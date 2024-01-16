Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Seeking Alpha Readers Predict Tech, Health Care Will Have Best Returns For 2024: Are They Right?

Jan. 16, 2024
Summary

  • Investors polled by Seeking Alpha chose tech as the top sector for 2024, followed by healthcare and energy.
  • Outperforming the market is a zero-sum game, and the public tends to love stocks when they're expensive and panic-sell them when they're cheap.
  • Measured from near the bottom of the dot-com bust, tech has been the best performing sector by a large margin.
  • Consumer staples have historically been the best-performing sector in the market, but only 3.2% of readers chose them for 2024.
  • Which sector will be top dog for 2024? Time will tell.

In the short run, the market is a voting machine but in the long run, it is a weighing machine.

-Ben Graham

Last week, Seeking Alpha's Wall Street Breakfast polled thousands of readers on what sector they thought would

This article was written by

Author and entrepreneur. My articles typically cover macroeconomic trends, portfolio strategy, value investing, and behavioral finance. I like to profit from the biases and constraints of other investors.You can read some more of my work for free here.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of WMT, MO, PM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments

Bruce Roberts profile picture
Bruce Roberts
Today, 3:12 PM
Comments (450)
If FINVIZ is correct, the cummaltive return of VDC is +170.89% and the SPY is +224.48%.
bengalesq profile picture
bengalesq
Today, 3:02 PM
Comments (2.47K)
Wayne Gretzky: "Skate to where the puck is going to be, not where it has been."

I get a kick out of downturn safety picks as we are presuming a stock market downturn when we move in that direction by definition and are therefore picking stocks that are likely to move negatively less than the average. If my macro is a downturn (it is) then, other than for hedging purposes, I just don't want to walk into investments thinking I'm making the picks to lose money - just less. The fixed income (money) market is still juts too attractive for that.

Always enjoy the reads. Be well.
Logan Kane profile picture
Logan Kane
Today, 3:06 PM
Comments (3.27K)
@bengalesq I agree with you btw, cash is way better in a downturn than buying staples stocks.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

