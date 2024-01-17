ACNB: Trading At 2 Times TBVPS Thanks To Very Strong Loan Book

ewg3D/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

ACNB Corporation (NASDAQ:ACNB) is a Pennsylvania-based holding company above the ACNB Bank which has branches in Pennsylvania and Maryland. Its share price has increased by just over 55% since my previous article was published, just over two years ago. Including dividends, the total performance jumped to almost 67% which is a very clear outperformance versus the S&P 500 (SPY).

As I am still interested in regional banks and ACNB’s performance has been stellar, I wanted to check up on the bank’s financial health and the unrealized losses on its portfolio of securities held to maturity.

2023 will be another strong year - thanks to low loan loss provisions

As its net interest income obviously is ACNB’s main profit engine, it is important to keep an eye on any developments and evolutions there.

Unfortunately, the company’s third quarter was relatively poor with a total interest income of just $24.2M which is only 4% higher than the $23.4M it reported in the third quarter of last year. Fortunately its interest expenses didn’t increase as fast as some of its competitors and the $1.6M increase in interest expenses means the net interest income decreased by less than 4% to $21.75M. Looking at the 9M 2023 results, the total net interest income increased by in excess of 10% but keep in mind the bank’s interest expenses only started to increase throughout the year as the Q3 interest expenses account for in excess of 50% of the entire 9M 2023 interest expenses.

There is one element that is setting ACNB apart from many of its competitors and that is the relatively high non-interest income. The total non-interest income during the quarter was approximately $6.3M which included $2.6M in insurance commissions. Those fees provide an important boost to the total result although you could also wonder what percentage of the $10.1M in salaries had to go to the insurance-related sales.

In any case, the net non-interest expenses of around $10M were still pretty decent and this allowed the bank to post a total $11.6M in pre-tax income. This includes a net loan loss provision of $79,000. As the income statement above shows, the bank recorded a $0.25M loan loss provision but was able to revert a previous provision as well, resulting in a net impact of less than $0.1M. The bottom line result shows a net profit of $9.04M which represents $1.06 per share. The EPS in the first nine months of the year was approximately $3.24, including a total of $0.3M in loan loss provisions (including unfunded commitments).

I wanted to check up on the bank’s loan book as I am very impressed with the bank’s lack of loan loss provisions. As you can see below, the bank’s loan book consists of $1.62B in loans, with commercial real estate accounting for in excess of half the loan book.

I’m usually not very keen on banks having a relatively high exposure to CRE, but seeing how strong the loan book is, I’m fine with that exposure. As you can see below, only $3.9M of the $1.62B loan book was classified as ‘past due’ and only $0.8M of that amount was related to CRE. That is remarkable as it means that although CRE represents almost 56% of the loan book, it represents less than 20% of the total amount of loans past due. The fact that almost half of the CRE is owner-occupied Commercial Real Estate likely provides an additional layer of safety as the business operators wouldn’t like to hand the keys of their real estate assets back to the bank.

Additionally, the bank’s exposure to offices remains low: although I haven’t seen any updated numbers since Q1, the total exposure to office properties was less than 10% of the total CRE industry.

As of the end of the third quarter, the bank had a total equity value of $256M which works out to $28.80 per share. However, the tangible equity value is just $202M which represents a tangible book value of $22.7 which means the stock is trading at about 2 times its TBVPS, which is quite rich. However, as the company pays a quarterly dividend of just $0.30 per share, the majority of its earnings are added to the balance sheet which means the book value increases by approximately $2.5-3 per share per year. It is also very important the portfolio of securities held to maturity poses virtually no risk: as this is a very small portion of the bank’s balance sheet, the difference between book value and fair value is just under $11M.

Meanwhile, the portfolio of securities available for sale is obviously marked to market and the fair value of almost $436M represents a cumulative loss of $75M versus the purchase price. As those securities get closer to their maturity date, the bank will be able to gradually recoup those unrealized losses which currently represent in excess of $8/share.

Investment thesis

Based on the earnings multiple and loan book strength, I’d consider ACNB a buy. But I just can’t get myself to accept a P/TBVPS of approximately 2. That means I’m on the sidelines but I would for sure be interested in picking up ACNB below $40. The earnings will likely remain strong – although I expect to see more margin pressure in 2024 – and the book value will gradually continue to increase thanks to the bank’s policy to retain the majority of its profit on its balance sheet.