Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

2024 REIT Valuation Analysis

Jan. 16, 2024 3:16 PM ETVNQ, IYR3 Comments
Dane Bowler profile picture
Dane Bowler
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Valuation is important for both growth and value investors, and can impact returns and risk.
  • Buying REITs when they are cheap relative to the S&P 500 has historically resulted in outperformance.
  • REITs are currently cheaper than the S&P 500, making them a potentially better value investment.
  • This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, Portfolio Income Solutions. Learn More »

Brass Scale Illuminated By Yellow And Blue Lights On Black Background

MicroStockHub/iStock via Getty Images

Valuation is the core feature of fundamental analysis. All else equal, a cheaper multiple simultaneously makes a stock higher return and lower risk.

Contrary to colloquial perspective, valuation is equally relevant to growth investors as it is to value investors.

For a growth investor this might mean getting the fast-growing stock at a 25X multiple instead of a 30X multiple, and for a value investor it might mean buying assets at 60% of book instead of 80%.

Thus, regardless of one’s investment style, it behooves them to have a strong grasp of valuation in real time. This article will discuss real estate investment trust ("REIT") valuation of the following categories:

  • REIT (VNQ, IYR) valuation vs. S&P 500 (SP500)
  • Valuation vs. history
  • REIT sector level valuation.

REIT valuation relative to S&P

Historically, buying REITs when they are cheap relative to the S&P has resulted in outperformance.

  • 2000
  • 2009.

Similarly, buying REITs when they are expensive relative to the S&P has resulted in underperformance.

  • 2007
  • 2021.

The asset classes are different, but the principles of valuation apply to everything.

Today, REITs are once again significantly cheaper than the S&P.

How to compare valuation between asset classes

There is no way to get a perfect value comparison between REITs and the S&P given that they have different primary earnings metrics (Earnings versus Funds From Operations ("FFO")).

With a few adjustments, it will still not be perfect, but rather than comparing apples and oranges, it might be closer to comparing a Honeycrisp apple to a Macintosh.

NAREIT defined FFO as the primary earnings metric for REITs, with the main differences to earnings being that it subtracts gains on sale of property and adds back depreciation. The idea is that well maintained properties tend to hold or even gain value over time, which makes the 30 year depreciation schedule not a relevant metric for earnings.

In more recent years, the analyst community has preferred the metric AFFO to FFO because Adjusted FFO subtracts maintenance capex. This is a real expense and should be subtracted.

Thus, we will be looking at AFFO multiples when comparing to the S&P. Overall, I think a 15X AFFO multiple is quite comparable to a 15X price to earnings ratio. There have been periods in which REIT AFFO multiples have been higher than the S&P earnings multiples, and periods in which they are lower.

Here is where the multiples sit today. S&P data from FactSet and REIT data from S&P Global Market Intelligence.

  • S&P: 19.2X forward earnings multiple
  • REITs: 14.6X forward AFFO multiple.

Beyond the earnings metric being different, there is a key difference in the methodology by which the multiple is calculated. The S&P multiple is what is called a harmonic average. Analysts calculate the earnings of the individual constituents, which works out to be about 244, and that is compared to the price of 1 share of the S&P around 4736 (calculates closer to 19.4X rather than the reported 19.2X, but the difference is just timeframe as the S&P moved a percent or so).

A graph showing a line graph Description automatically generated with medium confidence

FactSet

That, in my opinion, is the correct way to calculate an earnings multiple for an index.

REITs are woefully underfollowed by Wall Street, making reporting on REIT index valuation hard to come by. When it is reported, it is just a simple average, in this case the median, which is the 14.6X figure posted above.

So, to make this a cleaner comparison between REITs and the S&P, we need to convert the REIT multiple into a harmonic average, which is done through converting to earnings yield, averaging, and then converting back to a multiple.

Within REITs, AFFO multiples range from 3X to 88X. AFFO yield is the inverse of the multiple. That 88X REIT is contributing almost none of the AFFO of REITs, while the 3X AFFO REITs produce a larger share of the earnings. In aggregating the AFFO production of each REIT with a 2024 consensus estimate, the average AFFO yield is 7.35%.

Converting back to multiple, we get a (100/7.35=13.6), which represents a multiple of 13.6X.

Now we have the REIT multiple in the same harmonic average format as the S&P multiple. This takes it to:

  • S&P 19.2X forward earnings
  • REITS 13.6X forward AFFO.

Multiple relative to history

Beyond looking at current multiples, I like to get perspective by seeing how it compares to history.

Ideally, this analysis would be done on AFFO, but index level AFFO multiples are not readily available over the 10 year span. FFO will serve as the proxy, but since FFO and AFFO maintain a similar relationship over time, the same should hold true for AFFO.

REITs are a bit cheaper than they have been for most of the last 10 years. The Dow Jones Equity REIT index currently trades at 15.65X forward FFO. The 5 year average is 17.17X and the 10 year average is 16.23X

A close-up of a sign Description automatically generated

2MC

In contrast, the S&P is more expensive than it has normally been.

