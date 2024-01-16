Douglas Rissing/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

I have to be honest. Writing an article on Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) has been on my list for a very long time, and I should have gotten to it much sooner.

This company was brought up by a number of my closest readers in recent quarters as a highly differentiated play in the Aerospace & Defense industry.

In this article, I will discuss the unique qualities of the company behind the AXON ticker that make it stand out. I will also explain why I am considering buying the stock despite the fact that it does not offer a dividend and that I am already heavily invested in defense stocks.

So, let's keep the introduction short (for a change) and dive right in!

Highly Differentiated Defense Growth

I have more than 25% defense exposure. However, these companies are all focused on "heavy duty" defense, like fighter jets, missiles, and related services and technologies.

While Axon is a part of the same industry, it is a very different company.

Founded in 1993, the Scottsdale, Arizona, headquartered company is known for its TASERs.

According to the company, it sets itself apart with a powerful mission – to protect life in service of promoting peace, justice, and strong institutions.

The company also has a bold future goal: reducing gun-related deaths between police and the public in the United States by 50% before 2033.

I became familiar with the stock when it was promoted by investors during police incidents that were big in the media, including George Floyd's death.

In the weeks following his death (May 2020), AXON added more than a third to its market cap!

While the death of Mr. Floyd did not involve the use of a firearm, the market was very clear, as it made Axon the go-to stock for less-lethal alternatives.

The rise in global tensions looks set to increase the need for the use of the weapons, Smith said, believing conflicts such as the Israel-Hamas war are "creating much more friction and tension within societies". But the company's ultimate aim, he said, is to get to the point where tasers are so reliable "that the gun gathers dust, and we don't kill people anymore". - Rick Smith, Axon founder (via Barron's)

With that in mind, Axon is way more than a producer of the TASER.

The company makes the case that it's a technology leader shaping the future of global public safety. By integrating cutting-edge hardware devices and cloud software solutions, Axon pioneers the development of a comprehensive public safety operating system.

While it may sound like the speech of someone running for a local political office, Axon aspires to obsolete the bullet, reduce social conflict, foster a fair justice system, and promote racial equity, diversity, and inclusion.

In other words, the company wants to provide all critical services needed to protect communities and improve the efficiency of the justice system, including communication, dispatch services, officer protection, documentation, and record keeping.

As a result, the company has established itself as a market leader, providing law enforcement agencies with a comprehensive portfolio of modern technology solutions.

The company's product portfolio goes well beyond TASER weapons, as it includes body and fleet cameras, drones, and public safety software.

This diverse range of products positions Axon as a one-stop-shop for law enforcement agencies, creating cross-selling and upselling opportunities. After all, once a company has a foot in the door, it is much easier to expand existing relationships than to fight for market share as an entrant.

Also, by focusing on services, the company can establish a business model that increasingly benefits from recurring revenues, which is great for longer-term earnings visibility. It also lowers revenue and earnings volatility.

When it comes to software, the Digital Evidence Management System ("DEMS") is a core offering that plays a pivotal role in Axon's growth.

With the increasing importance of digital evidence in law enforcement, Axon's DEMS serves as a central hub for storing, managing, and leveraging various forms of digital evidence, including body camera footage.

The total addressable market ("TAM") the company is targeting is $50 billion, with the TASER being less than a fifth of that market.

Even better, and with regard to the ecosystem it is building, the company is focusing on integrated, vertically stacked first-party experiences combined with open, flexible APIs that position the company for sustained growth.

The seamless integration of products and services within the Axon ecosystem enhances user experience and encourages law enforcement agencies to adopt multiple solutions.

This approach fosters customer loyalty and provides Axon with additional revenue streams.

Between 3Q19 and 3Q23, the company has grown its SaaS (software as a service) revenues by 44% per year. At the end of 2022, 90% of revenues in this segment were recurring.

The best thing about these solutions is that they can be applied far beyond the borders of the United States.

With successful implementations in dozens of countries, Axon is gradually becoming a global provider of public safety technology. This international expansion opens up new markets and customer segments, contributing to the company's overall growth trajectory.

As we can see in the overview below, the company's main markets are the United States and the Commonwealth, including the U.K., Canada, Australia, and New Zealand.

It has barely touched growth markets in Europe, LATAM, and Asia.

