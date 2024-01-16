Urupong

UiPath's (NYSE:PATH) growth has picked up significantly over the last 12 months and is likely to continue accelerating. While sentiment towards software stocks has improved significantly over the past 12 months, UiPath is one of the few companies that has demonstrated a clear improvement in fundamentals. UiPath's valuation has improved on the back of this, but still appears low relative to peers. This is likely in part due to the fact that UiPath's losses remain relatively large. Margins will improve in time, but it is fair to question the sales efficiency of the company. UiPath is also in a category that hasn't engendered much love from investors. While UiPath is the clear market leader, questions have continued to float around the prospects of RPA. UiPath's platform expansion probably ensures it remains relevant, but the category remains too close to the strategic interests of Microsoft (MSFT) for my liking.

Market

UiPath’s business continues to be impacted by the weak demand environment. This has been most apparent at the low end of the market amongst small and mid-sized businesses. The majority of UiPath’s churned customers fall into this segment and this likely explains why the company’s customer count has stagnated. While this is a cause for concern, it is softened by the fact that UiPath has still managed to reaccelerate growth in this environment.

Competition

There are questions around UiPath's long-term competitive positioning but so far, the company has proven dominant. UiPath has established a large market share within RPA and the growing capabilities of its platform have only solidified its lead.

While Microsoft is often pointed to as a threat, UiPath continues to suggest that they aren’t really in direct competition. Microsoft is focused on personal productivity, while UiPath is focused on enterprise-grade productivity. There is probably truth to this, but Microsoft could view RPA as a strategically important category. The ability of RPA to improve productivity and tie together disparate workflows and applications could strengthen the rest of Microsoft's business.

While ServiceNow is also often considered a threat, UiPath has suggested that it sees ServiceNow in less than 1% of its deals. ServiceNow is focused on particular use cases, whereas UiPath’s platform has broad applicability. There is also some level of cooperation between ServiceNow and UiPath, as ServiceNow is the most downloaded connector for UiPath’s platform.

UiPath

UiPath continues to expand the capabilities of its platform with new products, which both expands the company's addressable market and strengthens its competitive position. In particular, I would suggest that process and task mining, along with features that make using the platform easier (low-code development and autopilot), strengthen UiPath's business.

Autopilot is an assistant that provides a range of AI-powered capabilities to developers, testers, analysts and frontline personnel, and is designed to enhance the user experience across the UiPath platform.

UiPath also recently introduced Intelligent Document Processing. Intelligent Document Processing leverages AI to enable anyone to train AI models to understand documents. Generative AI is used to help with annotation, classification and data extraction.

Figure 1: UiPath's Platform (source: UiPath)

UiPath recently shifted its go-to-market motion to focus on selling the entire platform to senior management. This has also meant a greater focus on large organizations that provide significant expansion potential. This move probably goes hand in hand with the expanding capabilities of UiPath's platform but may also be in response to weakness at the lower end of the market.

Financial Analysis

UiPath's revenue was up 24% YoY in the third quarter, along with a 24% increase in ARR. UiPath's growth is now up significantly from the lows of late 2022, and more importantly, this growth acceleration appears to be sustainable.

The source of the surge in growth is somewhat unclear though. UiPath is still struggling to add to its customer base, with growth in large part driven by expansion amongst existing customers. Growth could be due to the increased breadth of UiPath's platform and increased focus on top-down sales at larger organizations or greater customer demand for automation. The increase in growth is less apparent at public competitors, suggesting the improvement is UiPath specific.

UiPath is currently only guiding to 381-386 million USD revenue in the fourth quarter, which would represent approximately 24% growth at the midpoint. This guidance is likely quite conservative though, and I would expect something more like 390-400 million USD revenue. UiPath has suggested that the macroeconomic environment continues to be variable, which is likely behind the conservative guidance.

Figure 2: UiPath Revenue Growth (source: Created by author using data from UiPath)

UiPath has struggled to expand its customer base in recent quarters, which is likely the result of increased churn amongst smaller customers and the company's shift in focus towards larger organizations. This appears likely to be ongoing as the number of job openings mentioning UiPath in the job requirements continues to fall. UiPath's large customer count continues to increase at a healthy clip though, suggesting the company's go-to-market strategy is working.

Figure 3: Job Openings Mentioning UiPath in the Job Requirements (source: Revealera.com)

Table 1: UiPath Customer Growth (source: Created by author using data from UiPath)

UiPath's dollar based net retention rate was a healthy 121% in the third quarter. Given the company's focus on expanding the breadth of its platform and driving adoption within larger organizations, this metric is probably more important than the customer count. UiPath's dollar-based gross retention was 97% in the third quarter.

Figure 4: UiPath Customers (source: Created by author using data from UiPath)

UiPath's gross profit margins remain high and have been fairly stable. While this is a positive, it is also largely reflective of UiPath's reliance on on-prem revenue.

Figure 5: UiPath Gross Profit Margin (source: Created by author using data from UiPath)

UiPath's losses remain relatively large given the company's size and growth rate. This is largely due to large sales and marketing expenses which have so far failed to improve with scale. Ultimately, I believe UiPath's high gross retention rate will lead to solid profitability, but it is also probably fair to question the company's efficiency. This is possibly due to the fact that UiPath is targeting enterprise scale automation. Meaning adoption is a strategic decision for customers that requires close scrutiny and high touch sales. UiPath has suggested long-term margins are likely to be around 20%.

Figure 6: UiPath Operating Expenses (source: Created by author using data from UiPath)

Conclusion

UiPath is the clear leader within a growing market. This would typically warrant a premium valuation, but investors may be skeptical of RPA. UiPath’s growth is also inefficient but low churn should mean the company becomes highly profitable in time. If sentiment towards the category improves there is significant room for UiPath's revenue multiple to expand. Particularly if the company's growth continues to accelerate in coming quarters.