Baidu: Chinese Risk Is Overdone

Summary

  • Baidu, Inc.'s AI product, ERNIE, was mistakenly linked to the Chinese military, causing a drop in stock price.
  • The Chinese company has reassured investors that their AI platform is open to the public, including Chinese military research labs.
  • The stock is incredibly cheap, with cheap valuations and large cash and investment positions, especially considering the leading AI platform position.
Processor Unit, Chip War. The Chip Crisis, The World"s Big Problem. China and usa Flag.

blackdovfx

No matter what Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has accomplished in the last few years, the stock continues to lag the market. The Chinese company has now seen their AI product linked to the military, sending investors into irrational panic again. My

This article was written by

45.65K Followers

Stone Fox Capital (aka Mark Holder) is a CPA with degrees in Accounting and Finance. He is also Series 65 licensed and has 30 years of investing experience, including 10 years as a portfolio manager.

Mark leads the investing group Out Fox The Street where he shares stock picks and deep research to help readers uncover potential multibaggers while managing portfolio risk via diversification. Features include various model portfolios, stock picks with identifiable catalysts, daily updates, real-time alerts, and access to community chat and direct chat with Mark for questions. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BIDU either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock, you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (2)

R
Russom
Today, 4:34 PM
Comments (1.83K)
This is the message from us, western investors, after what they did with the Chinese high tech companies, wiping out billions of stocks value, losses that we incurred in 22/23 …. Now at any legitimate or not sign we just sell off as quick as possible ….
m
mwilson801
Today, 4:17 PM
Comments (1.8K)
The entire Hang Seng index is down 7% ytd, having fallen in all trading sessions but one.
At least Baidu has a "reason" to fall: JD is down 18.5% for no reason.
It's just idiotik.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

