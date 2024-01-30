2024 Analyst Outlook: Yiannis Zourmpanos On Cautious Optimism For The New Year

Pavel Muravev/iStock via Getty Images The markets celebrated positive (if not unexpected) results in 2023, and 2024 may deliver more of the same, according to Seeking Alpha analyst and Investing Groups leader Yiannis Zourmpanos.

The markets celebrated positive (if not unexpected) results in 2023, and 2024 may deliver more of the same, according to Seeking Alpha analyst and Investing Group leader Yiannis Zourmpanos.

Even with record highs achieved by the indices, historical data and economic indicators suggest the market could still climb higher. Even short-term fluctuations may not likely deter market growth, Zourmpanos suggests.

The key takeaways for 2024, according to Zourmpanos: Diversification across sectors and international markets present potential avenues for investors. Also, focus on companies with solid fundamentals and competitive advantages.

Thus, navigating the new year successfully will require vigilance, adaptability, and a keen eye on these critical factors.

Zourmpanos shares his 2024 observations below:

Seeking Alpha: With several indices at record highs, are there still quality investment opportunities out there?

Yiannis Zourmpanos: Yes, despite record highs in several indices, there are still quality investment opportunities, particularly in undervalued sectors and markets outside the US, augmented by the potential of AI-driven growth.

In 2023, we witnessed impressive market performances, notably with the S&P 500 surging by 26%. Additionally, US fixed income experienced a 5.5% gain, breaking a two-year losing streak. These figures indicate a bullish trend and serve as the backdrop for assessing the current investment scenario.

Furthermore, historical trends offer significant insights. Despite a less optimistic start to the year in previous instances, more than 60% of years that began with a negative first week concluded with the market ending higher. Furthermore, investing at all-time highs in the S&P 500 resulted in higher investment values in over 70% of cases a year later, with a median return of 12%. These statistics suggest that short-term fluctuations or record highs may not necessarily deter market growth.

JP Morgan

Additionally, economic factors play a pivotal role in gauging investment potential. Despite concerns about mixed economic data and geopolitical tensions, indicators signal a soft landing for the economy. Inflation rates across developed nations have significantly decreased, while growth, though cooling, remains robust. Additionally, historical data on Federal Reserve rate cuts indicates that after the first cut in a soft landing, the S&P 500 typically rallied by an average of 15% in the following year, underlying potential market growth.

Looking at valuation, the surge in big tech stocks led to increased market valuations, mainly as these companies accounted for 60% of the S&P 500's 2023 return. Since the beginning of 2024, despite the recent fluctuations in the market, sectors such as healthcare (XLV) and consumer staples (XLP) have been outperforming the market (YTD). Big tech firms are shown to produce healthy cash flows and improve profit margins, suggesting that their valuations might not be as overpriced as perceived, especially when considering their future earnings growth expectations.

Finally, in 2024, diversification across undervalued sectors like financials, utilities, and healthcare may solidify portfolios. Also, opportunities outside the US, including the UK, European energy companies, emerging markets like India, and Chinese tech stocks, hold potential. Companies leveraging AI capabilities for improved margins are seen as offering better valuations than direct AI-focused stocks, signaling the potential of second-derivative AI plays.

MorningStar

SA: What will you look for when reviewing investment ideas for 2024?

YZ: In reviewing investment ideas for 2024, I will prioritize investments with robust earnings growth and effective debt management strategies, considering current inflation, interest rate trends, and advancements in AI.

To elaborate, inflation has shown a significant decline from nearly 8% to below 3.5%, suggesting a stabilization at a higher rate than in the past decade. This trend influences my analysis in several ways. Firstly, the labor market balance and slowing job gains indicate softer wage growth, which affects consumer spending and corporate profitability. Additionally, the deceleration in housing prices can impact the real estate and construction sectors.

