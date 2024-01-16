Sundry Photography

In our previous analysis of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL), we found that while its historical revenue growth was flat over five years, it has promising opportunities in the cloud market. Although its database management popularity declined, we still saw it as a leader among competitors. However, we expected Oracle's growth to be slower than rivals like Microsoft (MSFT) and SAP (SAP). While Oracle's cloud infrastructure services have attractive pricing, we expected aggressive competition to limit its market share. Also, we believed its enterprise software segment faced tough competition from Microsoft and Workday (WDAY)

In our analysis, we revisited the company in light of its robust 17.7% performance in 2022, although it has tapered off to a 7% growth in H1 2023. We delved into the factors behind its surpassing growth expectations, focusing on the impact of the Cerner acquisition, the company's most significant deal in the last decade. We also assessed the sustainability of future acquisitions by scrutinizing its financial standing. Furthermore, we evaluated the company's segment performance and competitiveness to gauge its growth prospects, resulting in a revised growth forecast. Additionally, we explored business factors of the company such as its customer base, identifying growth opportunities to ascertain the sustainability of its growth trajectory.

Growth Has Slowed Down Following Cerner Acquisition Boost

Cerner Acquisition

Oracle Revenues (CY) ($ mln) 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 H1 2023 Revenue 38,275 38,226 37,047 37,792 39,383 39,506 39,068 40,479 42,440 49,954 25,394 Growth 2.95% -0.13% -3.08% 2.01% 4.21% 0.31% -1.11% 3.61% 4.84% 17.70% 7.1% Click to enlarge

In 2022, Oracle’s revenue grew at the fastest pace in the past 10 years at 17.7% YoY but slowed down to a growth of 7.1% in H1 2023. Based on its annual report, the reason for the sharp increase in 2022 was primarily because of revenue contributions from its Cerner acquisition at a deal of $28.3 bln. Specifically, the company’s revenues increased by $5.9 bln due to Cerner which represents a revenue growth contribution of 8.2% for the year. Without Cerner, the company’s revenue growth would have been only 3.8%.

Cerner is a Healthcare Technology company and “a leading provider of digital information systems used within hospitals and health systems” according to Oracle.

While the company did not specify how much the deal could create in revenue synergies, Oracle highlighted that integrating Oracle products such as the Oracle E-Business Suite with Cerner Millennium...

...improves the quality of clinical care while driving down costs by creating business processes across patient care, inventory, human resources and financial management applications.

Oracle

With this acquisition, Oracle’s corporate mission expands to assume the responsibility to provide our overworked medical professionals with a new generation of easier-to-use digital tools that enable access to information via a hands-free voice interface to secure cloud applications. This new generation of medical information systems promises to lower the administrative workload burdening our medical professionals, improve patient privacy and outcomes, and lower overall healthcare costs. - Larry Ellison, Chairman and Chief Technology Officer of Oracle

Acquisition History

Oracle Acquisitions ($ mln) 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 Number of Acquisitions 8 8 3 9 4 9 2 1 2 2 Acquisition Costs 3,488 6,239 650 11,221 1,724 363 124 41 148 27,721 Revenue Growth 2.95% -0.13% -3.08% 2.01% 4.21% 0.31% -1.11% 3.61% 4.84% 17.70% Click to enlarge

In the past 10 years, the company has made a total of 48 acquisitions with an average of 4.8 acquisitions per year. It spent an average of $5.1 bln per year on acquisition costs. While the company has made many acquisitions, the largest and most notable was its Cerner deal. In 2022, its acquisition costs were the highest due to Cerner being its largest deal in the past 10 years. Besides Cerner, the company previously acquired NetSuite in 2016 for $9.3 bln and MICROS Systems in 2014 for $5.3 bln, Aconex in 2017 for $1.2 bln and Datalogix in 2014 for $1.2 bln. The remaining acquisitions were below $1 bln or were not disclosed by the company. Thus, it only made 5 significant acquisitions (above $1 bln) in the past 10 years. In all the years that it made these significant acquisitions (excluding Cerner), its revenue growth remained low with the highest at 4.21% and the lowest at -0.31%. Only in 2022, its revenue growth accelerated following the completion of the Cerner acquisition. Therefore, we believe its past acquisitions have not significantly benefitted the company’s growth except in 2022 which is a one-off.