While my personal opinion is that it could be hard to sell American-made security technologies in non-allied nations, I believe that Europe could be a major growth market for the company.

But wait, there's more!

During the December 12 William Blair Public Safety Tech Conference, the company also elaborated on its early recognition and investment in artificial intelligence ("AI") technology.

The incorporation of AI in its product portfolio, such as redaction assistance, ALPR license plate recognition, and transcription services, shows the company's commitment to staying at the forefront of technological innovation and finding ways to massively streamline its operations and service offerings.

Furthermore, the application of AI to transcribe audio from body camera footage addresses a critical need in public safety – reducing paperwork and unlocking valuable insights.

The company is also looking to combine virtual reality applications and AI in training simulations, which, I believe, is a massively underappreciated market.

All things considered, Axon became famous for its TASERs. However, it quickly turned into a giant bringing "Internet of Things" benefits to the police and other security organizations, benefitting from the need to reduce operating costs, enhance efficiencies, and, more important than anything else, reduce gun deaths where possible.

Recent Events Confirming The Bigger Trend

As we can see in the chart below, since 2022, the company has benefited from a mix of accelerating revenues and higher margins.

Data by YCharts

As a result of that trend, over the past three years:

Revenues have grown by 59%.

Operating income has risen by 832%.

In its most recent quarter, 3Q23, the company showed impressive financial results, maintaining a trend of seven consecutive quarters with over 30% top-line growth, while total revenue experienced a remarkable 33% year-over-year increase.

With regard to margins, adjusted EBITDA margins expanded to 22.2%, demonstrating the effectiveness of the company's operational excellence and cost management initiatives.

Meanwhile, the software segment emerged as a primary driver of growth, with cloud and services revenue witnessing a substantial 55% year-over-year increase.

Also, unsurprisingly, the company's software business model, where customers subscribe to a bundle of products, proved to be a powerful engine for sustained growth.

The focus on solving customer problems and driving innovation in the ecosystem contributed to a strong net revenue retention rate of 122% and an impressive annual recurring revenue ("ARR") growth of 54%.

Furthermore, new hardware product launches played a pivotal role in driving growth during the quarter. TASER 10, in particular, experienced exceptional demand, with orders surpassing the pace set by its predecessor, TASER 7.

Moreover, Axon Body 4, a significant contributor to the company's device portfolio, dominated body camera shipments during the quarter.

The good news is that analysts expect growth to remain strong.

Valuation

Axon Enterprise has returned 37% per year since 2003. That is not a typo.

While I cannot make the case that these returns will last, it seems highly likely that returns will remain juicy.

Using the data in the chart below:

AXON is expected to grow its earnings per share by 76% in 2023.

In 2024, that number is expected to be 6%.

In 2025, growth is expected to re-accelerate to 35%.

AXON currently trades at a blended P/E ratio of 64.9x.

A 62x multiple, which I believe fits its growth profile, would indicate an 18% annual total return.

FAST Graphs

The company also has a top-tier balance sheet with $630 million in 2024E net cash, meaning it is expected to end this calendar year with much more cash than gross debt.

Although I cannot promise that AXON will return 18% per year, I believe the company is well-positioned to potentially achieve these results in the years ahead.

It has a top-tier business model, a fantastic growth market, and smart management that seems to be perfectly able to capture the opportunities that present themselves.

To me, the biggest risk is new entrants, which seems to be contained, as the company has a foot in the door and is now using its power to expand its footprint. It's very hard to compete with that, especially because government agencies tend to move slowly. They will likely stick to what works, even if competition gets fiercer.

I also believe that cyclical risks are low, as the company mainly sells to government organizations. Even if they are forced to make cuts, I do not believe that Axon's deals are at risk, as it's essential spending on safety.

All things considered, even though AXON does not pay a dividend, I'm looking to buy it, as it would make for a great growth play in my portfolio.

Takeaway

Axon Enterprise stands out as a unique and promising player in the Aerospace & Defense industry. The company's focus on less-lethal alternatives, innovative technology solutions, and its commitment to global public safety set it apart.

Meanwhile, Axon's diversified product portfolio, recurring revenue model, international expansion, and integration of AI show its forward-thinking approach.

Recent financial results indicate a strong growth trend, with expectations for continued success.

Despite the absence of a dividend, Axon's top-tier business model and strategic positioning make it an attractive growth play for the future.