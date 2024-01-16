Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Rate Cuts Come As Demand-Driven Economy Slows

Jan. 16, 2024
Danielle Park, CFA
Summary

  • The Bank of Canada's Business Outlook Survey for Q4 2023 found that 40% of Canadian companies were experiencing a slowdown in sales.
  • Canadian consumer spending contracted 4% year over year in 2023, even with unemployment still sub-6% and the bulk of mortgages yet to renew at higher interest rates in 2024-2026.
  • The Bank of Canada will soon have to acknowledge that the economy has weakened far more rapidly than it expected.

The Bank of Canada headquarters in Ottawa with new glass walls surrounding a historic stone central block

sockagphoto

The Bank of Canada's (BOC's) Business Outlook Survey for the fourth quarter of 2023 found that 40% of Canadian companies were experiencing a slowdown in sales. Indicators of future sales – including order books, advance bookings, and sales inquiries – remain subdued. See:

Danielle Park, CFA
Portfolio Manager, financial analyst, attorney, finance author, a regular guest on North American media. Danielle Park is the author of the best selling myth-busting book “Juggling Dynamite: An insider’s wisdom on money management, markets and wealth that lasts,” as well as a popular daily financial blog:www.jugglingdynamite.com Danielle worked as an attorney until 1997 when she was recruited to work for an international securities firm. A Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA), she now helps to manage millions for some of Canada's wealthiest families as a Portfolio Manager and analyst at the independent investment counsel firm she co-founded Venable Park Investment Counsel Inc. www.venablepark.com. For two decades, Danielle has been writing, speaking and educating industry professionals and investors on the risks and realities of investment behaviors. A member of the internationally recognized CFA Institute, Toronto Society of Financial Analysts, and the Law Society of Upper Canada. Danielle is also an avid health and fitness buff.