Sustainability of Future Acquisitions

Oracle

From its annual report, the company highlighted the increase in debt due to its Cerner deal and the risk of its ability to complete future acquisitions if it cannot obtain the necessary funding. The company’s debt increased by $17.8 bln in the year while its cash balances decreased by around $11.7 bln. Based on its debt and cash balances, we estimated the funding mix of the company’s Cerner deal to be 40% cash and 60% debt. Thus, we analyzed the company’s debt and cash to examine whether its acquisitions are sustainable.

Based on the chart of the company’s net debt to cash, its debt has been trending upward in the past 10 years and reached the highest in TTM of $132 bln. On the other hand, its cash-to-debt ratio decreased over the period as its cash balances reduced. Based on its TTM, the company only has cash of $8.7 bln with a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.1x.

Furthermore, in terms of cash flows, the company’s FCF margins based on total investing cash flows have been volatile due to its acquisitions and proceeds from investments in marketable & equity securities. However, its FCF margins based on its capex only have been stable up to 2020 where they declined in 2021 as its capex increased. In 2022, its capex continued to increase as the company expanded its data centers but its FCF margins improved slightly, though below its 10-year average. In 2023, we modeled its FCF to be $12.7 bln and increasing to $19.6 bln by 2027.

Outlook

Overall, we determined that the company’s strong performance in 2022 with a revenue growth rate of 17.7%, the fastest in the past 10 years was mainly attributed to its Cerner acquisition of $28.3 bln which contributed 8.2% of its revenue growth in the year. However, the company’s growth had slowed down to 7% in H1 2023, and we do not expect the company to be able to pursue significant acquisitions as large as Cerner to boost its growth in the near future. This is because the company’s financial position deteriorated following the deal with a surge in the company’s debt, bringing its cash-to-debt ratio to only 0.1x. Despite its robust FCF which we modelled to reach $19.6 bln by 2027, we projected its cash-to-debt balances to recover to levels pre-acquisition of around $46 bln only in 2028. Furthermore, the company’s interest payments had risen to $4 bln while its EBITDA interest coverage ratio had decreased to 6.7x from 25.7x 10 years ago, highlighting challenges for the company to take on higher debt obligations to fund large-scale acquisitions. Therefore, we believe organic growth drivers are important factors to consider which we will further discuss in the following points.

Why Oracle is Not Competitive

In our previous analysis, we highlighted that Oracle overall is not competitive in all of the markets that it is in. We projected the company’s market share to decline in all of its segments including database software, ERP software, cloud infrastructure and server segments. In this point, we examine again why Oracle is not competitive in these segments as well as determine its initiatives to improve its competitiveness.

Oracle Revenue Forecasts ($ mln) 2020 2021 2022 Applications cloud services and license support (ERP) 11,713 12,612 16,651 Growth % 7.7% 32.0% Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) 2,590 3,560 4,500 Growth % 37% 26% Other Infrastructure Cloud Services (Database) 19,797 19,880 19,935 Growth % 0.4% 0.3% Hardware 3,359 3,183 3,274 Growth % -2.4% -5% 3% Services 3,021 3,205 5,594 Growth % -2.7% 6% 75% Total 40,480 42,440 49,954 Growth % 4.8% 17.7% Click to enlarge

Based on the table above, we compiled the company’s revenue breakdown by segments and our estimate of its Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) business based on Synergy Research cloud market and its market share. We examined and compiled several factors as to why Oracle is not competitive in each segment below.

Enterprise Software (Applications Cloud Services and License Support Segment)

Oracle’s Applications cloud services and license support segment grew robustly in 2022 by 32%. However, this growth was mainly attributed due by its Cerner acquisition with $3.6 bln in revenue for the segment. Excluding that, its growth rate in 2022 is only 3.6%. In the prior year, the segment’s growth rate was 7.7%. Compared to our previous analysis, this was fairly in line with our projected growth rate of 5.9% for the segment where we anticipated the company to lose market share due to stronger competitors having a wider breadth of product features for their ERP solutions. We updated our comparison analysis of the top Enterprise Software companies in terms of features and monthly pricing.

