Hammond Power Solutions: Global Power Transformers Shortage Is Still Strong

Summary

  • The financial results of the company have been benefitting from strong global demand for power transformers for the past two years.
  • I’m optimistic that this will last for a few more quarters as the order backlog is growing fast.
  • I expect Q4 2023 sales and EBITDA to be about C$185 million ($138 million) and C$25 million ($18.6 million), respectively.
High-voltage bushings on a utility transformer at an electrical substation

Introduction

As I mentioned in my recent article about Amerigo Resources (OTCQX:ARREF) (ARG:CA), the largest position in my stock portfolio is French cabling specialist Nexans (OTCPK:NXPRF) (OTCPK:NEXNY). One major theme that I've

Comments (1)

Today, 6:13 PM
Good analysis and article! I have owned and tracked Hammond for 2 years and have done a lot of reading about the company and the transformer sector. My initial attraction was the huge "electrification of everything" trend, particularly the rise of EVs and solar/wind/BESS. I thought your framing of the investment thesis was exactly right. Transformers are commodities and at some point supply will catch up with demand and prices will drop by half. So I think you are exactly right that the key here is scaling out near the top if you can, and the main challenge is figuring out the timing.

Your point on the backlog was spot on. Unfortunately management does not really tell us much about the backlog so it is hard to interpret what the increases actually mean. That was a bit of a red flag for me initially. But after watching management for several quarters it struck me that Mr. Hammond is of very high character. He was actually pretty conservative in his CCs and forecasts.

After reading about a couple of transformer manufacturers expanding production I sold some of my position just recently. Hammond is also aggressively expanding production. Unfortunately, though, I think I was too early.

Your advice to monitor Transformers Magazine, PV Magazine, and Engineering News-Record was spot on, imo. I also google current transformer news. I would caution, however, that there is a lot of exaggeration about transformer shortages. if I recall correctly, for their standard transformers Hammond only has a 2 month lead time. Most of their business is custom transformers which have around a 1 year lead time.

Hammond has a couple of potential winners with Mestas and their small products factory being built in Mexico.

I was also thinking there was a possibility of Hammond getting bought out by one of the big dogs. But the Hammond family controls the company and it is hard to tell if they are interested in selling.