According to a FactSet report dated January 5th:

“The forward 12-month P/E ratio for the S&P 500 is 19.2. This P/E ratio is above the 5-year average (18.9) and above the 10-year average (17.6).”

The multiple of the S&P has expanded materially, with most of the increase happening in the last year. S&P traded up about 22% while earnings estimates declined.

A graph showing the growth of a stock market Description automatically generated

FactSet

The net result is a forward P/E ratio above historical averages

A graph showing the stock market Description automatically generated

Fact/set

Valuation within REITs

While REITs as a whole are at a below average multiple, there is quite a bit of variance within. Certain property sectors are clearly in and out of favor. Here are the multiples of each major property sector:

A graph of multiple columns Description automatically generated with medium confidence

2MC using data from S&P Global Market Intelligence

Most of these price differences make sense to me. Strong growth sectors like industrial and single family rental should indeed trade at higher multiples than weak sectors like office or hotels.

Investors are presented with the challenge of deciding how much more they are willing to pay for the better assets. I find it helpful to look at the differences in percentage terms, specifically the premium or discount to the median multiple.

A graph of a bar graph Description automatically generated with medium confidence

2MC using data from S&P Global Market Intelligence

A few of these sectors strike me as mispriced; Specifically, office, triple net and industrial.

  • Industrial is higher growth, but is it fast enough growth to justify paying a 62% premium?
  • Office is widely known to be fundamentally struggling with high vacancy. A 7% discount doesn’t seem like enough.
  • Triple net REITs have great visibility into future cashflows and often trade at a premium multiple to the REIT average. The 12% discount seems opportunistic

This data is meant to be a starting point for analysis. It might be useful to inform asset allocation between asset classes, but should be followed up by company specific analysis.

The take-home message

REITs appear to be a better value relative to both themselves and the S&P 500 as compared to historical norms.

The REIT market has gotten egregiously underpriced making it a great time to get in to the right REITs. To help people get the most updated REIT data and analysis I am offering 40% off Portfolio Income Solutions, but you can only get it through this link.

https://seekingalpha.com/affiliate_link/40Percent

I hope you enjoy the plethora of data tables, sector analysis and deep dives into opportunistic REITs.

This article was written by

Dane Bowler profile picture
Dane Bowler
24.25K Followers

Dane Bowler is the Chief Investment Officer and a registered investment adviser at the 2nd Market Capital Advisory Corporation. He has over a decade of experience running a proprietary portfolio with a specialization in REITs. On-site property tours and critical analysis of REIT management help inform his selection process.

Dane leads the investing group Portfolio Income Solutions along with Simon and Ross Bowler. Features of the service include: a diversified high-yield REIT portfolio, data tables on every REIT, tax guidance, macro analysis, fair value estimates, and quick updates via chat on breaking news. Learn More.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

All articles are published and provided as an information source for investors capable of making their own investment decisions. None of the information offered should be construed to be advice or a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The information offered is impersonal and not tailored to the investment needs of any specific person. Readers should verify all claims and do their own due diligence before investing in any securities, including those mentioned in the article. NEVER make an investment decision based solely on the information provided in our articles. It should not be assumed that any of the securities transactions or holdings discussed were profitable or will prove to be profitable. Past Performance does not guarantee future results. Investing in publicly held securities is speculative and involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. Historical returns should not be used as the primary basis for investment decisions. Commentary may contain forward looking statements which are by definition uncertain. Actual results may differ materially from our forecasts or estimations, and 2MC and its affiliates cannot be held liable for the use of and reliance upon the opinions, estimates, forecasts, and findings in this article. 2MC does not provide tax advice. The material contained herein is for informational purposes only and is not intended to replace the advice of a qualified tax advisor. S&P Global Market Intelligence LLC. Contains copyrighted material distributed under license from S&P 2nd Market Capital Advisory Corporation (2MCAC) is a Wisconsin registered investment advisor. Dane Bowler is an investment advisor representative of 2nd Market Capital Advisory Corporation.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (3)

R. Paul Drake profile picture
R. Paul Drake
Today, 3:37 PM
Comments (5.91K)
Thanks, Dane. Interesting analysis. My problem with it is the meaning of the "history". Here it mostly reflects that past 20 years. Howard Marks has argued that the past 40 years is substantially irrelevant to what will come next, and I agree with him. There is a lot of uncertainty now.
Paul
Dane Bowler profile picture
Dane Bowler
Today, 3:45 PM
Comments (5.16K)
@R. Paul Drake I agree that forward is what matters. The challenge there is that the future is perpetually unknown while the past is a matter of fact.

Knowing history is not for assuming it will repeat, but for learning. Historical data is the only data available.
The Dividend Collectuh profile picture
The Dividend Collectuh
Today, 3:20 PM
Comments (4.45K)
Great article. I think REITs will do well this year and beyond
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
VNQ--
Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares
IYR--
iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.