Enterprise Software Features Pricing ($) (Monthly) Features Pricing (Monthly) Average Factor Score Oracle NetSuite ERP 337 1,098 1 4 2.5 1.00 SAP S/4 HANA 76 175 4 3 3.5 0.67 Microsoft Dynamics 365 121 70 3 2 2.5 1.00 Workday 132 53.5 2 1 1.5 1.33 Average 166.5 349 Click to enlarge

Based on our updated comparison, Oracle NetSuite ERP surpassed its competitors in terms of the number of product features followed by Workday and Microsoft, which is a significant improvement compared to our previous coverage with the introduction of new features including generative AI. However, in terms of pricing, we see Oracle having a disadvantage due to its much higher pricing compared to competitors attributed to its high monthly licensing support pricing of $999 per month. Based on this, we calculated a factor score for Oracle at 1x, which implies it growing in line with the market growth forecast (6.7% CAGR), thus we expect the company’s market share to remain stable going forward despite its pricing disadvantage as it has made strong improvement in product feature breadth which we expect to benefit the company’s competitiveness.

Company Data, Khaveen Investments

Oracle Cloud (Cloud Infrastructure)

In the past 2 years, Oracle’s cloud market share has been stable but remained at 2%. That said, Oracle’s growth outperformed our expectations as we expected it to lose market share and grow at an average of 17% due to the larger scale of its top competitors such as AWS (AMZN), Microsoft and Google (GOOG), which have more data centers compared to Oracle. Also, Oracle Cloud’s growth had surged in 2023 with a projected growth of 38% based on its prorated results as the company pursued the expansion of 100 new data centers and recently secured a partnership with Microsoft to utilize its cloud for Bing AI. We updated our latest cloud provider comparison based on pricing, data centers and cloud feature breadth below.

Cloud Infrastructure Pricing Pricing Total Data Center Availability Zones Number of Cloud Services Cloud AI Services Average Ranking Factor Score AWS $133.7 117 227 24 4.0 1.07 Microsoft Azure $137.2 144 288 27 3.5 1.14 Google Cloud $116.1 148 220 15 2.8 1.25 Alibaba Cloud (BABA) $125.8 102 212 13 4.8 0.96 Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) $93.6 83 136 7 6.5 0.71 Huawei $86.8 100 80 10 5.8 0.82 Baidu (BIDU) $40.9 29 59 11 6.3 0.75 IBM Cloud (IBM) $74.5 37 170 12 5.0 0.93 Oracle $100.2 98 100 10 6.3 0.75 Average $100.97 95.4 166 14 Click to enlarge

Based on the table, Oracle’s cloud has an advantage over other higher-cost cloud services such as AWS, Microsoft and Google. However, Oracle’s cloud disadvantage is still its number of data center availability zones and breadth of cloud services as seen above. Based on this, we derived a factor score of 0.75x to forecast its revenue growth and updated our market share projection for Oracle Cloud to remain low at between 2% to 3% through 2026.

Synergy Research, Company Data, Khaveen Investments

Other Infrastructure Cloud Services (Database)

Oracle’s Other Infrastructure Cloud Services revenue growth was flattish in both 2021 and 2022. According to Gartner, the database management system (DBMS) market grew by 14.4% in 2022, compared to Oracle’s growth rate of only 0.3%, thus indicating that the company’s market share had decreased. We examined Gartner’s DBMS market share ranking below.

Gartner

As seen in the chart above, Gartner’s ranking of the top DBMS companies by market share shows Oracle’s position being dethroned by Microsoft in 2020 after 9 years of consecutive market leadership. Oracle’s position continued to drop to third place by 2023, with AWS overtaking Microsoft. Additionally, Google has risen rapidly and trails behind Oracle in the past 9 years. According to Gartner, the DBMS market growth was “primarily driven by cloud database platform as a service (dbPaaS), whose share has now reached over half (55%) of the overall market” compared to just single digits 6 years ago. Gartner added that in 2022, 98% of the DBMS growth was attributed to dbPaaS. Commonly, these 3 companies AWS, Microsoft and Google are the top 3 cloud service providers. Therefore, as Oracle is much smaller compared to these companies in the cloud, we believe this is one of the disadvantages of Oracle, which is also highlighted by TechTarget. Furthermore, Oracle’s database is also pricier and more complex compared to competitors according to TechTarget, which could be another reason for it being uncompetitive.

