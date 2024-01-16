metamorworks

In May 2022, I believed that Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) had seen a re-rating to fair levels, after shares had seen a massive pullback, having fallen by a quarter in about half a year's time.

Despite emerging headwinds, the valuation looked a lot more fair, as Dover continued to pursue a bolt-on dealmaking and execute on its transformation strategy. While no immediate appeal was seen given the toughening macro environment, the long-term valuation looked compelling enough to gradually get involved.

On Dover

Dover is an industrial conglomerate which actively repositioned its business ahead of the 2020 pandemic, but frankly is always in some state of transformation, at least so it seems. The company generated $7.1 billion in sales in 2019, with EBITDA reported at a solid $1.5 billion number, with adjusted earnings coming in just a few pennies shy of $6 per share.

After a tougher 2020, the company saw a strong recovery in 2021 as sales rose to $7.9 billion, with adjusted earnings topping $7.50 per share. Net debt inched up to $2.7 billion following some M&A efforts, as leverage ratios were seen around 1.5 times based on a $1.8 billion EBITDA number.

Driven by a further recovery and the impact of acquisitions, 2022 sales were seen up some 8-10%, with adjusted earnings seen at a midpoint of $8.55 per share. This resulted in high valuations at $180 per share, levels at which shares started 2022, yet valuation looked a lot more compelling at $130 in May of that year. Trading at 15 times earnings, multiples were a lot friendlier, although tougher operating conditions put some risks to the guidance.

With the business announcing another bolt-on deal at the time, the company remained quite diversified between climate, engineered products, clean energy & fueling, imaging & detection and pumps & processing. With the re-rating looking rather complete, it was time to average down from those levels.

Trading Stuck

After buying some Dover Corporation stock around the $130 mark, shares fell further to the $120s during the summer of 2022, and mostly traded around the $150 mark in the first half of 2023. Shares dipped to the $130 mark over the past fall again, but now are back to the $150 level, in fact they trade just a few dollars shy of that mark now.

Forwarding to early 2023, we see that the company delivered on 8% sales growth in 2022, as sales just topped the $8.5 billion mark. Adjusted earnings of $8.45 per share came in ten cents short compared to the midpoint of the original outlook, as GAAP earnings fell slightly to $7.42 per share. With growth slowing during the year, the company guided for more modest advancements in 2023, with sales seen up 3-5%, and adjusted earnings seen at $8.95 per share, plus or minus ten cents.

With the business facing some tougher performance, the company cut the full year guidance modestly alongside the second quarter earnings report. In line with the modest pace of advancements so far in 2023, Dover hiked the quarterly dividend by half a penny to $0.51 per share over the summer. While the hike is very minimal, at around 1%, it is the 68th consecutive year in which Dover has hiked the dividend.

In October, Dover announced the divestment of De-Sta-Co in a $680 million deal to Stabilus SE. The designer and manufacturer of workholding and automation components for industrial applications has been part of Dover for more than 60 years, and generated $213 million in sales in 2022, meaning that Dover fetched a >3 time sales multiple for the business.

Most of these proceeds are used for M&A, as Dover actually announced a $530 million deal for FW Murphy Production Controls a week before. The provider of control, remote monitoring and related systems is set to add $120 million in sales. While this near 4.5 times sales multiple looks steep, a 13 times EBITDA multiple being paid suggests >30% EBITDA margins reported by the business.

Later that month, Dover announced flattish third quarter results, as this fact prompted the company to cut the full year guidance further. By now full year sales are seen flat, which marks a 4% deterioration from the start of the year, although adjusted earnings of $8.80 per share hold up quite well.

Trading Fair

With net debt reported at nearly $2.9 billion as of the third quarter, and the net impact of M&A being sightly neutral on this debt load, I peg pro forma net debt around $2.9 billion here as gross proceeds from the De-Sta-Co deal are pegged at $555 million. Debt is no concern at all, with trailing EBITDA seen around $1.9 billion, for a leverage ratio of around 1.5 times.

With earnings seen at $8.80 per share, a stagnant business and share trades at 16-17 times earnings, which looks reasonable. Note, however, that these are adjusted earnings (although the reconciliation is quite clean), but more so that no real growth is seen here, as one can ask if the business is too diversified, and not focused enough to be a real winner in the marketplace.

After all, an $8.5 billion business as of today compares to a $7.1 billion business a decade ago, with top line growth not holding up with inflation, although in all fairness revenues dipped to a low of $6 billion in 2016. Even a 20% reduction in the share count over the past decade does not create enough of growth on a per-share basis to get really excited about.

Given that I hold a modest long position in Dover Corporation, which is up about 15% in nearly two years, I find myself a bit in doubt. These are fair returns, nothing too spectacular, and while Dover still looks relatively cheap, a full re-rating to a market multiple is arguably not deserved given the somewhat lackluster operating performance, a trend which goes back before 2023.