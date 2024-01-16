Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Berkshire Hathaway's Underperformance Since 2015 Is Getting Harder To Ignore

Summary

  • Berkshire Hathaway has been underperforming the S&P 500 index since 2015, despite its reputation as a top investment.
  • The purchase of Apple shares starting in 2016 has helped boost Berkshire's stock, but future AAPL weakness could hold back net gains.
  • The law of large numbers, compounding issues, and a more efficient U.S. equity marketplace may mean Berkshire will be stuck as a "market performer" or worse going forward.

Warren Buffett Testifies Before Senate Finance Committee

Alex Wong

From all the bullish Seeking Alpha stories over the last nine years, you would think Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B) has been a slam-dunk winner for investors, not easily beaten elsewhere. However, the reality is an investment

Comments (8)

n
nashman
Today, 12:06 PM
Comments (1.77K)
People don;'t realize that Berkshire's growth comes from the operating side not the stock side.
S
Sheltie02
Today, 12:01 PM
Comments (751)
Agree
n
nashman
Today, 11:59 AM
Comments (1.77K)
The underperformance was due to historic low interest rates . Up to 2018, Berkshire outperformed the S&P. Berkshire once again outperformed the S&P from 2021-early 2023 . The past year, the saving grace for the S&P was the hoopla surrounding AI. Outside of the mag 7, the S&P didn't have anything to write home about . Finally the underperformance isn't that far off, and we need to keep in account that the S&P is historically overvalued while Berkshire isn't.
Joe_G profile picture
Joe_G
Today, 11:58 AM
Comments (3.34K)
It's long past the time for Buffett to retire. If thumb-sucking and the occasional CNBC interview is all he's going to do, then it's time to retire and let Greg Abel drive the car.
n
nashman
Today, 12:07 PM
Comments (1.77K)
@Joe_G His homerun in the Japanese trading houses says otherwise
Boston Value Guy profile picture
Boston Value Guy
Today, 11:56 AM
Comments (521)
Great piece! Time for WB to step down. He's like 110 years old.
t
theronlevin
Today, 11:56 AM
Comments (49)
...and what is the chance that post Buffet management will declare a dividend to compensate for slower growth?
n
nashman
Today, 12:09 PM
Comments (1.77K)
@theronlevin We don't want one