TechTarget

DBMS Comparison Number of Features Cloud Market Share Average Ranking Factor Score Oracle Database 28 2% 5 0.83 Microsoft 31 23% 2.5 1.25 IBM 5 4% 5.5 0.75 SAP 33 0% 4 1.00 MongoDB (MDB) 29 0% 5 0.83 AWS 20 35% 3.5 1.08 Google 108 12% 2 1.33 Average 36.29 10.8% 100.0% Click to enlarge

Source: GetApp, Khaveen Investments

We updated our database software comparison based on features as well as cloud market share. As seen above, Google leads with the widest breadth of features followed by SAP and Microsoft. However, Oracle pales in comparison with top cloud competitors in terms of market share. Therefore, we believe Oracle is not as competitive in this market compared with stronger competitors such as Google and Microsoft, thus we expect this threat to continue affecting Oracle’s market share and we derived a factor score of 0.83x based on our average ranking of the company which we applied to the DBMS market forecast CAGR of 11.8% to forecast Oracle’s revenue growth of 9.8%.

Hardware and Service

In 2021, Oracle’s Hardware segment growth was in line with our projected growth rate of -5.6% which was based on its past 3-year average. In our previous analysis, we highlighted that the company’s market share in the server market had decreased until 2014 before it stopped being reported by the IDC. One of the reasons for its decline in the server market was its focus on “legacy hardware products”. However, in 2022, the company’s Hardware segment recorded positive growth of 3% driven by “Oracle Exadata and certain other strategic hardware product offerings”.

IDC, Statista

Moreover, its Service revenue was positive in both 2021 and 2022 with 2022 having a large jump due to the contribution of Cerner revenues of $2.2 bln. Additionally, Oracle raised prices for its support services by 8% in the US in 2022 due to high inflation. According to Navisite, Oracle’s support fees are high and could be avoided for customers moving to the public cloud.

Navisite

Outlook

To summarize, we view Oracle to be uncompetitive in most of its key segments except for enterprise software, where it has improved its feature breadth compared to competition significantly since our previous coverage as it introduces new AI capabilities across its ERP portfolio such as generative AI features and Oracle Fusion Cloud Customer Experience (CX). That said, we believe Microsoft edges out Oracle in terms of AI capabilities for ERP software due to the wide range of AI integration across “Dynamics 365 to Microsoft Fabrics to Power Automate which leverages OpenAI’s superior AI models”. Moreover, we believe its significantly high pricing relative to competitors in enterprise software due to high licensing support fees could impact its competitiveness and our analysis points towards the company growing in line with the ERP software market despite its improvement in new features.

In other areas such as cloud infrastructure, we expect the company to face great competitive threats from larger competitors despite increased investments as its share is still dwarfed by larger competitors such as Amazon, Microsoft and Google, which have advantages over the company in terms of their global reach with a larger data center footprint as well as a broader range of cloud services including AI-related services across machine learning, NLP and computer vision fields. Additionally, in database software, we expect Oracle’s competitiveness to continue to be challenged by top cloud-based competitors such as AWS, Google and Microsoft which could continue to take market share due to them leveraging their cloud strength against Oracle. In the server market, we also believe its competitiveness has not shown improvement as its revenues declined as expected while it faces a tough competitive environment with the rise of ODM players supplying to cloud providers and likely to impact its growth prospects for its Hardware segment whereas its Services segment growth could moderate following the growth surge from its Cerner acquisition as customers switch to public cloud to avoid high support fees charged by the company. All in all, we expect Oracle to continue losing market share in key segments and its growth to be lower than the market growth such as in cloud, database software and server hardware segments.

Revenue Growth Could Still Be Sustainable

In this point, we examine the sustainability of Oracle’s revenue growth by examining the type of customers the company caters to. Based on Oracle’s website, the company has a total customer base of 430,000 customers. However, its number of customers in 2018 was the same, which could indicate that the company has either managed to retain its customers or was able to replace lost customers with the same number of new customers. One of the reasons for Oracle’s customer base being maintained could be due to its “restrictive licensing practices”. Oracle signs contract agreements with customers for cloud services with a duration of between 1 to 3 years as well as for its database software which includes contracts for support services. According to Navisite, “Once your business is running on an Oracle database, it can be extremely difficult to get off of it”. That said, according to Oracle’s annual report, the company claimed that “substantially all” of customers “elect to purchase and renew their license support contracts annually”.

