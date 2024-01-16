Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

NIO And Its Moment Of Truth

Jan. 16, 2024 1:11 PM ETNIO Inc. (NIO) Stock, NIOIF Stock1 Comment
Oakoff Investments profile picture
Oakoff Investments
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • NIO Inc., a Chinese company specializing in smart electric vehicles, has experienced a significant decline in its stock price.
  • The company plans massive layoffs, which could lead to a reduction in costs and potentially sooner-than-expected EBIT breakeven.
  • NIO has entered into partnerships to expand its battery-swapping infrastructure and improve profitability, but the market has largely ignored these positive developments.
  • The next two quarters will be critical for NIO: We need to see continued margin expansion and sustained deliveries growth. I hope we see this and rate NIO as a 'buy" today at my own risk.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Beyond the Wall Investing get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

NIO logo and the Nio"s user center, NIO House

Andy Feng

Instead of an investment thesis

Established in 2014, NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) is a Chinese company specializing in designing, manufacturing, and selling smart electric vehicles in the premium segment. They also provide power solutions, maintenance services, and financial leasing.

Struggle to access the latest reports from banks and hedge funds?

With just one subscription to Beyond the Wall Investing, you can save thousands of dollars a year on equity research reports from banks. You'll keep your finger on the pulse and have access to the latest and highest-quality analysis of this type of information.

This article was written by

Oakoff Investments profile picture
Oakoff Investments
3.19K Followers

Oakoff Investments is a personal portfolio manager and a quantitative research analyst with 5 years helping readers find a reasonable balance between growth and value by sharing proprietary Wall Street information.

He leads the investing group Beyond the Wall Investing with features that include: a fundamentals-based portfolio, weekly analysis on insights from institutional investors, regular alerts for short-term trade ideas based on technical signals, ticker feedback by request from readers, and community chat. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in NIO over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

d
dryflyfever
Today, 1:30 PM
Comments (40)
Definitely a buyer when they fill the $4.20 gap will be a nice covered call trade. Plenty more money to be made on this b/f the Alps pricing miscalculation and final Ocean Gate implosion. The BYD Song L has already sealed the fate of Alps there is no chance Nio will even come close to making a dent in the 189,000 RMB price war.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About NIO Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on NIO

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
NIO
--
NIOIF
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.