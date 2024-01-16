Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
4 Dividend Aristocrat Ratings: Buy This And Sell That

Jan. 16, 2024 9:10 AM ETCL, KO, SCHW, SPG, VICI, WMT, XOM, CVX6 Comments
Robert & Sam Kovacs profile picture
Robert & Sam Kovacs
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Dividend Aristocrats are a good way to find stocks with a history of growing dividends, even though I find the "aristocrats" name cringe.
  • Investors should not become emotionally attached to stocks and should view them as a means to an end.
  • Buying low, selling high, and getting paid to wait can increase both income and capital gains for dividend investors.
  • Here is a review of a few aristocrats, buy this one and sell that one.
A business person tracking the technical movement of a stock chart on a computer screen.

shih-wei

Written by Sam Kovacs

Introduction

Here's one thing I love about Dividend Aristocrats, and one thing I hate about them:

  • What I love about Dividend Aristocrats: it's an extremely easy way to screen for stocks which have demonstrated dedication

This article was written by

Robert & Sam Kovacs profile picture
Robert & Sam Kovacs
41.84K Followers

Robert & Sam Kovac are a father & son team specializing in building diversifed dividend portfolios. Robert has 40 years of experience as a software engineer at investment and retail banks, insurance companies, clearing houses, and the European Commission. Sam has passed levels 1 of both the CFA & CAIA programs and he holds a Masters of Economics from Sciences Po Paris, one of France’s most selective schools.

Together they lead the investing group The Dividend Freedom Tribe where they help investors achieve their retirement goals with analysis of the 120 best dividend stocks. Features include: a training course, three model portfolios, weekly in depth analysis, buy/watch/sell lists, access to MAD Dividends Plus for free, as well as a community of lively dividend investors available via chat. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SCHW. CVX SPG VICI either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (6)

B
Bobbie B
Today, 10:39 AM
Comments (4.55K)
How about WHR?
k
kentherbert49
Today, 10:21 AM
Comments (262)
As one of your followers could you address tax implications of buying then selling stocks as opposed to holding them long-term and how do good dividend payers fit into this strategy of buying low and selling after run-ups.
T
1TurboTrader
Today, 10:18 AM
Comments (631)
I agree you should never fall in love w a stock. It should always be something you’re willing to sell . I also agree on KO but think that it should occur more at $62 -$64

O on the other hand I don’t agree with its pumped a lot but it’s 5 year is lousy. Its dividend is MEH at best. If it didn’t get fluffed by analysts it wouldn’t be anything.

I feel a much better choice is HRZN although it’s high right now .
But if you buy high the dividend will average you down. It’s. Fairly flat stock over time but pays a nice healthy dividend. .
C
Chipscaddys
Today, 10:14 AM
Comments (235)
Thank you for the article. It's nice to see how your methodology works with real examples.
R
Rodney_Braswell
Today, 9:57 AM
Comments (159)
I refocused my portfolio away from growth names and into mostly REITS this past October and November. So far, it's working out well. O, VICI, ARE, ADC, CPT, MAA and REXR are doing pretty good and glad I listened to you guys and to others to do this in my regular account and ROTH account. It is really nice seeing those dividend payments flowing into those accounts along with the price gains. Thank you for your article and the recommendation of O!
FactFree profile picture
FactFree
Today, 9:51 AM
Comments (81)
Enjoyed the analogy of a stock to a sports team. Productive investors don’t have the luxury of team loyalty to a stock …it could have a negative impact on potential returns for a portfolio.
Guilty as charged with several I own.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

