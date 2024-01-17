Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
3 'Boring' Utilities I'm Buying Hand Over Fist

Jan. 17, 2024 7:00 AM ETAWK, WEC, NEE12 Comments
Brad Thomas profile picture
Brad Thomas
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • I've avoided investing in utilities in the past, but not now.
  • The best-in-breed utility companies now look compelling, as higher interest rates and investor focus on bonds have driven their valuations down to levels last seen nearly five years ago.
  • Top-notch utilities offer solid growth prospects and reasonable dividend growth. I provide a list of three favorites.
Monopoly - car on Park Place with hotel

martince2

This article was coproduced with Chuck Walston.

As a kid, I always loved playing Monopoly.

Did you know that with each roll of the dice, you have a 2.6% chance of landing on the Electric Company, a 2.8% chance of landing on Water

This article was written by

Brad Thomas profile picture
Brad Thomas
115.18K Followers

Brad Thomas has over 30 years of real estate investing experience and has acquired, developed, or brokered over $1B in commercial real estate transactions. He has been featured in Barron's, Bloomberg, Fox Business, and many other media outlets. He's the author of four books, including the latest, REITs For Dummies.

Brad, with his team of 10 analysts, runs the investing group iREIT® on Alpha, which covers REITs, BDCs, MLPs, Preferreds, and other income-oriented alternatives. The team of analysts has a combined 100+ years of experience and includes a former hedge fund manager, due diligence officer, portfolio manager, PhD, military veteran, and advisor to a former U.S. President. Learn more

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in AWK, WEC, NEE over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Brad owns NEE and is considering AWK and WEC.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (12)

vekk profile picture
vekk
Today, 8:12 AM
Comments (1.23K)
Thanks for the thoughts and breakdown.

Being that rate increases require gov’t approval and typically happen very slowly, I wonder how many utilities will see atypical rate increases and gov’t approval in response to inflation over the past 3 years. Could be a little bump on the way for utilities.

I initiated a position in NEP after the price tanked. I do think debt-dependent sectors will underperform until we really get into fed rate cut mode— this includes REITs and NEP—

Once the rate cuts begin though I believe they will outperform the broader market. I’ve positioned myself with plenty of exposure to collect yield in a potentially more sluggish market, and benefit from cuts in H2 2024.

Good luck
gastro4 profile picture
gastro4
Today, 7:59 AM
Comments (2.45K)
Thanks for ideas. AWK with a P/E of 27 and a 2% yield seems expensive for a "safe utility" company.
mdpath profile picture
mdpath
Today, 7:52 AM
Comments (1.06K)
None pay a decent dividend
Brad Thomas profile picture
Brad Thomas
Today, 8:10 AM
Comments (77.38K)
@mdpath beauty is in the eyes of the beholder ... "NextEra Energy has increased its dividend at a double-digit annual rate for 29 consecutive years."
M
Mike-SC
Today, 7:37 AM
Comments (571)
Thanks very much for the article Brad. I worked in and around the electric utility business for a lot of my career. If I were to list my top four electric utilities they would be DUK, SO, CEG and IDA. Very solid management teams.

Technically, I would not consider CEG as a classic utility. They are in the power production business and sell power to other utilities (like EXC) to transmit and distribute to their customers. They have the largest nuclear generating base in the US and that will serve them well in the future. They only recently started paying a dividend which has a low yield. I expect that to increase in the future.
Brad Thomas profile picture
Brad Thomas
Today, 7:46 AM
Comments (77.38K)
@Mike-SC My son in law works at DUK....looks soundly valued right now....however, I may add a few shares... as I want to increase utility exposure to ~10%.... Happy SWAN Investing!
DeltaDividends profile picture
DeltaDividends
Today, 7:27 AM
Comments (11)
Love your work Brad, but let's retire "hand over fist". 😁 It's become such a cliche!
Brad Thomas profile picture
Brad Thomas
Today, 7:42 AM
Comments (77.38K)
@DeltaDividends Thank you. Agreed.... I like SWAN better anyway, LOL

Have a great week and stay warm wherever you are!
dwtaylor1055 profile picture
dwtaylor1055
Today, 7:16 AM
Comments (16)
long #NEE.
Brad Thomas profile picture
Brad Thomas
Today, 7:17 AM
Comments (77.38K)
@dwtaylor1055 Thanks for reading and commenting. Good luck!
n
nyle alexla
Today, 7:06 AM
Comments (845)
By the way, utg is very good too.
Brad Thomas profile picture
Brad Thomas
Today, 7:07 AM
Comments (77.38K)
@nyle alexla Yes. I agree. Thanks for reading and commenting. All the best
