EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) is one of the premier oil producers in the United States. Today, the company trades with a market cap of $68 billion and a price per share of about $116.05.

My last article where I discussed EOG Resources was published on August 28, 2023. At that time I rated the company a Strong Buy and the company traded at $125.81 per share. At the same time, WTI oil traded for roughly $80 and today oil is trading for $72.68. On a percentage basis, EOG Resources shares have performed slightly better than oil prices. Natural gas prices have increased slightly during that same time period.

Since then, the company last reported its Q3 financial results in November 2, 2023. The company is very active in the Delaware Basin within the larger Permian Basin but the company's most interesting up-and-coming prospect lies in the Utica Shale, which sits primarily in eastern Ohio. EOG Resources is an interesting company to follow as their leadership is usually ahead of other companies in unveiling the next promising hydrocarbon play.

Balance Sheet

EOG Resources currently has a strong balance sheet relative to its peers, as it normally does. Were oil prices to decline significantly, EOG is financially positioned to weather the storm for long-term shareholders.

2020 2021 2022 Q3 2023 Assets 35,805.0 38,236.0 41,371.0 43,647.0 Debt 15,503.0 16,056.0 16,592.0 15,889.0 Debt-to-Assets .432 .42 .40 .364 Click to enlarge

Operating Cash Flow

EOG continues to grow their annual operating cash flow. Although oil prices have been steady and on a slight decline over the past year, that hasn't stopped EOG from growing its cash flows. When oil prices begin to rise again, EOG is positioned to see strong growth in cash flows from its growth in production.

2020 2021 2022 Q3 2023 TTM Operating Cash Flow 5,008 8,791 11,093 11,680 CapEx (3,465) (3,850) (5,000) (6,025) Free Cash Flow 1,543 4,941 6,093 5,665 Click to enlarge

Because of its strong returns that EOG receives from its capital investments, they are committed to returning 60% of their annual free cash flow to shareholders. They execute this strategy through their regular dividend, share repurchases, and special dividends. The chart below demonstrates where the free cash flow is estimated to go when FY2023 results are reported. The remaining free cash flow will be used to retire debt that is maturing.

EOG 2023 Free Cash Flow Chart (EOG Q3 Presentation)

Dividend Growth

EOG Resources has become famous for continually increasing its dividend. Below is a slide from their Q2 presentation that demonstrates this. In their Q3 results, they announced a 10% growth in their quarterly dividend rate to a $0.91 dividend per share. For the patient investor, EOG Resources can become an attractive income strategy over the long-term.

EOG Dividend Growth History (EOG Q2 Presentation)

Production Growth

The last section showed EOG's continued cash flow growth which is translated from its steadily growing annual production. Their Q4 and full year results will be reported some time in February and if they hit their estimates they will have accomplished growth in each hydrocarbon category. Here are the estimated YoY growth projections in each category.

Oil and Condensate: 3.05%

Natural Gas Liquids: 11.46%

Natural Gas: 13.7%

MBOeD: 8.13%

EOG Resources Production Growth 2020 2021 2022 2023FY Estimate Oil and Condensate MBod 409.2 445.0 461.3 475.4 NGLs MBod 136 144.5 197.7 223.3 Natural Gas MMCFd 1,252 1,436 1,495 1,700 MBOeD Produced 753.8 828.9 908.2 982 Click to enlarge

The Utica Shale

The slide below from their Q3 presentation shows EOG's acreage in the Utica Combo Play as well as some of their wells in the play. Thus far, the company is seeing results that they believe rivals even the Delaware Basin in the Permian Basin. After 90 days of production, the company is seeing a product mix of 55% oil, 25% NGLs, and 20% gas which is attractive relative to product mixes in other plays. Currently, oil and gas companies are able to generate better returns from oil rather than gas and so 'oil-ier' wells is what EOG likes to see. Unconventional Combo plays like the Utica Shale present good diversification strategies across the various products for companies like EOG as well.

EOG Utica Shale vs Type Curve (Q3 EOG Resources)

Currently, EOG Resources has 430,000 net acres in the Utica Shale while growing their position when the opportunity presents itself. This play is not as big as the Permian and so to amass that much acreage is impressive. It is uncommon for a company to be able to acquire 100% of the mineral interests, but EOG Resources claims to have been able to do so across 135,000 of their Utica acres.

Should the company want to retain their Utica acreage without investing in further drilling and development, they are able to do so on 90% of their current acreage in the play.

EOG Resources Utica Shale Slide (Q3 EOG Resources )

The Permian Shale

Of course, EOG Resources remains active in the Permian Shale as well. With each passing year, they continue to fine-tune their technique and this has shown up in greater production per foot of lateral since 2021. This is shown in the left side of the image below.

EOG Permian Performance Returns (Q3 EOG Resources Presentation)

Conclusion

EOG Resources continues to be a Strong Buy in my view. If you are early in your investing lifecycle, EOG Resources may not be as attractive as a smaller company like Permian Resources (PR) which has the potential to grow faster than an EOG Resources. But EOG should be attractive to a more mature investor who wishes to preserve wealth but doesn't want to invest in a company the size of Exxon Mobil or Chevron.

EOG Resources is well established in dependable liquids-focused plays such as the Bakken, Permian, and now the Utica Shale Play. They historically have had a first-mover advantage and the Utica appears to be no different.

I remain bullish on oil prices over the longer term. Going into 2024 will provide some uncertainty for obvious reasons and so this might present a bullish case for oil over the next year. The opposite case could also be made but as I've said in previous articles, I have a 5-6 year timeframe where my bullishness will remain, despite the events on the horizon. And for that reason, I like proven companies such as EOG Resources.