Why Monthly Dividend Stocks Are Overrated

Jan. 20, 2024
High Yield Investor
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Most dividend stocks pay on a quarterly basis.
  • However, some investors prefer monthly dividends.
  • This is not rational and I explain why.
Money on the edge

PM Images

Most dividend stocks pay you on a quarterly basis. This includes big names like Coca-Cola (KO), McDonald's (MCD), and even Microsoft (OTCPK:MFST).

But there is a minority of dividend stocks that pay you on a monthly basis, and it

This article was written by

High Yield Investor
Samuel Smith is Vice President of Leonberg Capital, he has a diverse background that includes being lead analyst at several highly regarded dividend stock research firms. He is a Professional Engineer and Project Management Professional and holds a B.S. in Civil Engineering & Mathematics from the United States Military Academy at West Point and has a Masters in Engineering.

Samuel runs High Yield Investor investing group. Samuel teams up with Jussi Askola and Paul R. Drake where they focus on finding the right balance between safety, growth, yield, and value. High Yield Investor offers real-money core, retirement, and international portfolios. The services also features regular trade alert, educational content, and an active chat room of like minded investors. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of VICI; NNN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments

s
skeeter721
Today, 9:13 AM
Comments
Good or bad, I enjoy getting my monthly dividends, currently hold 5. I think the way stocks go up and down, getting monthly sometimes helps to catch a better price sometimes. Also they pay my withdraw every month.
Pablo profile picture
Pablo
Today, 9:09 AM
Comments
I agree for STOCKS. For funds, monthly. Other than my taxable $, I pretty always DRIP. Give me more shares. Often.
W
Wshield
Today, 8:44 AM
Comments
Here's my 2 cents.
If reinvesting dividends, it makes sense for monthly dividends. The 1st month you reinvest. The 2nd month you get a higher dividend and reinvest. The 3rd month you get an even higher dividend because you have more stocks from reinvesting the dividend. So over 3 months (quarter) you have slightly more shares investing monthly than a quarterly dividend.
After 1 year of reinvesting monthly dividends, you actually have quite a few more shares than investing quarterly.
Korone Investor profile picture
Korone Investor
Today, 8:38 AM
Comments
Interesting. concept of effective interest comes from bonds. so maybe it's inappropriate to use when you choose REITs.
rainmaker64 profile picture
rainmaker64
Today, 8:29 AM
Comments
Interesting read. I am much more interested in MY cashflow/expenses versus the company. I use a blend of monthly dividends and quarterly dividends to pay all my retirement bills.
Kevin The Investing IT Guy profile picture
Kevin The Investing IT Guy
Today, 8:28 AM
Comments
Check your symbol for Microsoft (MSFT), otherwise excellent info in your article; I have a mix of quarterly and monthly dividend equities.