Equities have seen a positive trajectory, historically performing well when inflation ranges between 2% and 3%. With earnings growth picking up and advancements in AI across industries potentially fueling stock performance, there's an optimistic outlook. Thus, the S&P 500 has demonstrated an upward trend, potentially leading to new highs.

JP Morgan

Despite offering a 5% yield, Treasuries may face challenges in the current environment where expectations are leaning toward rate cuts by the Federal Reserve. The anticipation of rate cuts by the market, potentially up to 125 basis points by December, highlights the expected downward trajectory of interest rates.

The relationship between expected rate cuts and cash yields is crucial here. Bonds have seen a resurgence, with a noteworthy rise in yields. The decline in negative-yielding debt and increased government debt offering yields above 3% globally signify a shift in the bond market. However, rapid declines in yields, like the 0.8% bps drop in 10-year Treasury yields, suggest that the current elevated yield levels might not be sustained.

Finally, within balance sheets, effective debt management and term maturities should be a key checkpoint for stock valuation, particularly in sectors affected by higher interest rates. However, containment of these issues is expected due to robust household and corporate cash flows, along with a more benign inflation environment. Key market-wide elements here include outstanding commercial real estate debt, default rates for high-yield bonds, and forecasts for inflation and real GDP growth.

Schwab

SA: What sectors do you think investors should look at in the year ahead? Also, are there sectors to avoid?

YZ: For the year ahead, investors should focus on the healthcare and information technology sectors for potential gains while exercising caution with the energy sector and avoiding consumer staples due to reduced inflation.

Delving into the details, the healthcare sector emerges as a promising field for investors in 2024. With an expected earnings growth of 17.8%, it stands out for its growth potential. Similarly, the information technology sector, forecasted to have a 9.3% revenue growth, also presents significant opportunities for investors.

The "Magnificent Seven" tech stocks, including Apple (AAPL), Amazon (AMZN), Alphabet (GOOG), Microsoft (MSFT), Meta (META), Tesla (TSLA), and Nvidia (NVDA), played a significant role in driving the S&P 500's surge in 2023. These stocks will likely continue performing well in 2024, as valuations are well supported.

Even though AI technology stocks like Nvidia have been performing exceptionally well, investors should be cautious of potential corrections, especially among the "Magnificent Seven" (predominantly second-layer AI stocks like Amazon, Apple, and Tesla).

Lastly, forecasts indicate relatively lower growth for the energy sector, with only 2.9% earnings and 1.9% revenue growth. The sector can be considered with caution due to geopolitical turmoil. Sectors to avoid: Consumer staples - as inflation is reducing, there is less requirement to be defensive.

Goldman Sachs

SA: The question of whether value or growth will prevail seems to be a recurring theme. Do you have a favorite for 2024? Or perhaps the style doesn't matter as long as the business generates strong cash flow, continues to grow, and dominates in the areas it serves?

YZ: For 2024, while growth investing has shown recent outperformance, the focus should be on companies with strong liquidity, cash flow generation, and competitive dominance rather than strictly choosing between growth or value investing.

In 2023, the difference between growth and value investing was stark: The growth index surged by 36%, significantly outperforming the value index, which posted an 8.9% gain. This divergence, the widest since 2020, highlights the recent dominance of growth-oriented stocks. A key factor in this disparity has been rising interest rates, which affect growth stocks more due to their future cash flow expectations.

Fundamentally, rising interest rates have impacted growth stocks more than value stocks. The rationale behind this is that a substantial portion of the cash flow for growth companies is expected in the future. As interest rates rise, the present value of these future earnings diminishes, making growth stocks comparatively less attractive.

fiminize

However, in 2023, value investing struggled to capitalize despite the prevailing trend of rising interest rates. This was attributed to the strategy's reluctance to embrace the high-flying and expensive tech sector, a significant contributor to the S&P 500 gains based on the AI hype.

