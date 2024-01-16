Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Pure Cycle Corporation (PCYO) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Jan. 16, 2024 11:04 AM ETPure Cycle Corporation (PCYO) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
143.04K Followers

Pure Cycle Corporation (NASDAQ:PCYO) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call January 16, 2024 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Mark Harding - President and Chief Executive Officer

Marc Spezialy - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Geoffrey Scott - Scott Asset Management

Elliot Knight - Knight Advisors

Operator

Greetings. Welcome to the Pure Cycle Corporation Q1 2024 Earnings Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions] Please note, this conference is being recorded.

I will now turn the conference over to your host, Mark Harding, President and CEO. You may begin.

Mark Harding

Thank you, Holly, and welcome, and good morning. Balmy morning here in Denver.

Happy to give you an overview of our Q1 2024 earnings call. We do have a slide deck for this call. It's on our website. If you go there, you can click on it on the front page or go to the presentations page, and you can see it there. So, if you want to follow along with the deck, I will try and note the transitions as I walk through the presentation.

With me today is our CFO, Marc Spezialy, and our Controller, Cyrena Finnegan. So, let's get started.

First slide -- second slide actually, is our forward-looking statements that most of you are familiar with. Statements that are not historical facts contained or incorporated by reference in this presentation are forward-looking statements. And I think you all understand. We'll get the lawyers out of the room and get on to the presentation.

So, we'll talk a little bit about kind of the business model and our strategies, take a look at our scorecard for Q1, really drill down into some of the specifics about our assets and opportunities and the continuing strength that we

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About PCYO Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on PCYO

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.