Despite its stagnant customer base, one way the company could grow its revenue is by introducing new features and capabilities and charging for that such as its Oracle NetSuite ERP. The Oracle NetSuite ERP base pricing starts at $625 per month and requires a minimum contract duration of 3-years. On top of that, Oracle offers customers additional services such as Automated Invoice Processing and Fusion Transactional Business Intelligence Cloud Service, which are not included in the base pricing. As analyzed in the first point, we identified that the company has the widest breadth of features for its NetSuite solution among enterprise software competitors. Moreover, with regard to its AI developments, the company’s Oracle Digital Assistant Platform for Oracle SaaS has several products that have additional monthly subscription costs for customers between $3 and $275 per month. Thus, we believe it could provide additional revenue growth opportunities for Oracle.

Based on its investor presentation, Oracle highlighted its diverse products and industry applications such as communications, energy & water, engineering & construction, financial services, food & beverage, healthcare, hospitality and more. Moreover, the company provided examples of enterprise customers in Healthcare, Financial Services, Communications and Gaming and Industrials. Based on its presentation, the company highlighted its types of customers such as Traditional Enterprise customers, Multicloud and Cloud native customers.

IoT Analytics

However, according to IoT analytics in the chart above, medium-sized customers represent the largest customer group for Oracle Cloud followed by large and extra-large customer groups. In comparison, larger customers represent a larger share of customers for Microsoft. On the other hand, Google’s customer share shows small and medium customers are the largest groups. Overall, the company’s customer base is similar to its competitors in the sense that it caters to a diverse range of customers across various industries and different sizes.

Furthermore, based on its investor presentation, Oracle highlighted that only a minor portion of its customer base had fully shifted to the cloud with only 10% and 2% in Application and Infrastructure Support respectively, which indicates the company’s customer base is still using on-premise solutions. The company also highlighted its opportunity to convert its customer base to the cloud and boost revenue growth.

Its low share of customers that have embraced cloud-based contrasts with the cloud adoption trend as seen in the chart below by the IDC from our analysis of Amazon where 42% of IT spending was for public cloud while private cloud was estimated at 18.5% share in 2022. Thus, we believe this indicates that Oracle’s customer base depends primarily on on-prem types of customers. However, the share of on-premise IT spending is decreasing.

IDC, Khaveen Investments

Outlook

While Oracle’s customer base growth has been flattish, we believe the company maintained its customers which we identified as “legacy business customers” that are still dependent predominantly on on-prem deployments. One of the strengths of Oracle we believe is its long-term customer commitments, which the company claimed that most of its customers renewed with it. Notwithstanding, Oracle highlighted that customers could choose not to renew their contracts with Oracle, which we believe could be a risk for its growth outlook.

In terms of the opportunity for Oracle to capitalize on its customers’ migration to the cloud, we believe it would be challenging due to several factors. One of the main reasons is competition from the top Cloud competitors such as AWS, Azure and Google. According to Flexera Software, the adoption rate of Oracle Cloud (27%) remains low in comparison with the top cloud companies with Azure having the highest adoption rate of 80%. Furthermore, based on IoT analytics, the share of public cloud projects of Oracle (7%) is significantly lower than the top companies, with it being more than 5x lower than leader AWS, indicating the relatively low popularity of Oracle Cloud. As highlighted earlier, these companies have advantages over Oracle in terms of scalability with a global data center footprint globally enabling them to support their large customers' growing cloud demands. Additionally, another disadvantage is the company’s breadth of cloud solutions compared to the top competitors. Furthermore, the company’s partnership with Microsoft for its database on Microsoft Azure could risk Oracle losing out to capitalize on its customers’ cloud migration to Azure instead. Oracle also highlighted the risk of its partnerships with cloud providers in the annual report that customers may choose to migrate to cloud providers.

We will be substantially expanding our existing multi-cloud partnership with Microsoft by making it easier for Microsoft Azure customers to buy and use the latest Oracle cloud database technology in combination with Microsoft Azure cloud services. – Larry Ellison, Chairman and CTO

Additionally, we believe its database software growth sustainability is also hindered by competition as top cloud companies Microsoft, AWS and Google Cloud have been expanding aggressively in the cloud. On the other hand, we believe the company’s growth could still be supported by additional revenue opportunities through up-selling to its customer base such as its NetSuite ERP platform charging customers for additional services and new AI developments by the company such as Oracle Digital Assistant Platform for Oracle SaaS featuring products with additional monthly subscriptions ranging from $3 to $275 per month.

