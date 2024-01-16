Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Elastic: Downgrading To Neutral On Valuation

Jan. 16, 2024 1:49 PM ETElastic N.V. (ESTC) Stock
Gary Alexander profile picture
Gary Alexander
27.01K Followers

Summary

  • Elastic, an infrastructure software company, has rallied on the back of the generative AI boom.
  • The company is making the case that search is integral to powering contextual generative AI applications.
  • So far, we haven't seen a meaningful acceleration in Elastic's revenue, though the consensus is calling for one point of y/y acceleration in FY25.
  • Given the recent sharp rally in Elastic stock, I'm recommending locking in profits here and waiting until the low $90s to buy back in.

Chat Bot chat with Ai. Virtual graphic of AI tech and global connection. Man communicates with a generative conversational chatbot. Language model for education business technology transformation

Ole_CNX/iStock via Getty Images

The markets have soared over the past couple of months, but now is hardly the time to get complacent. I continue to hold firm to the view that 2024 will be a stock picker's market, and active investing and

This article was written by

Gary Alexander profile picture
Gary Alexander
27.01K Followers
With combined experience of covering technology companies on Wall Street and working in Silicon Valley, and serving as an outside adviser to several seed-round startups, Gary Alexander has exposure to many of the themes shaping the industry today. He has been a regular contributor on Seeking Alpha since 2017. He has been quoted in many web publications and his articles are syndicated to company pages in popular trading apps like Robinhood.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About ESTC Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ESTC

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ESTC
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.