Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Tesla Stock Is Undervalued Again As Bear Case Looks Flimsy

Jan. 16, 2024 11:19 AM ETTesla, Inc. (TSLA) Stock, TSLA:CA StockF2 Comments
Christopher Robb profile picture
Christopher Robb
1.57K Followers

Summary

  • Tesla stock is a good buy despite polarizing media attention and emotional narratives.
  • Tesla's lead in the U.S. market remains dominant, with positive momentum and competitive advantages likely underestimated by consensus.
  • Tesla's future earning potential and valuation suggest an upside in TSLA stock, especially with potential Fed cuts and market share defense strategies.
Tesla Shanghai Gigafactory

Xiaolu Chu

A leader is a dealer in hope." - Napoleon Bonaparte.

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk has garnered much polarizing media attention lately, but Tesla's stock is looking increasingly like a good buy from several vantage points. When we look

This article was written by

Christopher Robb profile picture
Christopher Robb
1.57K Followers
I was Senior Writer and Vice President at Fundstrat Global Advisors for over 2 years. Prior to that, I was Senior Research Analyst at Dentons, now the world's largest law firm. I focus on company management, fundamentals, earnings, contrarian investing, and the effects of geopolitical developments on risk assets.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TSLA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

Nestor Capital profile picture
Nestor Capital
Today, 11:29 AM
Comments (4)
A good analysis but I have to disagree on the cybertruck, I think it will be a product flop. However assuming it does flop is unlikely to affect TSLA core car business so thesis intact
Christopher Robb profile picture
Christopher Robb
Today, 11:36 AM
Comments (703)
@Nestor Capital, you point out a nice feature of the product. It is all upside. Let's remember that selling safety has been key to the success of trucks and crossovers in the American market. It was always about putting a lot of steel around people. I look at it as a first adopter product the truck market that appeals to a core consumer and the polarizing design means it is already a success in some ways. 250k not a big bar to clear for this company, and I think Elon's image in middle America is much better than it was ten years ago.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About TSLA Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on TSLA

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
TSLA
--
TSLA:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.