Based on our updated revenue projections for the company, we forecast a forward average growth rate of 8.3% which is fairly in line compared to management’s target CAGR of 9% through 2026.

Oracle Revenue Forecasts ($ mln) 2022 2023F 2024F 2025F 2026F 2027F Applications cloud services and license support (ERP) 16,651 17,772 18,968 20,244 21,607 23,061 Growth % 32.0% 6.7% 6.7% 6.7% 6.7% 6.7% Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) 4,500 6,213 7,399 8,721 10,229 11,820 Growth % 26% 38.1% 19.1% 17.9% 17.3% 15.6% Other Infrastructure Cloud Services (Database) 19,935 21,895 24,048 26,413 29,010 31,863 Growth % 0.3% 9.8% 9.8% 9.8% 9.8% 9.8% Hardware 3,274 2,984 2,845 2,712 2,586 2,465 Growth % 3% -8.9% -4.7% -4.7% -4.7% -4.7% Services 5,594 5,590 5,530 5,470 5,411 5,353 Growth % 75% -0.1% -1.1% -1.1% -1.1% -1.1% Total 49,954 54,453 58,789 63,561 68,843 74,562 Growth % 17.7% 9.0% 8.0% 8.1% 8.3% 8.3% Click to enlarge

Risk: Decreased Profitability Margins

Despite a positive growth outlook for Oracle, we believe one of the risks of the company is its profitability. In the past 2 years, the company’s net margins have fallen from 34% in 2020 to 15.8%. Similarly, its gross margins have fallen from 80.6% to 72.9% by 2022. This as the company highlighted its high growth cloud services margins are lower than its license support revenues (around 95%). However, the company stated that it expects cloud margins to rise going forward as economies of scale improve. Though, the company’s gross margins based on TTM remained flat at 72%, indicating it has yet to show considerable improvement. Nonetheless, we conservatively modeled its net margins to rise to 27% by 2027. Also, its FCF margins based on capex only decreased from 33% to 15.6% in 2022 as the company’s capex increased to support its data center expansions. Moreover, the company guided its capex for the full year to be $8 bln, thus we expect to continue weighing on its FCF margins with a 5-year forward average projection of 25.7%.

Valuation

Based on a discount rate of 8.3% (company’s WACC) and terminal value based on the company’s 5-year average EV/EBITDA of 16.31x, our model shows a limited upside of 8%.

Verdict

All in all, the company’s revenue growth has slowed down to 7% in H1 2023, following its surge in 2022 due to its $28.3 bln Cerner acquisition which boosted its growth to 17.7%, the fastest in the past 10 years. However, given the company’s tight financial position with a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.1x and ballooning interest payments, while its interest coverage ratio fell, we believe the company is unlikely to pursue large-scale acquisitions to support its growth in the near future and instead depend on organic growth.

Notwithstanding, we believe Oracle continues to face tough competitive challenges in key markets. While it has improved in enterprise software with new AI features, its relatively high pricing and competition from Microsoft may pose a threat to its growth. Whereas in cloud, the company is disadvantaged against larger competitors in terms of data center presence and services breadth whereas in database software, competition from AWS, Google, and Microsoft poses a continuous challenge. The server market shows no improvement for Oracle, with declining revenues and tough competition from ODM players. The Services segment's growth may slow as customers shift to the public cloud. Overall, we expect Oracle to lose market share in crucial segments like cloud, database software and server hardware, facing challenges that may impede its growth.

Notwithstanding, we revised our projections for Oracle with an average forward growth of 8.3%, which is close to the management target CAGR of 9%. The company’s customer base remains stable and while we believe the company capitalizing on its customer cloud migration could be challenging against competitors, the company could find growth opportunities through upselling services to its customer base and introducing new AI developments, potentially generating additional revenue. Despite that, our DCF valuation shows limited upside for Oracle, with a price target of $115.41, indicating its prospects are fairly priced following its 31% rise since our last coverage (Strong Buy rating), thus we now downgrade it to a Hold.