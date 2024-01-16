Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Super Micro: Deteriorating Growth And Margins Means It's Time To Trim (Downgrade)

PropNotes profile picture
PropNotes
2.58K Followers

Summary

  • Super Micro Computer has seen a 26% increase in stock price since September 2023, driven by strong price momentum and growth in the generative AI space.
  • However, the company's top-line growth has slowed, margins are shrinking, and the stock has become more expensive.
  • With potential gross margin saturation and slowing sales growth, it may be prudent to trim risk and hold off on buying SMCI at its current price.
  • We downgrade SMCI to a "Hold".
Shot of Data Center With Multiple Rows of Fully Operational Server Racks. Modern Telecommunications, Artificial Intelligence,server room,server room,3d rendering

Oselote/iStock via Getty Images

In September of 2023, we penned an article titled: "Super Micro: You Should Buy The AI Hype", which talked about how we thought Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) was both well priced and well positioned to continue

This article was written by

PropNotes profile picture
PropNotes
2.58K Followers
Many of the best traders in the world work for Proprietary Trading Firms; black box groups that earn unbelievable returns and answer to no one. Our goal is to supply you with the same ideas that these traders are using to crush the market, including alpha you won't find anywhere else. The best trade ideas, the sharpest macro analysis, and the most insightful market outlook around; that’s what we do. Follow us and turn on article notifications to get started with our market-beating research.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (4)

L
Lambsup
Today, 11:55 AM
Comments (963)
Hold seems fair to see what this next earnings shows.

I think SMCI will surpass all time highs and probably even go up +10% from those highs leading up to earnings but what happens after earnings is more likely retrenchment, not bad for longs and probably even not bad for traders who take the pre-earnings swing upwards or dca down if they get in late or people take profits a few days before earnings.

Anyone who can hold a few weeks into the next upward move so long as SMCI still shows growth, even if slower growth (I'm not sure growth will slow much this earnings, I expect to see it do so next earnings).
FIRE With Bitcoin profile picture
FIRE With Bitcoin
Today, 11:54 AM
Comments (14.22K)
See you at $1000
R
Rhmassing
Today, 11:48 AM
Comments (2.93K)
Absolutely not surprised to see an article downplaying this co at its super growth stage. Even at a down market today, SMCI moved from the market open to up $8! Sure hate to be a short with no limit to the loss until covering.
SMCI is among the best performers for AI related stocks with real product domination for at least the next two years. It’s close working relationship with NVDA certainly doesn’t hurt in keeping its cutting edge position in the sector.
Buyandhold 2012 profile picture
Buyandhold 2012
Today, 11:42 AM
Comments (58.09K)
I agree.

$SMCI is a hold.

It has had an average annual return of 24.32% since 3/29/07.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About SMCI Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SMCI

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SMCI
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.