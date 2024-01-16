Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Morgan Stanley (MS) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
143.04K Followers

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call January 16, 2024 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Ted Pick - CEO

Sharon Yeshaya - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Glenn Schorr - Evercore

Dan Fannon - Jefferies

Ebrahim Poonawala - Bank of America

Steven Chubak - Wolfe Research

Devin Ryan - JMP Securities

Christian Bolu - Autonomous Research

Brennan Hawken - UBS

Mike Mayo - Wells Fargo Securities

Operator

Good morning. On behalf of Morgan Stanley, I will begin the call with the following disclaimer. This call is being recorded. During today's presentation, we will refer to our earnings release and financial supplements, copies of which are available at morganstanley.com.

Today's presentation may include forward looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. Please refer to our notices regarding forward-looking statements and non-GAAP measures that appear in the earnings release and strategic updates. Within the strategic update, certain reported information has been adjusted as noted. These adjustments were made to provide a transparent and comparative view of our operating performance. The reconciliations of these non-GAAP adjusted operating performance metrics are included in the notes to the presentation or the earnings release.

This presentation may not be duplicated or reproduced without our consent. I will now turn the call over to chief executive officer Ted Pick.

Ted Pick

Good morning, and thank you for joining us. It is a privilege to be with you.

Today, I will deliver the annual deck that was a hallmark of James Gorman's 14-year tenure, both to affirm Morgan Stanley's strategy and to provide a level of transparency on our progress that you have come to respect.

Let's turn to the slides. Turning first to Slide 3, over the last 15 years, we have transformed the firm's business mix, scale, profitability and returns. If you

