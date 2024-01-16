Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Meet Amphenol, The New Super Compounder On My Watchlist

Jan. 16, 2024
Leo Nelissen
Leo Nelissen
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • My dividend growth portfolio focuses on a select few companies. The watchlist plays a crucial role in guiding my investment decisions.
  • I recently added Amphenol Corporation to my watchlist due to its strong position in the industrial sector.
  • Amphenol Corporation, a leading global player in electronic components, follows a strategy emphasizing market diversification, technology solutions, and global expansion.
  • Despite a modest dividend yield, Amphenol Corporation's stellar stock performance, impressive growth rates, and efficient operations make it a compelling long-term investment.
Wachsender Diagrammbalken mit steigender Rakete, die sich nach oben bewegt. Marketingzeit, Start-up-Business, Geschäftserfolgsstrategie, erfolgreicher Start des Startups. Business Growing Konzept. 3D-Illustration mit minimalem Rendering

Vectorian/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

As most of my readers will know, I try to keep less than 25 companies in my dividend growth portfolio. While the number of stocks that I believe make good investments is far bigger than that, I like

Leo Nelissen
Leo Nelissen
29.54K Followers

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (3)

ndardick profile picture
ndardick
Today, 4:41 PM
Comments (7.56K)
I always enjoy reading your articles, especially when it's about a new name, but APH is too expensive with an insufficent yield and inadequate growth rate to appeal to this Old Man in a Sea of other stock choices.

With a nod to the famous author who was elected Class Author of our high school exactly 50 years before me.

FWIW, I find your writing style to be more appealing than Hemingway.
N
New Adams
Today, 4:17 PM
Comments (4.08K)
Not sure how <1% yield counts as a 'dividend compounder'?
Be waitin YEARS for this to compound to a cheeseburger!
Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
Today, 4:27 PM
Comments (11.25K)
@New Adams Total return compounder. Capital gains + dividend (growth)
