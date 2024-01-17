Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Palantir: Don't Underestimate This Leading AI Company (Upgrade)

JR Research profile picture
JR Research
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Palantir Technologies Inc. is a leading AI platform company that could become one of America's most influential companies over the next decade.
  • Palantir is playing a critical role in various geopolitical conflicts, including Ukraine's battle with Russia and Israel's war against Hamas.
  • Palantir's CEO highlighted the company's key role in battlefield intelligence and decision-making, emphasizing the importance of AI in military capabilities.
  • China is progressing in strengthening its military AI capabilities against the U.S. to gain a decisive edge on the battlefield.
  • I argue why worsening geopolitical strife makes Palantir an even more critical AI enabler for the West to ensure they stay ahead of their foes.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Ultimate Growth Investing get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Tech CEO"s Attend Sen. Schumer"s Senate AI Forum

Alex Wong

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) is a leading artificial intelligence, or AI, platform company that could become one of America's most influential companies over the next decade. I highlighted my bearish views on PLTR in my

A Unique Price Action-based Growth Investing Service

  • We believe price action is a leading indicator. 
  • We called the TSLA top in late 2021.
  • We then picked TSLA's bottom in December 2022.
  • We updated members that the NASDAQ had long-term bearish price action signals in November 2021.
  • We told members that the S&P 500 likely bottomed in October 2022.
  • Members navigated the turning points of the market confidently in our service.
  • Members tuned out the noise in the financial media and focused on what really matters: Price Action.

Sign up now for a Risk-Free 14-Day free trial!

This article was written by

JR Research profile picture
JR Research
31.49K Followers

JR Research is a seasoned investor with a background in economics. He focuses on identifying 3 main things - leading growth companies, emerging market trends, and secular growth opportunities. His approach combines price action with fundamentals investing.

He runs the investing group Ultimate Growth Investing which specializes in identifying high-potential opportunities across various sectors. The group is designed for investors seeking to capitalize on emerging, high-growth opportunities, and investors looking for sustainable growth opportunities at a reasonable price.

Learn more

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (5)

ndardick profile picture
ndardick
Today, 2:12 PM
Comments (7.57K)
I like your coverage of PLTR. I traded put options on PLTR successfully last year, but more out of luck than out of a clear sense of the value or price direction of the underlying stock. It's important to recognize that PLTR traded under $7 early last year, and rose to 3x that price on the prevailing AI hype that accelerated throughout 2023. Mid-2023 I SOLD $15 puts for a nifty profit. In November, when PLTR ran up to almost $22, I bought back the puts I had sold and turned around 180 degrees to BUY $19 puts. As the price of PLTR fell back quickly to a much lower level, I bought back those puts and made money again. Having taken advantage of the rich premiums driven by the high volatility in price movements in the underlying stock, I considered myself lucky and moved to the sidelines. The current pullback in the price of PLTR has made me start to look at selling $15 puts again, but the premiums are not currently sufficient to justify the risk of selling these puts. Today I could sell April $15 puts for a premium of about $1.20, which would represent a potential annualized return of 31% with 15% downside protection. But for a stock this risky, I would need a potential annualized return of 40-45% with closer to 20-25% downside protection before I could justify the risk/reward of this trade. If and as PLTR continues to decline closer to $15 or even lower (it's currently trading at $16.22), I would become more tempted to sell $15 puts again. I regard my trading puts of PLTR as a short term trading strategy rather than a long term commitment to the company itself. Selling naked puts is an extremely aggressive and inherently risky strategy that I am definitely not recommending to anyone without substantial options trading experience.
G
Gamtrader
Today, 2:06 PM
Comments (33)
This article points out that PLTR will be at the center of an AI arms race which has to be great for revenue and profits.

However, I think the article fails to point out the dramatic impact PLTR is having in the commercial enterprise space and what significant traction they are receiving over the last few months following the release of AIP.

They added 300 new contracts/customers in just a few months time. The have these boot camps which are the best GTM model in the enterprise space. They have solutions that deliver significant tangible results across many industries. Customer walk away from boot camps with a use/business case in 5 days.

Customer are reporting cycle times of 10x faster and with 5x less resources which are amazing and can be change the competitive landscape of an industry with the winners taking share away from the losers. Demand has skyrocketed, PLTR has a great moat and is 2 years ahead of the competition and the moat is growing not shrinking as each new business case expands their offerings into new areas.

The government focus mostly looks at the Military but PLTR could be used to streamline the government and could easily cut the government workforce by 20% and maybe by 50% while improving cycle times. It could also be used to target fraud and abuse which is significant. With huge budget deficits streamlining the government and eliminating headcount should be a juicy target.

Certainly crime has been a big issue and the same targeting that the Military uses against enemies can be used against the criminal organizations plaguing our cities.

We are in the top of the 1st inning and PLTR is a clear leader in a market that will explode over the next 10-15 years. This is not a short term hold but a long term investment that will most surely pay off.
C
Charliedon'tsurf
Today, 1:56 PM
Comments (2.37K)
While military applications are critical, and PLTR has a 25 year head start in that arena, it's the commercial applications that will deliver a 4x appreciation over the next few years. If PLTR can deliver a battle plan in a life/death situation involving national security, how much more can it deliver a battle plan to corporations who employ it? It is my thesis that as PLTR delivers outsized results to business, their competitors will be placed into an 'adopt or die' situation. It's a matter of how long they want to delay the inevitable. Disclaimer: I don't know anything. (But neither does anyone else.) This is just one thing that drives my conviction.
m
mcfresh007
Today, 2:02 PM
Comments (1)
@Charliedon'tsurf what types of commercial applications are you referring to?
C
Charliedon'tsurf
Today, 2:14 PM
Comments (2.37K)
@mcfresh007 The applications are totally customer-dependent. So, as many applications as there are customers, is my guess. You can extrapolate from the below:

1. Distinct Customers:

As of Q3 2023, Palantir reported 262 total customers. However, there might be some duplicated names representing government contracts distributed across separate agencies. The exact number of distinct non-overlapping customers may be slightly lower.
2. Customer Count Growth:

Over the past four years (from Q3 2019 to Q3 2023):
Total customer count has grown by 191, an increase of 235%.
Specifically, commercial customer count has grown by 180, a 1,483% increase.
3. Non-Government Customers:

Palantir doesn't explicitly break down the customer count by government and non-government. However, based on public reports and analyst estimates:
Roughly 25-30% of customers are commercial (non-government).
This translates to around 65-80 non-government customers.
4. Industries Engaged with:

Palantir operates in a variety of industries, with a focus on:
Aerospace and Defense: Major customers include Airbus, Lockheed Martin, and U.S. government agencies.
Financial Services: Clients include J.P. Morgan, Credit Suisse, and BlackRock.
Energy: Working with BP, Shell, and Chevron on data-driven optimization.
Healthcare: Partners include Merck, Novartis, and GlaxoSmithKline for data analysis and research.
Mining and Resources: Collaborations with Rio Tinto and BHP Billiton.
Other industries: Retail, telecommunications, government, and non-profit organizations.
I forget the actual number of distinct industries they operate in. I'm sure it's available somewhere.

You can browse customers' success stories online. Hundreds of potential clients have attended their hands-on boot camp in the few short months since they started it.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About PLTR Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on PLTR

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
PLTR
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.