Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) is a leading artificial intelligence, or AI, platform company that could become one of America's most influential companies over the next decade. I highlighted my bearish views on PLTR in my previous update. However, my thesis isn't so much based on Palantir being fundamentally flawed. Based on my observation, PLTR was overvalued, and market sentiments weren't conducive. That thesis has played out, as PLTR has underperformed the S&P 500 (SP500) since then.

Palantir is a critical US Department of Defense, or DoD, contractor. It has also played a pivotal role in Ukraine's battle with Russia. The company participated in a recent meeting with the Biden Administration on "battlefield technologies to support Ukraine against Russia's invasion." Palantir is playing an increasingly important role in Israel's war against Hamas, as it held its recent board meeting in Tel Aviv. Palantir was one of the first companies to declare its full support for Israel in October 2023, taking out a full-page New York Times (NYT) declaration of support. With Israel moving into a more surgical phase as the war drags on, Palantir's AI capabilities are expected to play a deeper role, proving its technologies on the battlefield in real-time.

As a result, I have confidence that Palantir will continue to play critical roles as the nations of the world turn more hostile toward one another, not less. There are justified concerns over using AI in the battlefield context (such as AI turning rogue). However, nation-states must carefully weigh the risk/reward to ensure they are at the forefront of their military AI capabilities. Using AI to gain a steep battlefield advantage could lift political calculations in favor of these states, leading to even more significant investments in AI to gain and maintain that edge.

Palantir CEO Alex Karp highlighted that the company's products "have been in great demand" at a meeting in Tel Aviv with the Israeli government. I believe it resonates well with Palantir investors, highlighting the company's key roles in keeping Western allies safe against current/potential adversaries. As a result, I assessed that Palantir's role in defending the West as geopolitical tensions worsen is expected to increase. Notably, Karp stressed the use of Palantir's Artificial Intelligence Platform, or AIP, in "battlefield intelligence and decision-making." It has become a force multiplier for commanders "analyzing enemy targets and proposing battle plans," making more effective decisions.

As a result, Karp warned that while the risks of AI in bolstering military capabilities are real, our adversaries aren't stopping. In other words, the risks of the West falling behind their adversaries are even more distinct, as Karp accentuated: "But the reality of our life now, as Israel knows, is our adversaries are real, dangerous, and they go so far outside the norms of behavior."

Only this week, the South China Morning Post, or SCMP, reported that the Chinese military "had tested its AI system on Baidu's ChatGPT-like Ernie." As a result, it has led to a sharp selloff in Baidu, Inc. (BIDU) shares as the market assesses the potential risks of U.S. sanctions against the company. To prove the point that China has deepened its research in a bid to outflank the U.S. with AI, we can refer to what the Chinese research team has focused on:

In their paper, Sun's team described one of their experiments that simulated a US military invasion of Libya in 2011. The military's AI provided Ernie with information about the weapons and deployment of both armies. After several rounds of dialogue, Ernie could predict the US military's next move successfully... Sun's team also acknowledged in the paper that what his team disclosed was only the tip of the iceberg of this ambitious project. - Interesting Engineering article on "China train AI-general to predict 'enemy humans' on the battlefield."

Therefore, I believe Palantir's role with the U.S. and its Western allies will likely be deepened, suggesting PLTR should remain well-supported by robust investor sentiments as it moves further into GAAP net income profitability. PLTR attracts an "A+" growth and "A-" profitability grade from Seeking Alpha Quant. As a result, I'm not surprised that it last traded at a forward EBITDA multiple of nearly 44x, which is by no means cheap.

However, investors will need to balance Palantir's growth thesis against its valuation metrics, as I don't believe PLTR will trade as cheaply as it did over the past year (low of 23.4x). Palantir's increasingly important role with the U.S. government and its allies should improve the underlying demand for its services. Bolstered by its GAAP net income profitability projections, the risk/reward on PLTR seems more well-balanced now.

PLTR price chart (weekly) (TradingView)

With the recent pullback and more constructive price action, I assessed that buying sentiments on PLTR could improve. I view the $13.5 zone as a strong support level that could see more aggressive buying momentum.

Palantir stock price action suggests buyers with high conviction over its business fundamentals can consider adding exposure. While I hold a favorable view over Palantir Technologies Inc. fundamentals, I don't have a firm conviction that the risk/reward level seems attractive enough for me to pull the Buy trigger, given its inherent volatility.

With that, I return to the sidelines and consider my Sell rating as having played out for Palantir Technologies Inc. shares.

Rating: Upgraded to Hold.

Important note: Investors are reminded to do their due diligence and not rely on the information provided as financial advice. Please always apply independent thinking and note that the rating is not intended to time a specific entry/exit at the point of writing unless otherwise specified.

