Top 2024 Long/Short Pick Competition: The Winners

In November 2023, Seeking Alpha invited analysts to participate in a Top 2024 Long/Short Pick Competition. We received 107 submissions. Here's a look at all of the winners as determined by the judging editors:

1) Fishtown Capital - UGI Corporation: My Top Rebound Pick For 2024 - There is a clear mispricing from the multiple compression from higher interest rates, uncertainty and problems with AmeriGas, tax loss selling, and confusion around adjusted earnings. However, all of this is priced in given the steep sell-off over the past year and low absolute and relative valuation. The core business segments are performing well and management is taking steps to address near-term challenges. Stabilizing AmeriGas (and/or a potential sale of AmeriGas) and deleveraging are potential catalysts. There is a reasonable margin of safety on a SOTP valuation analysis that uses mid-cycle earnings and conservative multiples.

2) Early Retiree - Buy Liberty SiriusXM As It Merges With Sirius XM For 50% Near-Term Upside

3) Blue Chip Portfolios - ArcBest: A Compelling Investment Based On Relative Valuation

4) Amit Peretz - Ituran: At 10% FCF Yield, It Is A High-Quality Bargain

5) Geoffrey Seiler - UiPath: AI And Reaccelerating Growth Bode Well For 2024

We selected the winners that provided an actionable and well-supported thesis as well as unique and independent insights.

First place receives an award of $1,500, second place $1,250, third place $1,000, fourth place $750, and fifth place $500.

Also, the following 5 articles were selected as runners-up (these 5 articles are in no particular order and there is no cash award):

The Energy Realist - Ensign Energy: Another Canadian Oilfield Services Idea

Seeking Profits - Corebridge Financial: Material Upside Even With The AIG Overhang

Oriol Madaula - International Seaways: Best Risk/Reward Tanker Company With Significant Upside Potential

Gary J. Gordon - Home Mortgage Industry Arbitrage - Buy MGIC, Sell Rocket

Wall Street Titan - AVITA Medical Positioned For Stellar 2024 With Skin Repair Innovation Momentum

Thank you to everyone who participated - we certainly enjoyed reading your submissions. For those who didn't place, don't worry, we’ll post another competition in the near future. Stay tuned for more details.

