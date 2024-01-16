Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Tesla: Headwinds In 2024

Fishtown Capital
Summary

  • 2024 could be a tough year for Tesla, Inc. due to the loss of tax credits, demand issues, and cost pressures.
  • In the U.S., Tesla loses IRA subsidies on Model 3 SR and LR. Used Tesla values continue to nosedive, while many workers are getting large raises.
  • In China, Tesla's market share continues to decrease, and Giga Shanghai faces a higher 25% tax rate this year.
  • In Europe, the loss of EV subsidies in Germany and France may pressure Tesla's volume growth, while union pressures are pushing up the company's wages in Berlin.
  • I do not believe the Cybertruck or many other flashy initiatives from Tesla will help hold up the share price as they have in the past.

In early 2023, I predicted Tesla, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:TSLA) drastic price cuts signaled demand problems and that the impact on margins would be severe, and that Tesla's 2023 earnings would not exceed 2022's. Tesla reports Q4

This article was written by

Fishtown Capital
Individual investor and family office principal with over 20 years of investment experience. I favor fundamental analysis and look for individual issues and asset classes that are out of favor and represent a good risk/reward trade off. I often employ options strategies, covered calls on companies I own that have gotten ahead of themselves, and writing puts on stocks that I'd like to own at lower prices.Educational background Finance MBA (NYU Stern) with Computer Science undergraduate.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Short position through short-selling of the stock, or purchase of put options or similar derivatives in TSLA over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

While I have no plans on trading Tesla currently, I occasionally do trade it, both long and short.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (2)

s
steve @ home
Today, 1:29 PM
Comments (49)
Elon do what you want to do it's your company.
w
www65
Today, 1:22 PM
Comments (241)
Couldn’t disagree more, so only time will tell the story! Catch you December 31!
