Comments (4.48K)
Unrealized potential is probably the most abundant commodity that has ever been associated with human endeavors of all kinds. Future projections drove Tesla valuations in the beginning when EVs were a niche market, before it became obvious to experienced investors that every business that Tesla was involved in and especially its primary income producer - EVs were commodity businesses produced with commodity inputs. Commodity business wherein margins are thin and competition was growing relentless and fierce. Tesla's realistic potential is to be a commodity business - with thin margins - assuming it can compete with its growing number of competitors in markets that are not expanding as fast as once expected. That's the Tesla reality that the market gets.
seeking.theta profile picture
seeking.theta
Today, 9:27 AM
Comments (2.82K)
"Now, let’s assume starting around 2025, Tesla can offer FSD on 1/4 of every new model it sells."

How about considering that after 7 years straight promising FSD is just about to be ready, it's not actually coming?
DrWhy profile picture
DrWhy
Today, 10:45 AM
Comments (1.31K)
@seeking.theta
"How about considering that after 7 years straight promising FSD is just about to be ready, it's not actually coming?"

Yeah, that's the ticket.
Keep thinking that way.
It keeps the SP low, giving me more time to buy more.
