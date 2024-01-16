Alex Wong

From all the bullish Seeking Alpha stories over the last nine years, you would think Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B) has been a slam-dunk winner for investors, not easily beaten elsewhere. However, the reality is an investment in the main U.S. S&P 500 index through a number of ETFs has been outperforming Berkshire for total returns since early 2015. And, since September 2023, the stock has been lagging badly.

Honestly, without the purchase of Apple (AAPL) shares beginning in 2016, I estimate Berkshire's stock would be worth about 15% less than today. With Apple shares representing close to $170 billion in value ($190 per AAPL share) on a total Berkshire equity market capitalization of $790 billion (at $552,000 per original Class A share), this investment has saved CEO Warren Buffett's "investment genius" reputation from serious harm in the financial media in my opinion.

Yet, even with Apple's massive total return gain (including dividends) since 2016 of +638% (Berkshire's stake is around 5.8% of outstanding ownership), Berkshire's advance has only been +155%.

YCharts - Berkshire Hathaway vs. Apple, Total Returns, Since April 2016

Why do I say "only" +155% for a total return gain? This number sounds great for owners, representing a compounded annual return of +12.5%. The reasoning is the blue-chip S&P 500 index has performed slightly better (+164%), with stronger liquidity for share trading, alongside better diversification for investment safety considerations.

YCharts - Berkshire Hathaway vs. SPDR S&P 500 ETF, Total Returns, Since April 2016

Another point to ponder, investors in the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), one of the more popular designs, are effectively trading at 100% (1.0x) of the underlying value of blue-chip shares backing each trust unit.

An investment in Berkshire is "backed" by an elevated book value ratio of 1.51x and tangible book value of 1.94x. You can argue the liquidation value of the company's fully-owned business divisions is worth far more than cost accounting book value, which is likely true. Of course, we can debate estimates and the degree of premium that may or may not be deserved in a 2024 recession. However, in a liquidation scenario, there are no guarantees an investor can recoup his/her initial Berkshire investment today, especially if capital gains taxes on stock trading profits are required FIRST.

YCharts - Berkshire Hathaway, Price to Book Value Ratios, 5 Years

Yet another component of the premium valuation comes from the Warren Buffett leadership factor. Investors seem unfazed that new managers may (will) not be able to match decades of Berkshire outperformance before 2015. The bad news is Mr. Buffett is now age 93, and his right-hand partner Charlie Munger for many decades just passed away at age 99 in November. I remain somewhat amazed long-term Berkshire owners and Wall Street analysts today don't believe this is a clear and present danger to future Berkshire investment returns.

Underperforming Since 2015

The shocking fact is Berkshire has been struggling for many years to keep up with the S&P 500 index for total investment returns. Since its 1998 peak, yes Berkshire has slightly bested the main blue-chip index in America with a compounded annual gain of +7.5% vs. +7.2% for SPY (which includes a yearly management fee of roughly 0.1%), a little over 25 years in the making.

YCharts - Berkshire Hathaway vs. SPDR S&P 500 ETF, Total Returns, Since June 1998

Measured from the beginning of 2015, however, the S&P 500 has risen faster than Berkshire. Flipping the script from most periods measured before 2015, Annualized returns of +11.65% from the S&P 500 have actually beaten the equivalent Omaha, Nebraska-based darling's gain of +10.5%.

YCharts - Berkshire Hathaway vs. SPDR S&P 500 ETF, Total Returns, Since January 2015

To boot, total returns over the last five years have lagged the S&P 500. Really, outside of the first four months of 2022, Berkshire has been a chronic laggard for investors over most measurement periods since early 2019.

YCharts - Berkshire Hathaway vs. SPDR S&P 500 ETF, Total Returns, 5 Years

Over the past 12 months, Berkshire's +14.7% gain has underperformed the S&P 500 by more than 6%. SPY owners outlined a total return jump of +21.4% in comparison, again with a diversified asset setup holding less risk than Berkshire.

YCharts - Berkshire Hathaway vs. SPDR S&P 500 ETF, Total Returns, 12 Months

One of the worst relative spans to own Berkshire has been underway since late September, believe it or not. The BRK.A +1% gain over 15 weeks has completely underwhelming vs. the +11.2% jump in the S&P 500.

YCharts - Berkshire Hathaway vs. SPDR S&P 500 ETF, Total Returns, Since September 22nd, 2023

The past month of trading sums up Berkshire's struggles. Relative weakness for several weeks, then a spurt of outperformance over one week gets returns back to S&P 500 gains, followed by another of a few days of net losses, which all adds up to a Berkshire loss of -0.7% vs. the SPY advance of +1.7% during the whole span.

YCharts - Berkshire Hathaway vs. SPDR S&P 500 ETF, Total Returns, 1 Month

Final Thoughts

Apple's fading stock performance over the last six months vs. the S&P 500 index, with operating sales actually moving backwards during FY 2023, is my final concern. Apple now represents 21% of the net equity value of Berkshire and almost 50% of its total publicly-traded equity investment portfolio. So, as I have explained over the past several years in a variety of articles, Berkshire's quote will increasingly be influenced by Apple performance, all other variables remaining the same.

StockCharts.com - Apple, 7 Months of Daily Price & Volume Changes StockCharts.com - Berkshire Hathaway, 12 Months of Daily Price & Volume Changes

Both Warren Buffett and Charlies Munger have been explaining for years that Berkshire is finding it increasingly difficult to keep up with the S&P 500 index for gains. The law of large numbers, the way forward compounding will work for its owned businesses (a function of higher interest rates and the strong probability of rising corporate taxes to reduce Uncle Sam's spending deficit), on top of a more efficient equity pricing marketplace generally [(1) zero for commissions at online brokers and (2) wider information dissemination with the internet invention - have left fewer mispriced securities - as active investor numbers have swelled since the early 1990s], may translate into Berkshire reaching for the status of "market performer" at best going forward.

Buffett's claim to fame has been centered around making oversized investment bets in blue chips suffering from short-term operating headaches, just before rebounds into above-average capital compounding appear. If similar mispriced situations no longer exist (or are at least fewer in number, lacking the same large discounts to intrinsic value), Berkshire outperformance becomes all but impossible in the future.

In my view, the biggest long-term risk for Berkshire Hathaway shareholders is Warren Buffett's passing will almost surely eliminate the extended degree of share premium to underlying net assets. The level of Wall Street confidence in new management is unlikely to eclipse the Buffett/Munger years of extraordinary stewardship.

I rate shares a Hold for long-time owners in taxable accounts, simply because of capital gains tax consequences. But, for the of new share-purchase crowd, I would Avoid Berkshire Hathaway in favor of higher-growth or better value propositions. If you must, a simple position in SPY (or equivalent S&P 500 index fund) should continue to beat Berkshire over time. The math-based underperformance facts since 2015, and less rosy opportunity for future long-term gains, kind of demands it.

Thanks for reading. Please consider this article a first step in your due diligence process. Consulting with a registered and experienced investment advisor is recommended before making any trade.