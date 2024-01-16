Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Market Pulse: Presidential Portfolios

Jan. 16, 2024 4:00 PM ETACTV, AFMC, AFSM, ARKK, AVUV, BAPR, IVOO, IVOV, IVV, IVW, IWC, IWM, IWN, IWO, IWP, IWR, IWS, IYY, QQQ, SPLV, SPMD, SPMO, SPMV, SPSM, SPUS, SPUU, SPVM, SPVU, SPXE, SPXL, SPXN, SPXS, SPXT, SPXU, SPXV, SPY, SPYD, SPYG, SPYV, SPYX, SQEW, SQLV, SSLY, SSO, SSPY, SVAL, SYLD, TMDV, TPHD, TPLC, TPSC, UAUG, UJAN, UMAR, UMAY, UOCT, UPRO, USMC, USMF, USVM, UUP, USDU, UDN, EFA, CWI, VEU, VEA, FDT, IFV, CIZ, CIL, OVF, SPDW, ACWX, SCHF, DBEF, VXUS, IDLV, EFAV, IXUS, IEFA, HEFA, DBAW, IPKW, JPIN, QEFA, IQLT, RODM, INTF, ISZE, HAWX, HFXI, GSIE, DEEF, RFDI, DIVI, IGRO, ESGD, HDMV, JHMD, IDEV, NUDM, MFDX, DWCR, DINT, EFAX, DWMF, EASG, QINT, VSGX, PTIN, QLVD, AVDE, WWJD, TPIF, BBIN, IQSI, IJAN, FDEV, BKIE, DFAI, NTSI, DMXF, ISWN, LCTD, DMCY, DSTX, YDEC, CEFA, GSID, IAPR, IMFL, EFG, DNL, PIZ, JIG, IDHQ, AADR, IDMO, IHDG, EFAD, FPXI, IMTM, IMOM, VIGI, IQDG, TTAI, FDNI, RESD, FICS, EFV, PID, DWM, DTH, DOL, IDV, PXF, FGD, DWX, CID, FID, TLTD, IQDF, IQDY, IQDE, FNDF, IDOG, VIDI, IVAL, IVLU, MOTI, HDAW, HDEF, DDWM, VYMI, ESGN, LVHI, EFAS, ICOW, UIVM, FIDI, FIVA, DMDV, IQIN, RODE, SCHY, GWX, SCZ, VSS, SCHC, ISCF, HSCZ, IPOS, ERSX, DLS, DIM, PDN, FDTS, FNDC1 Comment
Joseph Calhoun profile picture
Joseph Calhoun
2.25K Followers

Summary

  • The dollar remains in a short-term downtrend that started in October 2022.
  • The short-term downtrend has to be viewed in the context of the intermediate and longer-term uptrends.
  • The trend of the dollar can have a big impact on market returns and your preferred asset allocation.

Democratic Presidential Candidate Hillary Clinton Holds Campaign Events In Florida

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News

It's an election year and you know what that means. Yes, every four years, we gather as a nation, a democratic nation, to decide which of the two candidates for President available to us is the least offensive. It isn't very democratic

This article was written by

Joseph Calhoun profile picture
Joseph Calhoun
2.25K Followers
Joe has worked in the financial services industry since 1992 in various capacities, including Operations Manager, Compliance Manager, Registered Representative and Portfolio Manager. From 1997 to 2006, when he founded Alhambra Investment Management, Mr. Calhoun was a Director of Investments at Oppenheimer & Co. Mr. Calhoun holds the Series 63 (Uniform Securities Agent State Law) and 65 (Uniform Investment Advisor Law) securities licenses. He has previously taken and passed the Series 7 (General Securities Representative) and Series 9/10 (General Securities Sales Supervisor) securities exams. Joe proudly served in the U.S. Navy’s nuclear submarine service for 8 years (1983-1990) and was awarded several commendations including the Navy Achievement Medal in 1987. He studied engineering at the University of South Carolina and is a graduate of the U.S. Navy’s Nuclear Propulsion School. He founded Alhambra Investment Management as a registered investment advisory to address the needs of the individual investor. His market commentaries are widely read and published at various online outlets. He has appeared on Larry Kudlow’s program on CNBC and various radio programs. He is also an editor of the website RealClearMarkets.com.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

R
Randol33
Today, 4:28 PM
Comments (7.19K)
Too easy, let me summarize. Invest everything into NVDA and short everything else.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ACTV--
LeaderShares® Activist Leaders® ETF
AFMC--
First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF
AFSM--
First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF
ARKK--
ARK Innovation ETF
AVUV--
Avantis US Small Cap Value ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.