Andy Feng

Instead of an investment thesis

Established in 2014, NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) is a Chinese company specializing in designing, manufacturing, and selling smart electric vehicles in the premium segment. They also provide power solutions, maintenance services, and financial leasing.

After NIO got listed on the US stock exchange in September 2018, the stock price fell like most post-IPO stocks often do. NIO lost almost 80% compared to the offering price (at the lowest point). However, the firm's plans for very active business expansion, albeit with an existing and rapidly increasing operating loss, excited the market in mid-2020, which is why the stock rose 17-fold in less than 300 days. However, as we know from history, macroeconomic data in China began to deteriorate drastically as early as 2021 and the US Federal Reserve soon after began to raise interest rates to combat growing US inflation, leading to a huge outflow of capital from China and from the equity asset class in general. Against this backdrop, NIO fell as fast as it had risen: since its peak in January 2021, NIO has lost almost 90% of its market capitalization and is now actively testing local lows.

investing.com, NIO stock, Oakoff's notes

If we analyze NIO's price action in more detail, we'll see dip buyers' attempts to reverse the current price trajectory in June-July 2023, when NIO rallied ~65% in 2 months against the backdrop of a relatively modest recovery in the S&P 500 Index (SPX) (SPY). However, this was again followed by weak economic data from China, which interrupted NIO's overall recovery growth despite a very strong report of a 103.6% increase in deliveries in July. NIO's weak actual Q2 FY2023 results were published at the end of August, which already clearly confirmed the failure of the dip buyers:

Seeking Alpha Charting, Oakoff's notes

Additional selling pressure was triggered by news about the pricing of $1 billion in convertible notes, weak results from Tesla, Inc. (TSLA), and talks of increased competition in the market.

In recent months, however, we have seen an increase in positive news alongside the negativity, which Wall Street has so far ignored (as seen by NIO's weak momentum at the moment).

I think we will see increased volatility in NIO stock soon, and I think this volatility will be positive for buyers.

My Reasoning

On November 3, 2023, NIO stated that it was going to cut 10% of its staff positions. This decision, communicated by CEO William Li in a memo, comes after the company's positive October sales report, where it delivered 16,074 vehicles, a 59.8% increase YoY and 3% MoM. In early December this job-cutting initiative intensified as certain departments within NIO were said to be preparing layoff lists, potentially expanding the initial plans to encompass 20%-30% of their workforce.

In my opinion, this was very bullish news for NIO, because the company still spends over 20% of revenue on SG&A and R&D to date, while COGS account for more than 95% (therefore revenues are not enough to cover even such basic costs). After the layoffs are finalized, we should see a continuation of the downward trend of these cost types as a percentage of sales. So the potential EBIT breakeven should be closer than analysts expect today.

Oakoff's work, Seeking Alpha data Seeking Alpha data, NIO

The systematic reduction in EPS estimates we see above for the coming years also does not fit in with the latest news about new partnerships. On November 21, 2023, NIO announced that it entered into a new partnership with state-owned Changan Automobile to collaborate on building electric vehicles featuring battery-swapping technology. This strategic partnership is aimed at enhancing NIO's profitability by reducing costs in the face of increasing competition. NIO had plans to nearly double the total number of battery-swapping stations in China in 2023 (we'll find out when it reports in late February).

In mid-January NIO said that it entered into battery swap business cooperation with Anhui Jianghuai Automobile Group and Chery. Additionally, NIO, Anhui Province Energy Group, and Anhui Transportation Holding Group have jointly established Zhongan Energy, with plans to construct 1,000 stations equipped with energy storage, charging, and battery swap capabilities. As part of the initiative, NIO's battery swap network will encompass both dedicated and shared networks.

Through such partnerships, the company is trying to reduce some of its R&D expenditure and increase the attractiveness of its cars by expanding the corresponding infrastructure. These factors should bear fruit in the long term, which have so far been ignored by the market.

We can see what the market fears based on the recent note from Goldman Sachs [January 4, 2023 - proprietary source]. The bank's analysts noted NIO's strong premium brand recognition and the potential margin improvements from falling battery prices. On the other hand, they are concerned about the company's soft growth momentum, which is due to fewer new product launches compared to other companies, as well as the challenges in cost control and cash flow management.

But even without taking into account additional potential tailwinds for NIO's margin from partnerships and layoffs, the company was able to increase its EPS to -$0.31 in the third quarter of fiscal 2023, beating the consensus by $0.05. Revenue missed slightly, but the key takeaway in my opinion is that vehicle margins rebounded while deliveries increased:

Seeking Alpha data

Gross profit and EBITDA margins increased significantly. With the abundance of new tailwinds, I expect this positive momentum to continue.

Data by YCharts

Also, I think the company's potential liquidity problem is to be resolved by the latest strategic investment from Abu Dhabi. CYVN Holdings is putting $2.2 billion to take up its NIO's ownership to 20.1%, leaving 39% of the voting rights to the CEO William Bin Li. NIO intends to use the additional capital to enhance brand positioning, strengthen sales and service capabilities, and make long-term investments in core technologies.

So, assuming NIO potentially solved liquidity problems and also faster margin expansion, I suggest taking a look at the stock's valuation. NIO has the lowest EV/Sales ratio in its peer group, although here we need to keep in mind the company's deep unprofitability, which prevents us from even looking at EV/EBITDA, let alone the P/E ratio.

Oakoff's calculation, Seeking Alpha data

NIO's next-year sales growth is also one of the lowest in the group analyzed, which explains such a low valuation multiple. This robs my bullish thesis of a margin of safety, so to speak. However, if we include a faster EBITDA margin expansion in the forecast, as I have stated above, then we get an undervaluation of NIO compared to other companies. I come to this conclusion because the current valuation of NIO does not appear too high despite the lack of a margin of safety. Therefore, any increase in the company's growth rates should lead to multiple expansions.

Risks To Consider

Investing in NIO stock involves navigating various risks inherent in the electric vehicle industry and financial markets. For example, NIO's financial health and cash burn rate are crucial considerations. The company, like many in the growth phase, has experienced negative cash flow as it invests in research, development, and expansion. With R&D costs of over 20% of sales, NIO Inc. is left with a market share of less than 2%, which entails even more risks on this front.

BofA, Global Automobiles | 06 December 2023 [proprietary source]

Aside from intense competition, which I believe is a significant risk factor, it is essential to also consider the possibility of supply chain disruptions, reliance on the Chinese market, and dependence on key personnel, specifically CEO William Bin Li.

Furthermore, the NIO stock is "very long money". This means that the company is expected to break even in the 2026 financial year, i.e., in ~2 years (based on the consensus). The uncertainty during this period is too great not to take it into account, because anything can happen.

Your Takeaway

Despite the numerous risks surrounding the company, I believe NIO is attractive near its IPO price levels. My thesis revolves around the assumption that the company's forecasted EPS figures are underestimated. While I can't prove this quantitatively, given the momentum of EPS revisions (or rather the lack thereof) amidst improving narrative and some positive operational initiatives from the company, I expect consensus estimates to be revised upwards. If I'm right, NIO's stock price should rebound, and fairly quickly, as the company's valuation is not very high today, in my view.

The next two quarters will be critical for NIO: We need to see continued margin expansion and sustained deliveries growth for my thesis to work out. I hope this happens and rate NIO as a 'buy" today at my own risk.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.