Reevaluating Warner Bros. Discovery: Navigating A Turbulent Transition In The Streaming Age

MoneyFlow Research
MoneyFlow Research
Summary

  • Warner Bros. Discovery's post-merger outcomes have fallen short of expectations, leading to a loss of billions in shareholder value.
  • The company's potential in 2024, with plans for international expansion, advertising opportunities, and a new sports tier, still holds promise.
  • The operating performance of Warner Bros. Discovery has been underwhelming, with declining revenue, profitability below expectations, and significant debt.

Allen & Company Annual Conference Draws Media And Tech Leaders To Sun Valley

Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images News

In April 2022, Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) finalized its spin-off merger with AT&T Inc. (T), a response to the evolving media landscape. CEO David Zaslav has led the merged entity through significant challenges, including

MoneyFlow Research differentiates itself as a comprehensive source for investment research, delving deeply into the world of public equities. Distinct from others offering surface-level, bite-sized stock information that fails to provide the complete picture, MFR takes a dedicated approach to deliver rich, nuanced insights. The unique value proposition lies in the emphasis on wonderful companies at fair prices with large economic moats, special situations, and contrarian positions. The platform's goal is to provide you with an unparalleled depth of understanding of stocks that will take your investing to another level.

Comments

T
Taterman
Today, 12:06 PM
Comments
I remember when this was spun off. so many thought CNN+ was going to the moon along with the stock price. I questioned that and was bad mouthed for doing so. WBD is a train wreck and wont make it on its own. Merger or die.
G
Grad91
Today, 12:01 PM
Comments
Although I believe exposure to live sports is very important to streamers, the difficulties Disney and ESPN have had of late trying to dominate the field shows there are limits to one’s success in this arena. One must know the right strike price for maintaining a sports division, lest you sink ever-increasing money into a pie that is being shared by more and more competitors.

Warner, and all content providers, really need to put the shine back in the movie business and all of the ancillary IP that goes along with popular movies. Theaters are still notably empty on many nights, and the studios, with a few exceptions, have been putting out fare in theaters that are better suited for DTC. The lack of quantity of quality movies and the high price of a night at the theater are restricting the very business studios are supposed to be good at.
t
teddie43
Today, 11:58 AM
Comments
I certainly like your optimistic numbers and a $30 stock price sounds wonderful but does that really have to happen for the company to improve its valuation? To me its more realistic to think in terms of getting the leverage ratio to 3x ($11 billion of EBITDA with $33 billion of debt) and a 50-60% conversion ratio or $5.5 to $6.6 of FCF by the end of 2024 and a stock price in the low 20s, double where its at today. For all the reasons you mention in your article I feel very comfortable this is possible, thanks for the article.
