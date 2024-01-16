Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Over 18% Annual Return Potential: Axon May Be The Best Compounder In The Defense Industry

Jan. 16, 2024 11:16 AM ETAxon Enterprise, Inc. (AXON) Stock4 Comments
Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Axon Enterprise is a highly differentiated defense company focused on reducing gun-related deaths and promoting public safety.
  • The company offers a comprehensive suite of modern technology solutions for law enforcement agencies, including TASER weapons, body and fleet cameras, drones, and public safety software.
  • Axon has experienced strong financial growth, with accelerating revenues, higher margins, and a focus on software as a primary driver of growth. Analysts expect continued strong growth in the future.
Elektroschocker für die Polizei

Douglas Rissing/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

I have to be honest. Writing an article on Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) has been on my list for a very long time, and I should have gotten to it much sooner.

This company was brought up by a number

Comments (4)

A
AlphaVoyageur
Today, 12:06 PM
Comments (808)
I like what I see in their information. The one questionable item is the S&P Capital IQ ranking of only "C", which I generally treat as disqualifying. That is quite rare among the stocks I rank highly for growth. Any idea why they are only a "C"?
Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
Today, 12:10 PM
Comments (11.25K)
@AlphaVoyageur I'm not familiar with their scores tbh
s
skehoe
Today, 12:00 PM
Comments (96)
Any idea why they recently issued $673 million in debt? Are they generating enough cash flow to fund their operations and growth without adding debt?
Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
Today, 12:07 PM
Comments (11.25K)
@skehoe Yes. They are FCF positive (1.3% 2024E FCF Yield). They probably used it to repay old debt. I have to look into that.
