Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Oracle: Competition Limits Upside (Rating Downgrade)

Khaveen Investments profile picture
Khaveen Investments
6.48K Followers

Summary

  • Oracle's recent revenue growth was boosted by its acquisition of Cerner, contributing to its growth.
  • The sustainability of future acquisitions is questionable due to the company's increased debt and low cash-to-debt ratio.
  • Oracle faces tough competition in the cloud, enterprise software, and database software markets, which may hinder its growth prospects.
  • We believe Oracle's outlook is stable but does not leave room to impress given the tough competition in all its major markets.
Oracle corporate headquarters in Silicon Valley

Sundry Photography

In our previous analysis of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL), we found that while its historical revenue growth was flat over five years, it has promising opportunities in the cloud market. Although its database management popularity declined, we still saw it as a

This article was written by

Khaveen Investments profile picture
Khaveen Investments
6.48K Followers
Khaveen Investments is a Macroquantamental Hedge Fund managing a portfolio of globally diversified investments. With a vested interest in hundreds of investments spanning diverse asset classes, countries, sectors, and industries, we wield a multifaceted investment approach that combines top-down and bottom-up methodologies, integrating three core investment strategies: global macro, fundamental, and quantitative strategies. We serve accredited investors throughout the globe, which include HNW Individuals, Corporates, Associations, and Institutions. At the heart of our investment prowess lies specialized expertise in cutting-edge technologies that are reshaping the fabric of numerous industries. Our strategic focus revolves around the transformative fields of Artificial Intelligence, Cloud Computing, 5G, Autonomous & Electric Vehicles, FinTech, Augmented & Virtual Reality, and the Internet of Things.www.khaveen.com

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ORCL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

No information in this publication is intended as investment, tax, accounting, or legal advice, or as an offer/solicitation to sell or buy. Material provided in this publication is for educational purposes only, and was prepared from sources and data believed to be reliable, but we do not guarantee its accuracy or completeness.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

R
RockyCT
Today, 11:41 AM
Comments (2.02K)
It appears that you don't believe managements stated goal of $65 billion by the end of 2026 Time will tell.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About ORCL Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ORCL

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ORCL
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.