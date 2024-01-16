uchar/E+ via Getty Images

Topline Summary and Update

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) is an undercovered stock that I previously wrote about back in early October, where I highlighted their novel "targeted degradation" approach to fighting cancer. That was before a big drop on the back of a clinical hold and then a recovery thanks to promising ASH data. Now as we start 2024, the company is setting their sights on key targets, and I remain unconvinced. In this article, I want to update you on why I think it's still not the right time.

Why No Change in Rating?

In short, NRIX has too much of a mixed picture right now, with the main upside being positive ASH data (which I'll highlight below), but with a lot of the value already baked in to what amounts to still-early clinical trial data. On top of that, the upside of these findings is limited by the stiff and increasing competition among manufacturers of BTK inhibitors, including a laundry list of notable big pharma players entrenched in the field. To me, that says the money isn't in NRIX at $400 million+, and it's too risky to buy in right now, in my opinion.

Pipeline Updates

BTK degraders

As I outlined in more detail in my October article, NRIX's main focus is on harnessing the E3 ubiquitin ligase system to promote "targeted degradation" of molecules of interest. This has the potential to address challenges related to current available therapies, such as resistance mutations, and it could provide an avenue to knock down targets that are much tougher to drug, like Ras and Myc.

NRIX has 2 degraders of Bruton's tyrosine kinase [BTK], which is a major target used in the management of hematologic cancers like CLL and other B-cell malignancies.

The key update for these programs were presented at ASH 2023, with the following highlights:

NX-5948, a degrader of BTK only, from poster 4473 26 patients treated to date, including 7 with CLL and 19 with Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia [WM] or non-Hodgkin's lymphoma [NHL] 3 of 7 patients with CLL had a response (42.9% response rate), with another 3 experiencing disease stabilization 1 of 14 evaluable patients in the other group had a partial response at the data cutoff Treatment was tolerated reasonably well, with a relatively high rate (19.2%) of grade 3 or higher thrombocytopenia being observed (note that bleeding is a noteworthy side effect of other drugs targeting BTK like ibrutinib, so this is not entirely surprising)

NX-2127, a degrader of BTK, IKZF1, and IKZF3, from poster 4463 54 patients treated to date, including 21 with WM/NHL and 33 with CLL Tolerability profile was deemed manageable, though with a notable incidence of serious adverse events; grade 3 or higher neutropenia was observed in 42.6% of patients 11 of 27 evaluable patients with CLL (40.7%) had a response to therapy, with another 12 (44.4%) achieving disease stabilization 4 of 17 evaluable patients with WM/NHL (23.6%) had a response, including 2 with complete responses, with another 5 (29.4%) achieving disease stabilization



These findings build on a growing portfolio of data on the 2 BTK projects moving through the NRIX pipeline. It is notable that all the patients enrolled in these studies had relapsed or refractory disease, and most had prior exposure to a BTK inhibitor.

Also noteworthy is the still-unresolved clinical hold on NX-2127 placed by the FDA in November. This related to the company's intention to improve the manufacturing process, as opposed to some kind of important deficiency in manufacturing, safety, or efficacy. NRIX expects this hold to be resolved shortly.

Also at ASH 2023, we got a look at a novel targeted degraded in NX-1607, which targets the ubiquitin ligase CBL-B. A first-in-human phase 1 trial is now ongoing, and we can likely expect data to come later in 2024.

Financial Overview

Per their most recent quarterly filing, NRIX maintained $267.9 million in total current assets, including $42.3 million in cash and equivalents and another $216.5 million in marketable securities. They recognized $18.5 million in collaboration revenue and $58.5 million in operating expenses.

After interest and other income, the net loss for the quarter was $37.0 million (down from $45.4 million in the previous quarter), meaning that NRIX has enough assets on hand to fund operations (assuming no shift in the collaboration revenues) for another 6 to 7 quarters.

Strengths and Risks

The ASH 2023 data provide a lot of color that was missing in the NRIX picture. Their BTK degraders are showing some early signs of life that are very interesting, though by no means definitive. Most importantly, in my mind, they're showing signs that they can overcome resistance to other BTK inhibitors, which would be important for entry into an increasingly crowded marketplace.

They also have an increasingly long list of collaborations helping support development of different pipeline projects, which has allowed NRIX to expand the breadth of their portfolio very quickly. We're not yet seeing the fruits of these collaborations, but their demonstrated skill with getting partnerships is encouraging, and it will hopefully help to prolong the time to next dilutive event.

That said, expenses are still an issue, and the company is going to be facing down needing another cash infusion later this year. We can expect more data updates from the phase 1 studies, and they're expecting to keep moving their BTK inhibitor programs into new realms, like autoimmune disease, but you're not going to get anything more than encouraging signals.

As with a lot of these promising biotechs, lag time and cash are going to be issues that should give you caution when considering an investment in January 2024. They have the potential to seriously undermine the value of money put in today.

Bottom-Line Summary

NRIX remains a highly interesting science project, but make no illusions for yourself: the rubber has yet to really hit the road on these clinical projects. Being in phase 1, it's still going to take a long time to mature, and a lot can go wrong in that time. Absolutely, the backing of multiple big pharmas will carry them well, but at the end of the day, we're talking about a phase 1 company being valued at upwards of $500 million. That's quite enough for me, frankly, and I don't see significant upside beyond these levels until they at least hit phase 2, and even then, it's a stretch, outside of some extra-strong signal of efficacy that we have not seen yet. Therefore, I'm reiterating a hold rating on this one.