Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Massive Market Upheaval Likely Ahead: Buy Stocks With These 4 Traits

Samuel Smith profile picture
Samuel Smith
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • The markets have undergone significant bifurcation over the past year.
  • Peter Lynch and similar legendary investors have pointed out that significant opportunities have emerged as a result.
  • We believe that a major macroeconomic shift will lead to an even larger market change in the coming months.
  • We share the four traits that we are looking for in stocks as we look ahead to this coming market upheaval.
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of High Yield Investor get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »
Up and Down Unstable Graph Financial Market Road Sign Post

ryasick

2023 was dominated by the higher rates for longer narrative and artificial intelligence hype. As a result, bonds (BND), preferreds (PFFA), and high-yield stocks (DIV) struggled for the first ten months of the year:

Meanwhile, AI-focused names such

Join 1,700+ Subscribers...

At Just ~1/3 Of The Regular Rate!

For a Limited-Time - You can join Seeking Alpha’s #1-rated community of high-yield investors at just $25 per month

Try it Free for 2-Weeks. If you don’t like it, we won’t charge you a penny! We have over 150 five-star reviews from happy members who are already profiting from our high-yield strategies.

We spend 1000s of hours and over $100,000 per year researching the market for the most profitable investment opportunities and share the results with you at a tiny fraction of the cost.

                (*Limited to only 50 spots!)

This article was written by

Samuel Smith profile picture
Samuel Smith
27.91K Followers

Samuel Smith is Vice President of Leonberg Capital, he has a diverse background that includes being lead analyst at several highly regarded dividend stock research firms. He is a Professional Engineer and Project Management Professional and holds a B.S. in Civil Engineering & Mathematics from the United States Military Academy at West Point and has a Masters in Engineering.

Samuel leads the investing group High Yield Investor investing group. Samuel teams up with Jussi Askola and Paul R. Drake where they focus on finding the right balance between safety, growth, yield, and value. High Yield Investor offers real-money core, retirement, and international portfolios. The services also features regular trade alert, educational content, and an active chat room of like minded investors. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of EPD, ET, ET.PR.I, ACLLF either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (4)

yardbird99 profile picture
yardbird99
Today, 12:00 PM
Comments (2.27K)
If a recession comes, I think one would be better off in bonds or money market funds. Recessions push down almost all stocks. It's true that dividend paying stocks will continue to provide income, but that doesn't compensate for the capital losses. One can find bond yields now that are comparable to the best quality dividend stocks.
Y
Yosh7
Today, 11:42 AM
Comments (380)
Totally agree - BUT AI is a secular growth trend that is here to stay. I am a dividend growth/value oriented investor but I think at least a small exposure to the “AI” part of the market is warranted. You got smashed in annual returns last year vs S&P if you were not at least partially exposed. This is not the .com fad of before. Bottom line - a balanced approach is warranted. I have just under a 20% tech oriented exposure for the LONG TERM.
A
Always Bullish
Today, 11:36 AM
Comments (2.53K)
Your probably right in your analysis but let’s wait till we get a juicy correction before we buy anything.
Money doesn't grow on trees profile picture
Money doesn't grow on trees
Today, 11:43 AM
Comments (7.54K)
@Always Bullish exactly, wait for the fat pitch while currently in money markets earning 5%
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BND--
Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares
PFFA--
Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF
DIV--
Global X SuperDividend™ U.S. ETF
SPY--
SPDR® S&P 500 ETF Trust
IWM--
iShares Russell 2000 ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.