Looking ahead to 2024, these investment strategies appear poised for potential shifts. Anticipating declining interest rates coupled with the persistent top-and bottom-line growth momentum (due to AI technology integration into products) introduces a substantial difference in price-earnings ratios between value and growth stocks. Specifically, value shares are characterized by a lower P/E ratio, whereas growth stocks usually have a higher P/E ratio. However, beyond these choices, the investment logic should be focused on fundamental performance at its core.

Therefore, a company with solid liquidity, cash flow generation, sustainability, and a growing top and bottom line with a competitive moat should be preferred. Overall, investors should reconsider the binary choice between growth and value.

"Growth is part of the value equation." - Warren Buffett

SA: What is your market outlook for 2024?

YZ: For 2024, cautious optimism is advisable for the US economy, focusing on monitoring economic trends and mitigating risks, while the Chinese equity market faces challenges due to policy shifts and geopolitical tensions.

Historically, equity markets often recover before economic distress peaks, though the risk of recession remains a concern. However, the Federal Reserve's liquidity support mitigates the possibility of a severe downturn. Economic indicators like the ISM new orders and inventories show slight improvements, but projections in areas like capital spending and profits suggest weaker growth. It's important to note that recessions usually follow the initial Fed rate hike by at least seven quarters, necessitating vigilant monitoring of ongoing trends.

JP Morgan

Additionally, the increase in Fed policy rates has not led to an immediate recession due to several mitigating factors. A tighter but not overly restrictive monetary policy, coupled with robust corporate cash flows and proactive management of debt maturities by corporations, has helped mitigate the impact of rising rates. However, the absence of an immediate recession does not guarantee immunity, highlighting the need for continuous monitoring and assessment of liquidity expansions to counteract declines in growth.

Beyond the data, inflation risks appear to be heightened due to significant US fiscal deficits and evolving energy and industrial policies. The shift toward renewable power generation necessitates substantial duplicate generation capacity, impacting natural gas capacity and escalating capital investments in power generation infrastructure. The higher capital costs and elevated labor expenses in the US underscore potential implications for sectors heavily reliant on semiconductors like electric vehicles, wireless communication, and AI/computing.

Notably, US equity markets have already factored in expectations of a soft landing, projecting modest single-digit earnings growth and returns for the median US stock in 2024. The dominance of mega cap stocks stands out, with continued outperformance compared to the broader market, which may prevent a large correction in the S&P 500 and Nasdaq-100.

For 2024, industrials appear attractively priced compared to the market, especially considering potential benefits from energy policies, semiconductor advancements, and infrastructure projects. While the energy sector presents attractions regarding earnings yield, dividends, and stock buybacks, concerns about stranded assets temper expectations for significant valuation improvements.

As compared to the US, China's equity market presents a different narrative, trailing in performance compared to the US, compounded by ongoing policy shifts (stimulus to boost the economy) and geopolitical tensions (related to Taiwan, relations with Russia, and dominating presence in the South China Sea). China's equity market remains subdued despite a high savings rate, as investment returns lag behind the savings rate.

Finally, Chinese equities may face challenges due to global anti-China measures and declining economic disclosures and transparency. Hence, this raises concerns about market stability and negatively impacts investor sentiment and price returns.

Bloomberg

Takeaway:

In 2024, despite record-high indices, quality investment opportunities are still available. Robust 2023 market performance and historical trends suggest that record highs and short-term fluctuations do not necessarily hinder market growth. Economic indicators show signs of a soft landing for the economy, with declining inflation rates and growth resilience.

Investors should consider sectors like healthcare and information technology, with solid earnings and revenue growth prospects. The "Magnificent Seven" tech stocks are expected to perform well, but caution is advised, especially with second-layer AI stocks. The value vs. growth debate may shift, but the focus should be on companies with solid fundamentals, cash flow, and competitive advantages.

In conclusion, 2024 offers opportunities for investors who remain vigilant, adaptable, and globally diversified. While market outlooks may vary, a flexible strategy rooted in fundamental company performance is crucial. Therefore, monitoring economic indicators and inflation risks will be vital in navigating the evolving investment landscape.